CEO Criticism of Trump Travel Ban Spreads Cross-Country to Wall Street

Evidence is emerging that top financial services leaders on Wall Street are prepared to risk Trump’s ire by speaking out against the executive order.

By: Ross Kelly January 31, 2017

GettyImages-145556029-compressorApart from a few notable exceptions such as GE’s Jeff Immelt and Nike’s Mark Parker, criticism of Donald Trump’s immigration ban had largely been a West Coast affair.

Now, top financial services leaders on Wall Street are risking Trump’s ire by speaking out against the executive order, led by Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. The heads of Coca-Cola and Ford have also expressed their misgivings.

“This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily,” Blankfein told staff, according to a transcript released by the bank to media organizations Monday.

“We must attract, retain and motivate people from many backgrounds and perspectives. Being diverse is not optional; it is what we must be. Now is a fitting time to reflect on those words.

Blankfein’s rebuke is all the more significant because Goldman Sachs has employed many of Trump’s inner circle, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, National Economic Committee chairman Gary Cohn and Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton, among others.

Blankfein quoted from the bank’s business principles in a not so subtle dig at the order stopping people from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. “We must attract, retain and motivate people from many backgrounds and perspectives. Being diverse is not optional; it is what we must be,” Blankfein said. “Now is a fitting time to reflect on those words.”

No other Wall Street leaders were as outspoken as Blankfein in their criticism, though many still weighed into the debate.

“We, of course, all want to promote security and combat terrorism, but we believe it needs to be done with respect for due process, individual rights and the principle of inclusion,” top executives at fund management giant BlackRock, including CEO Larry Fink, wrote to staff on Monday.

The CEOs of Bank of America and Citigroup, Mike Corbat and Brian Moynihan, also expressed concern to employees, while raising the importance of diversity to their companies’ success. As reported yesterday, J.P. Morgan made a similar statement via its operating committee, which includes CEO Jamie Dimon.

Trump, meanwhile, was showing little sign of backing off. On Monday, he fired federal Attorney General Sally Yates—an Obama administration appointee—after she refused to defend the immigration ban.

And disquiet continued in Silicon Valley. More than 2,000 employees of Google-owner Alphabet staged rallies across the company’s California offices on Monday that were addressed by CEO Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin.

