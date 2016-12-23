Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 12/27/16

CEO Positions of the Week – 12/27/16

The start of a new year is an excellent time to start a new career! See our CEO positions of the week.

By: Chief Executive December 23, 2016

President/CEO | Oil & Energy | Santa Fe Springs, CA

This company supplies heat transfer technology to the electric power generation and refinery industries. It offers fully-integrated design, engineering, manufacturing, R&D, construction and service capabilities.

The right candidate for this position must have knowledge of heat transfer technology, power generation, refinery, and industrial markets; an operational background, extensive P&L experience; a background in engineering (chemical or mechanical engineering preferred), a degree; and business development mentality and experience.

This person will be responsible for all business development, sales, engineering, project management, supply chain, manufacturing and quality activities, including leadership, short- and long-term growth, strategic planning, operations, staffing, and executive management reporting.

CEO | Biotech/Pharma/Med Devices | NY, NY

This company seeks a highly skilled and accomplished CEO to take their team to new heights of success. The role will be challenging, but also highly rewarding, and this leader will be a key voice in the company, serving as strategic leader of the company.

The CEO will ensure that the mission and core values of the company are put into practice. He or she will foster a success-oriented environment that holds to the highest ethical standards; manage subordinate supervisors and managers who supervise employees and are responsible for the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of these units; and plan, assign, direct work and appraise performance.

He or she will drive the company to achieve and surpass sales, profitability, cash flow and business goals and objectives; collaborate with the executive and upper management teams to develop and implement plans for the operational infrastructure of systems, processes and personnel; and represent the firm with clients, investors and business partners.

A university degree is required.

CEO | Wholesale Distribution | Milwaukee, WI

A leading company in the wholesale distribution industry is currently seeking an accomplished and highly skilled CEO to take their team to new heights of success. The role will be challenging, but also highly rewarding, and this leader will be a key voice in the company. For the right executive, this is a fantastic opportunity with great growth prospects.

Responsibilities include developing an ongoing strategic plan to advance the company’s mission and objectives and to promote revenue, profitability and growth; supervising and managing direct reports; overseeing company operations and key functional areas of production management, inventory control, quality control, customer service and sales; and overseeing sales and marketing activities.

The CEO will evaluate key target markets (existing and emerging) and develop plans to penetrate key markets; plan, develop and implement strategies for increasing revenue for the company, perform extensive product offerings to satisfy the needs of the key target markets and remain competitive with other market players.

Appropriate full-time work experience is mandatory (no students or fresh graduates please).
Recent experience in the wholesale distribution industry is strongly preferred. Preference will be given to candidates with recent experience in operations management.

CEO | Consumer Fitness/Tech | New York, NY

This is a greenfield opportunity to develop a new brand and build an efficient marketing operation from the ground up. They seek a co-founder and talented direct marketer to join the other co-founder, an experienced fitness-tech entrepreneur out of Google.

Successful candidates will have significant direct-to-consumer marketing experience. Prior health and fitness experience is also a plus. The right candidate also should be an experienced DTC marketing professional and entrepreneur, with a mix of branding and customer acquisition skills, including early stage brand and marketing infrastructure creation.

The right candidate will be someone who has built a successful consumer brand; co-founded a startup or joined as first marketing hire; grown direct sales into the $ millions; managed strategy and tactics of digital marketing spend; executed content, social and/or influencer marketing programs; managed agencies and co-marketing partners; built and led successful marketing team(s).

