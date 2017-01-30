Home » Manufacturing » Why Big Companies are Reinvesting in American Manufacturing

Why Big Companies are Reinvesting in American Manufacturing

Citing proximity to markets and increasingly competitive costs, some big manufacturers are making more investments in the United States.

By: Craig Guillot January 30, 2017

GettyImages-476443824-compressorCiting proximity to markets and increasingly competitive costs, some big manufacturers are making more investments in the U.S. A number of manufacturers in multiple subsectors are either making further investments in existing operations, or bringing new facilities to the U.S.

General Motors for instance, will invest $1 billion in its U.S. operations, totaling more than $21 billion in new investments since 2009. GM CEO Mary Barra said that as U.S. manufacturing becomes more competitive, they are able to increase their investments. She said the company has returned thousands of jobs to the United States and is committed to growth that is good for its employees, dealers and suppliers.

While GM has not committed to any new U.S.-based assembly plants, it has embarked on an expansion of its supplier network. GM said that it is executing a strategy to create supplier parks adjacent to its U.S. manufacturing sites, as it has done in the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas and Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Indiana.

“Supplier parks locating near assembly plants results in significant savings from reduced transportation costs, higher quality communications and continuous improvement activities as suppliers are located close to the final assembly location,” GM said.

“Despite higher U.S. manufacturing costs, inexpensive land, reasonable energy prices and incentives means Fuyao Glass can make more money by making the glass in the U.S. than by exporting it in from China.

Toyota also recently announced a $600 million investment in an Indiana facility to increase production capacity for its Highlander SUV model. Toyota U.S. chief Jim Lentz said it would invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years as part of Toyota’s “localization strategy to build vehicles where they are sold.”

Fiat Chrysler also announced a $1 billion investment to modernize and upgrade plants in Michigan and Ohio, while Hyundai-Kia announced a combined $3.1 billion investment in U.S. operations over the next five years.

Meanwhile, on the news that some large Chinese companies are moving some of their manufacturing plants to the U.S., Chinese companies reportedly invested a record $20 billion to $30 billion here in 2016.

Cao Dewang, head of Fuyao Glass in China, said in December that tax burdens in China are higher than in the U.S. And despite higher manufacturing costs, inexpensive land, reasonable energy prices and incentives means that he can make more money by making the glass in the U.S. than by exporting from China to the U.S. market. As a result, Fuyao Glass has invested more than $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including a factory in Moraine, Ohio.

“Compared with four years ago, labor wages [in China] today have tripled,” said Dewang. Transportation in the U.S. costs the equivalent of less than one yuan per kilometer, while road tolls are higher.”

Of course, Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, has made continuous news with its announcement that it may invest more than $7 billion in a new factory in the U.S. that could create 30,000 to 50,000 jobs.

More manufacturers also are looking at near-sourcing and moving from suppliers based in Asia to those based in the U.S. or Mexico. A survey by LMA Consulting Group found that 70 percent of U.S. manufacturing executives expect near-sourcing to increase in the next five years.

The firm’s president, Lisa Anderson, said that many manufacturers have been considering these options because of the Amazon effect. She said many companies had poorly planned their outsourcing efforts and are now using data and experience to make “better decisions,” which often involve moving manufacturing facilities closer to the markets being served.

“Since the total cost of importing non-commodity products from Asia is equalizing with what can be achieved in the U.S. or Mexico, near-sourcing becomes a no-brainer when the customer and cash impacts are added to the cost equation,” Anderson said.

About Craig Guillot

Craig Guillot
Craig Guillot is a business writer based in New Orleans, La. His work has appeared in Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, CNNMoney.com and CNBC.com. You can read more about his work at www.craigdguillot.com.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine