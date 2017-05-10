Peer CEOs Vote in 32nd Annual Award

STAMFORD, CT, May 9, 2017 –Chief Executive magazine today announced that Stanley M. Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein, Inc., has been named “2017 CEO of the Year,” an honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by peer CEOs.

Bergman has served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners, since 1989. The company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and reached a record $11.6 billion in sales in 2016.

“Being named CEO of the Year is a tremendous honor for Team Schein,” said Bergman. “This award is a recognition of the exceptional work of our more than 21,000 Team Schein Members. The success of any organization hinges on its people. At Henry Schein, our team is our most important asset. On behalf of Team Schein, I humbly accept this award from Chief Executive magazine.”‎

Bergman’s selection was lauded by his CEO peers.

“Bergman’s long-term commitment to his enterprise, leading it through vital life stages, renewing his strategy yet preserving the firm’s vital culture, sets him apart from his peers,” said Jeff Sonnenfeld, CEO of The Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute at The Yale School of Management and a CEO of the Year Selection Committee member.

“He’s been named CEO of the year, but it’s not due to his performance of just the past year. He’s managed to sustain outstanding performance in an industry where it’s really hard to distinguish oneself,” said selection committee member and AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, who was the 2016 CEO of the Year honoree. “His ability to adapt his company’s culture, change his product mix and change his business model over time has made for a standout performance”

Nominations for CEO of the Year were garnered from among the 124,000 readers of Chief Executive magazine. The most frequently cited nominations were evaluated and a winner voted upon at a meeting of a peer Selection Committee, which took place earlier this year in New York City.

Bergman’s sustained high performance in both business goals and organizational values stood out among judges.

“Over a multi-decade period Stan has been able to reinvent his company while enabling it to stay relevant and to maintain its leadership position while staying true to its core mission,” said selection committee member and Schnitzer Steel president and CEO Tamara Lundgren.

Prior CEO of the Year winners include Bill Gates, Jack Welch, Michael Dell, A.G. Lafley, John Chambers, Anne Mulcahy, Larry Bossidy, Andy Grove and Herb Kelleher.

Bergman’s selection as 2017 CEO of the Year will be celebrated at an invitation-only event hosted by NYSE and the Chief Executive Group at the New York Stock Exchange in July.

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group enhances the effectiveness of CEOs and the organizations they lead. The company produces Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, original research, conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Visit ChiefExecutive.net for more information.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world’s largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites. A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq 100® Indices, Henry Schein employs more than 21,000 Team Schein Members and serves more than one million customers. Visit www.henryschein.com for more information.

# # #

Contact:

Mike Winkleman

Chief Executive Group

203-889-4980

mwinkleman@chiefexecutive.net

Photos Available Upon Request