Home » Wealth Creators Index » 2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index

2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index

2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index 2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index         RankCompanyCEO2015 Score2014 ScoreChange in Score3 Yr. EVA MomentumEVA ...

By: Marne Mayer January 9, 2017

2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index

2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index        
RankCompanyCEO2015 Score2014 ScoreChange in Score3 Yr. EVA MomentumEVA MarginMVA Margin
1FacebookMark Zuckerberg10099.70.3AAA
2Regeneron PharmaceuticalsLeonard S. Schleifer99.787274.725.0872AAA
3VisaCharles W. Scharf99.5745100-0.4255AAA
4Monster BeverageRodney C. Sacks99.361798.90.4617AAA
5MastercardAjay Banga98.936299.5-0.5638AAA
6IlluminaJay Flatley98.7234AAA
7Edwards LifesciencesMichael A. Mussallem98.510692.56.0106AAA
8Texas InstrumentsRichard K. Templeton98.297982.216.0979AAA
9Avago TechnologiesHock E. Tan98.085193.84.2851ABA
10PaychexMartin Mucci97.872395.91.9723BAA
11Linear TechnologyLothar Maier97.446884.313.1468BAA
12AlphabetLarry Page97.23472.824.434BAA
13Red HatJames M. Whitehurst97.021385.511.5213BBA
14TransdigmW. Nicholas Howley96.8085AAA
15FiservJeffery W. Yabuki96.595790.65.9957BBA
16Adobe SystemsShantanu Narayen96.38335.860.583BBA
17Analog DevicesVincent T. Roche95.319175.220.1191AAB
18Constellation BrandsRobert S. Sands95.106496.6-1.4936ABA
19Cincinnati FinancialSteven J. Johnston94.893673.721.1936AAB
20ZoetisJuan Ramón Alaix94.680966.727.9809BBA
21AbbVieRichard A. Gonzalez94.468160.833.6681AAB
22Charles SchwabWalter W. Bettinger II94.255374.519.7553BBB
23C.R. BardTimothy M. Ring94.042652.941.1426BBA
24EquifaxRichard F. Smith93.829889.84.0298BBA
25Microchip TechnologySteve Sanghi93.61765.228.417BBB
26WatersDouglas A. Berthiaume93.404365.428.0043BAA
27CernerNeal Patterson93.191595.1-1.9085BBB
28StarbucksHoward D. Schultz92.978796.3-3.3213BBB
29XilinxMoshe N. Gavrielov92.76672.420.366BAB
30Brown-FormanPaul C. Varga92.553297.8-5.2468CAA
31CenteneMichael F. Neidorff92.3404ABC
32Biogen IdecGeorge A. Scangos, Ph.D.92.127757.634.5277AAB
33Acuity BrandsVernon J. Nagel91.9149BCB
34BlackRockLaurence D. Fink91.702170.521.2021BBB
35O'Reilly AutomotiveGregory L. Henslee91.063899.3-8.2362BBB
36Johnson & JohnsonAlex Gorsky90.851138.152.7511BBB
37NVIDIAJen-Hsun Huang90.638333.657.0383CBB
38Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & FragrancesMary Dillon90.4255BCB
39UnitedHealth GroupStephen J. Hemsley90.212862.228.0128BBB
40IntuitBrad D. Smith9067.122.9CAA
41AmgenRobert A. Bradway89.78724445.7872AAB
42NetFlixReed Hastings89.574581.77.8745BCA
43Illinois Tool WorksScott Santi89.361791.7-2.3383BBB
44Moody'sRaymond W. McDaniel, Jr.89.148996.1-6.9511BAA
45Yahoo!Marissa Mayer88.7234799.7234CBB
46NikeMark G. Parker88.510690.8-2.2894BBB
47Abbott LaboratoriesMiles D. White88.297920.367.9979ACC
48Mead Johnson NutritionP. Kasper Jakobsen88.085182.45.6851BAA
49Verisk AnalyticsScott G. Stephenson87.6596CBA
50Automatic Data ProcessingCarlos A. Rodriguez87.446866.121.3468CBB
51Walt DisneyRobert A. Iger87.021391.1-4.0787BBC
52CME GroupPhupinder Gill86.808529.657.2085ADB
53Amazon.comJeffrey P. Bezos86.38367.718.683BCB
54Under ArmourKevin A. Plank85.957494-8.0426CCB
55StrykerKevin A. Lobo85.319143.242.1191CBB
56Affiliated Managers GroupSean M. Healey85.106488.5-3.3936ABC
57AmphenolAdam Norwitt84.893694.9-10.0064CCB
58Cognizant Technology SolutionsFrancisco D'Souza84.680996.8-12.1191BBC
59NextEra EnergyJames L. Robo84.468185.8-1.3319BCC
60CintasScott D. Farmer84.255393.4-9.1447BCC
61Nasdaq OMX GroupRobert Greifeld84.04264.879.2426BCC
62VerisignD. James Bidzos83.61769.214.417AFC
63PfizerIan C. Read83.404328.355.1043BBC
643MInge G. Thulin83.191595.5-12.3085CBB
65Dr. Pepper Snapple GroupLarry D. Young82.97877210.9787CBC
66Lam ResearchMartin B. Anstice82.76674.38.466ABC
67CloroxDonald R. Knauss82.340476.45.9404CBB
68Michael KorsJohn D. Idol82.127780.71.4277ABC
69Roper IndustriesBrian D. Jellison81.702199.1-17.3979CCB
70TripAdvisor.Stephen Kaufer81.489497-15.5106CBA
71Ameriprise FinancialJames M. Cracchiolo81.276672.68.6766AAC
72VerizonLowell C. McAdam80.851177.13.7511ABC
73PerkinElmerRobert F. Friel80.638339.840.8383BCC
74Scripps Networks InteractiveKenneth W. Lowe80.212878.12.1128AAC
75Snap-OnNicholas T. Pinchuk8090.2-10.2CCC
76HasbroBrian Goldner79.787268.211.5872CCC
77Northern TrustFrederick H. Waddell79.574543.635.9745BCC
78AppleTimothy D. Cook79.361788.1-8.7383BAC
79AetnaMark T. Bertolini79.14895524.1489BBC
80ProgressiveGlenn M. Renwick78.936271.37.6362BAC
81Hormel FoodsJeffrey M. Ettinger78.723464.114.6234CCC
82KLA-TencorRichard P. Wallace78.510650.627.9106CAB
83Salesforce.comMarc Benioff78.085140.837.2851CDA
84Rockwell AutomationKeith D. Nosbusch77.872387.7-9.8277CBC
85Alaska AirBrad Tilden77.234ABC
86Intuitive SurgicalGary S. Guthart77.021358.418.6213DAA
87Southwest AirlinesGary C. Kelly76.5957733.5957ACC
88Berkshire HathawayWarren E. Buffett76.38335.540.883CCC
89Motorola SolutionsGregory Q. Brown76.170263.912.2702AFD
90AonGregory C. Case75.957411.264.7574BCC
91ComcastBrian L. Roberts75.744777.5-1.7553CCC
92HanesbrandsRich Noll75.531993.6-18.0681BCC
93PPG IndustriesCharles E. Bunch75.319187.5-12.1809BCC
94Activision BlizzardBobby Kotick75.1064CCA
95Chipotle Mexican GrillSteve Ells74.893697.6-22.7064CCB
96Tractor SupplyGregory A. Sandfort74.255387.2-12.9447CCC
97Altria GroupMartin J. Barrington74.042642.531.5426CAA
98AutozoneWilliam C. Rhodes, III73.404384.7-11.2957CBB
99Akamai TechnologiesThomson F. Leighton72.978780.9-7.9213CDC
100Coca-ColaMuhtar Kent72.553256.116.4532CBB

About Marne Mayer

© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine