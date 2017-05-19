By Raj Batra, President of the Digital Factory Division, Siemens USA

The implementation of IoT technology on the factory floor, as well as in tracking products after they leave the plant, holds the most promise for companies looking to streamline production, manage energy use, gather operational data, and gain insight into both supply chains and future product development

By Sujeet Chand, SVP of Advanced Technology & CTO, Rockwell Automation

How robotics impacts all aspects of 21st century manufacturing, from talent to distribution, sourcing to safety, process to pitching

By John Lundgren, CEO, Stanley Black & Decker

The seven major forces driving global change in manufacturing: Globalization, Supply Chain, Environment, Talent, Technology, Productivity and Consumer Requirements