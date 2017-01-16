Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 1/17/17

CEO Positions of the Week – 1/17/17

Looking for your next great career move? Check out our featured CEO positions of the week.

By: Chief Executive January 16, 2017

CEO | Consumer Goods/Services | Phoenix, AZ

This organization is looking for a CEO to accelerate revenue growth by diversifying the company’s legacy overseas customer base via the company’s strategic alliance with another company. The CEO will lead the organization’s customer diversification with the goal of growing the company into an industry leader in the U.S.

He or she will adopt “best in class” scalable business practices across all functional disciplines; increase the effectiveness of the company’s infrastructure and upgrade management talent to support aggressive growth, driving performance such that the company consistently meets or exceeds its financial, market and shareholder goals.

The CEO will be responsible for development of the strategic and annual operating plans; and the development, implementation, monitoring and control of all operations.

The right candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, with a master’s degree preferred, and a minimum of 20 years leadership experience, including 7+ years in brand management at a large cap “blue chip” consumer product company which values analytical decision making.

The right candidate will have achieved divisional P&L responsibilities followed by at least one general management experience in a lower middle market business (annual revenues under $50M), and have a proven track record of implementing “Best in Class” functional practices into smaller company environments, as well experience in leading a cultural transition from an entrepreneurial to professionally managed environment without compromising the company’s historical roots.

For more information

CEO | Sterling-Hoffman Life Sciences | NYC

DEADLINE TO APPLY: January 23 (*Job may close sooner if too many applications are received)

This company currently seeks a highly skilled and accomplished CEO to take their team to new heights of success. The role will be challenging, but also highly rewarding, and this leader will be a key voice in the company.

The CEO will serve as strategic leader of the company; ensure that the mission and core values of the company are put into practice; foster a success-oriented environment within the company that holds to the highest ethical standards; manage subordinate supervisors and managers who supervise employees and are responsible for the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of these units; and drive the company to achieve and surpass sales, profitability, cash flow and business goals and objectives.

A university degree is required. Although all candidates are welcome and encouraged to apply, preference will be given to those with degrees in a relevant field. Appropriate full-time work experience is mandatory (no students or fresh graduates). Recent experience in the healthcare industry is strongly preferred. Preference will be given to candidates with recent experience in leadership and executive management.

For more information

CEO, North America | Gain Theory | NYC

Gain Theory, a global marketing foresight consultancy and an independent practice within GroupM, is seeking a CEO for its North American operation.

As a key senior member of the management team and reporting to the Gain Theory WW CEO, the CEO will be responsible for leading the NA business, managing the P&L, running day-to-day operations and leading the aggressive growth plan of this technology-based cutting-edge services organization through consulting engagement acquisition and client relationship management.

Responsibilities include leading the North America business, including strategy and operations; managing the P&L and achieving financial objectives in line with overall Gain Theory global targets; overall responsibility for growing NA revenue and volume of clients in line with Gain Theory’s global objectives; ensuring efficient use of global resources to support margin improvement and more.

The right candidate should have an MS/ MBA and 10 years+ of relevant work experience. He or she should show progressively responsible roles in digital marketing, consulting services, advertising, and/or analytics, and should have P&L responsibility in analytics, marketing and insights in the consumer marketing services realm.

For more information

CEO | PureForge | Poway, CA

PureForge is looking for a servant leader who has the ideal mix of leadership, passion, energy, experience, track record and entrepreneurial spirit. The CEO is responsible for leading the company’s rapid growth, sales, marketing and business development and executing contractual relationships with large fleet customers as well as international strategic partners.

The CEO will have the track record and experience to monetize the company’s revolutionary intellectual property including licensing and shareholder exit. He or she will have the primary responsibility of driving both fleet revenues and international licensing discussions and negotiations and the resulting need to increase production capacity. The CEO will have responsibility for leading and managing the company’s sales and marketing team, operations, and the overall growth strategy.

Additional responsibilities include: organizational leadership, financial management, external communications, corporate governance and investor relationships. The ideal candidate will have a highly successful track record growing and exiting high growth early stage companies and will feel called to accept the challenge of building both the short-and long-term vision of the Company.

The CEO candidate should have outstanding interpersonal and communication skills, strong analytical capabilities, high energy and the ability to work independently in an unstructured entrepreneurial environment. The candidate needs to be an excellent match for the company’s innovative culture and be able to build, manage and lead a highly successful team. Humility, servant leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, faith and passion are also vital personal attributes the company seeks.

For more information

CEO | Industrial Service | North American Branch

This North American branch of an industry giant is looking for a CEO who can handle a strong commercial challenge that will greatly impact the international development of the company.

This role offers high visibility (internal and external); high expectations from Head of Group Communications; international context (APAC + Europe); and a fast-growing core business (digital + innovation).

Responsibilities include managing the North America branch and growing customers’ satisfaction, turnover and profitability over years; complying with the highest group and market standards in terms of ethics and compliance in running the company and with the internal processes; ensuring a constant match between customers’ needs and service offering by working closely with the various heads of business units.

The CEO will lead prospecting efforts and sales for Americas across all activities (influence, consulting,…) in close coordination with the respective business units.
The right candidate should have recognized expertise, culture and knowledge of the Innovation ecosystem in San Francisco, North America, Americas, including institutions, and enterprises in the field of media, culture, economy, banking, and city and state organizations. He or she should have recognized cutting-edge knowledge on digital and innovation trends.

For more information

