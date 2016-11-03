Home
Past CEOs of the Year 2016-1986
2016
Randall Stephenson
AT&T
2015
Jim McNerney
Boeing
2014
Bob Iger
Walt Disney Company
2013
David Cote
Honeywell
2012
David C. Novak
YUM! Brands
2011
Alan Mulally
Ford Motor Company
2010
Hugh Grant
Monsanto
2009
Jim Skinner
McDonald’s
2008
Anne Mulcahy
Xerox
2007
Bob Ulrich
Target
2006
A.G.Lafley
Procter & Gamble
2005
George David
United Technologies
2004
Fred Smith
FedEx
2003
Hank Greenberg
AIG
2002
Sandy Weill
Citigroup
2001
Michael Dell
Dell Computers
2000
John Chambers
Cisco
1999
Herb Kelleher
Southwest Airlines
1998
Lawrence A. Bossidy
AlliedSignal
1997
Andy Grove
Intel
1996
Roberto C. Goizueta
Coca-Cola
1995
David D. Glass
Walmart
1994
William H. Gates
Microsoft
1993
John F. Welch Jr.
General Electric
1992
P. Roy Vagelos
Merck & Co.
1991
Wayne Calloway
Pepsico
1990
Anthony J.F. O’Reilly
H.J. Heinz Company
1989
Donald E. Petersen
Ford Motor Company
1988
J. Willard Marriott, Jr.
Marriott Corporation
1987
Charles F. Knight
Emerson Electric
1986
Roger Smith
General Motors
