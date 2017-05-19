IOT: A Revolution on the Factory Floor
By Raj Batra, President of the Digital Factory Division, Siemens USA
The implementation of IoT technology on the factory floor, as well as in tracking products after they leave the plant, holds the most promise for companies looking to streamline production, manage energy use, gather operational data, and gain insight into both supply chains and future product development
Robotics and Automation: New Frontiers
By Sujeet Chand, SVP of Advanced Technology & CTO, Rockwell Automation
How robotics impacts all aspects of 21st century manufacturing, from talent to distribution, sourcing to safety, process to pitching
Manufacturing 2020: Where are We Headed?
By John Lundgren, CEO, Stanley Black & Decker
The seven major forces driving global change in manufacturing: Globalization, Supply Chain, Environment, Talent, Technology, Productivity and Consumer Requirements