Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 1/30/17

CEO Positions of the Week – 1/30/17

CEO | Bliss Lawyers | New York, NY Bliss Lawyers is a fast growing, disruptive model in the legal space, …

By: Chief Executive January 28, 2017

CEO | Bliss Lawyers | New York, NY

Bliss Lawyers is a fast growing, disruptive model in the legal space, an alternative to traditional law firms that began as a legal secondment firm, led by three founding partners. It hires  exceptional lawyers to work on temporary engagements for in-house legal departments and law firms. With a national network of nearly 20,000 lawyers, the company has expanded to provide temp-to-perm engagements as well as direct hire placements.

Since its founding in 2011, the business has rapidly expanded to service clients across the country. Bliss Lawyers runs from a virtual platform with all operating personnel working remotely, providing cost savings to its clients and generous pay packages to its employees. Bliss Lawyers is a certified majority women-owned business committed to creating a diverse workforce.

The CEO will set and execute corporate strategy, oversee day-to-day operations and finances, and work with the co-founders to develop and execute an aggressive expansion plan. Bliss Lawyers is seeking an individual who is energetic, dedicated, focused, creative, thoughtful, innovative and who will provide inspired leadership companywide. The CEO will provide the leadership, management, planning and vision necessary to ensure that Bliss achieves continued success and further scale the business.

This is a full-time position that will be performed remotely; however, the successful candidate must be able to travel to the New York City area on a regular basis. The successful candidate must also be willing to travel approximately 20%, within the U.S.

The right candidate should have experience as a C-level executive who has helped scale a rapidly expanding business as well as knowledge of profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow management and general finance and budgeting. An MBA is preferred, along with experience with corporate governance and experience at a new/alternative legal model.

For more information

CEO | Saas Technology | Cleveland, OH Area

This company, which provides a software as a service tool for the education market, seeks a CEO. The company is established and rapidly growing in a slow moving market that is ripe for modern software disruption. They have entered the market with a strong offering and a well-developed marketing strategy. The company is well positioned to gain market share and revenues rapidly throughout 2017 and provide good short term returns.

The new CEO will be responsible for the leadership and management of the company. He/she will set the strategy for revenue growth and expansion, define the product portfolio and direct management strategy. The CEO will be responsible for providing the vision and leadership that will propel the company forward by executing the Company’s strong plan for growth.

The right candidate will be an energetic and creative leader who will be able to structure, prioritize and provide clear direction for his/her team. The new CEO will possess some P&L experience and a broad understanding of the software marketplace with experience and contacts from servicing the education sector. This would include a demonstrated track record of building and growing a business whereby he/she delivered revenues for a firm where technology is strategic and software developers are key.

Also the demeanor and experience to attract investors and raise funds for the near term is necessary for this role. A liberal arts and sciences or business undergraduate degree is required with any type of technology emphasis and combined with an MBA would be preferable.

For more information

CEO | Gourmet Food | New England, ND

Growing gourmet food producer seeks hands-on entrepreneurial leader with experience and a proven track record of building revenue and expanding opportunities. They seek an innovative CEO to partner, merge, acquire and grow revenues in the gourmet specialty food production industry.

They are looking for a highly motivated, organized, detail-oriented go-getter who will take charge and make things happen. As the CEO, your focus will be on achieving aggressive growth goals and building a market leading business.

Entrepreneurial talents will be highly considered, with a strong commitment to achieving goals and getting things done with flexibility and a ‘can do’ attitude. This company is looking for a loyal, honest, trustworthy personality with a sense of humor who can lead a team and deliver results. The right candidate should have great analytical and decision-making skills with an eye for profitability.

The successful candidate will have a track record of 10 or more years in the industry at a senior-executive level position in gourmet food production. Previous bottom line responsibility and a talent for motivating subordinates and team building is a definite. Experience with joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are helpful.

For more information

President/CEO | Oil/Energy/Utilities | Santa Fe Springs, CA

This company supplies heat transfer technology to the electric power generation and refinery industries. They offer fully-integrated design, engineering, manufacturing, R&D, construction and service capabilities.

They are looking for a CEO who has knowledge of their industry. The right candidate should have an operational background with extensive P&L experience; a degree in engineering (chemical or mechanical engineering preferred) is preferred.

The President/CEO has total bottom line/P&L responsibility, and is responsible for all business development, sales, engineering, project management, supply chain, manufacturing and quality activities, including leadership, short- and long-term growth, strategic planning, operations, staffing and executive management reporting.

He or she should provide leadership to position the business at the forefront of the industry, and develop strategic plans to advance the organization’s mission/objectives and to promote revenue, profitability and growth as an organization. He or she will oversee company operations to ensure class-leading efficiency, quality, service, and cost-effective management of resources.

For more information

CEO | Professional Services | San Francisco, CA

This industry giant seeks a new CEO for the Northern America branch. This key position with strong commercial challenge will greatly impact the international development of the company.

The role will offer: High visibility (internal and external), high expectations from Head of Group Communications; international context (APAC + Europe); fast-growing core business (digital + innovation)

Responsibilities include managing the North America branch and growing customers’ satisfaction, turnover and profitability over years; complying with the highest Group and market standards in terms of ethics and compliance in running the company and with the internal processes; ensuring a constant match between customers’ needs and service offering by working closely with the various heads of business units; and leading prospecting efforts and sales for Americas across all activities (influence, consulting,…) in close coordination with the respective business units.

The right candidate will have recognized expertise, culture and knowledge of the Innovation ecosystem in San Francisco, North America, Americas, including institutions, and enterprises in the field of media, culture, economy, banking, and city and state organizations. He or she will have recognized cutting-edge knowledge on digital and innovation trends.

The CEO candidate should have significant management experience of teams, with processes related to a subsidiary of a large banking company, several years of sales activity and proven achievement in growing customer satisfaction, interpersonal skills an ability to deliver public talks and work under stress.

For more information

CEO, North America | Ad Agency | NYC

This company brings together data, analytics, technology and consumer-insight capabilities to deliver successful business outcomes for clients. Combined with the group’s intellectual capital in media and marketing, they have a proven track record in giving Fortune 500 clients the power and confidence to make faster, smarter, predictive business decisions.

They seek a CEO to run the North America business, managing the P&L, running day-to-day operations and leading the aggressive growth plan of this technology-based cutting-edge services organization through consulting engagement acquisition and client relationship management.

The right candidate should have a MS/ MBA, and excellent problem-solving skills with 10+ years of relevant work experience, including progressively responsible roles in digital marketing, consulting services, advertising, and/or analytics. He or she should have or had P&L responsibility in analytics, marketing and insights in the consumer marketing services realm, as well as experience developing, shaping and managing analytical consulting service engagements and customer relationships.

For more information

About Chief Executive

Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine