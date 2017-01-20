Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 1/23/17

January 20, 2017

President/CEO | Oil/Energy/Utilities | Santa Fe Springs, CA

This company supplies heat transfer technology to the electric power generation and refinery industries. They offer fully-integrated design, engineering, manufacturing, R&D, construction and service capabilities.

They are looking for a CEO who has knowledge of their industry. The right candidate should have an operational background with extensive P&L experience; a degree in engineering (chemical or mechanical engineering preferred) is preferred.

The President/CEO has total bottom line/P&L responsibility, and is responsible for all business development, sales, engineering, project management, supply chain, manufacturing and quality activities, including leadership, short- and long-term growth, strategic planning, operations, staffing and executive management reporting.

He or she should provide leadership to position the business at the forefront of the industry, and develop strategic plans to advance the organization’s mission/objectives and to promote revenue, profitability and growth as an organization. He or she will oversee company operations to ensure class-leading efficiency, quality, service, and cost-effective management of resources.

CEO | Professional Services | San Francisco, CA

This industry giant seeks a new CEO for the Northern America branch. This key position with strong commercial challenge will greatly impact the international development of the company.

The role will offer: High visibility (internal and external), high expectations from Head of Group Communications; international context (APAC + Europe); fast-growing core business (digital + innovation)

Responsibilities include managing the North America branch and growing customers’ satisfaction, turnover and profitability over years; complying with the highest Group and market standards in terms of ethics and compliance in running the company and with the internal processes; ensuring a constant match between customers’ needs and service offering by working closely with the various heads of business units; and leading prospecting efforts and sales for Americas across all activities (influence, consulting,…) in close coordination with the respective business units.

The right candidate will have recognized expertise, culture and knowledge of the Innovation ecosystem in San Francisco, North America, Americas, including institutions, and enterprises in the field of media, culture, economy, banking, and city and state organizations. He or she will have recognized cutting-edge knowledge on digital and innovation trends.

The CEO candidate should have significant management experience of teams, with processes related to a subsidiary of a large banking company, several years of sales activity and proven achievement in growing customer satisfaction, interpersonal skills an ability to deliver public talks and work under stress.

CEO | Gourmet Food | New England, ND

Growing gourmet food producer seeks hands-on entrepreneurial leader with experience and a proven track record of building revenue and expanding opportunities. They seek an innovative CEO to partner, merge, acquire and grow revenues in the gourmet specialty food production industry.

They are looking for a highly motivated, organized, detail-oriented go-getter who will take charge and make things happen. As the CEO, your focus will be on achieving aggressive growth goals and building a market leading business.

Entrepreneurial talents will be highly considered, with a strong commitment to achieving goals and getting things done with flexibility and a ‘can do’ attitude. This company is looking for a loyal, honest, trustworthy personality with a sense of humor who can lead a team and deliver results. The right candidate should have great analytical and decision-making skills with an eye for profitability.

The successful candidate will have a track record of 10 or more years in the industry at a senior-executive level position in gourmet food production. Previous bottom line responsibility and a talent for motivating subordinates and team building is a definite. Experience with joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are helpful.

CEO | Private Equity | Portland, ME

A leader is wanted for a growing small business in the Chenmark portfolio. The position will involve long days, odd hours and a constantly varied mix of challenges related to sales, operations, HR, finance and technology, among others.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated leadership abilities, an ability to relate to a blue-collar workforce, a team-oriented growth mindset, a willingness to grind, and a deep desire to make a difference for employees, customers, and the community at large. Competitive salary and benefits. Significant financial upside in the event of strong performance.

CEO, North America | Ad Agency | NYC

This company brings together data, analytics, technology and consumer-insight capabilities to deliver successful business outcomes for clients. Combined with the group’s intellectual capital in media and marketing, they have a proven track record in giving Fortune 500 clients the power and confidence to make faster, smarter, predictive business decisions.

Their people are passionate about making a difference by guiding clients through the maze of data, toward the nuggets of insight that can transform their business. Its work covers 50 markets in NA, LATAM, EMEA and APAC with offices in New York, London, Madrid, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi.

They seek an analytics expert with an ability to speak at a global level in an upward and outward-facing role; a true leader, mentor and thought leader, with a determination and tenacity to grow and develop a hungry young team. They want someone with an expert understanding of engagement and consulting with a proven P&L responsibility.

This person will be responsible for leading the NA business, managing the P&L, running day-to-day operations and leading the aggressive growth plan of this technology-based cutting-edge services organization through consulting engagement acquisition and client relationship management.

The right candidate should have a MS/ MBA, and excellent problem-solving skills with 10+ years of relevant work experience, including progressively responsible roles in digital marketing, consulting services, advertising, and/or analytics. He or she should have or had P&L responsibility in analytics, marketing and insights in the consumer marketing services realm, as well as experience developing, shaping and managing analytical consulting service engagements and customer relationships.

