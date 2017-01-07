Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 1/9/17

CEO Positions of the Week – 1/9/17

It’s a new year. How about a new career move? Check out our CEO positions of the week.

By: Chief Executive January 7, 2017

CEO | American Foods, Boston, MA

American Foods has over 50 years in the candy and snack food business. They are looking to hire an experienced sales and product marketing-oriented executive as CEO. The primary focus of this role is to take this enterprise to the next level through aggressive tailored growth initiatives that will expand customer relationships within existing channels and broaden the reach of its current and future product lines. This hands-on position requires a seasoned deal-maker/hunter to seek out new business opportunities and evaluate their viability from a pricing and positioning standpoint.

Responsibilities include developing, implementing and executing the financial plan for the company, full P&L management, direct involvement in new sales efforts and overall sales strategy, developing high-quality business strategies, ensuring their alignment with short-term and long-term objectives.

The CEO will oversee all operations and business activities to ensure they produce the desired results and are consistent with the overall corporate strategy and mission. The right candidate should have 10+ years of progressive and upwardly mobile experience encompassing general management, sales and operations at a middle-market company; demonstrated leadership, grit and team-building qualities essential to building a successful company, strong “big-picture” skills, a strong sales and logistics background and direct experience in active selling.

President/CEO | Middle Market Industrial Product Company | New England

This growing manufacturer of design-intensive consumer and industrial engineered products is looking for a leader to expand the business through continued organic growth, acquisitions and by opening new markets through product innovation.

They are seeking a candidate with a background of P&L leadership experience in a middle market company or with divisional or business unit P&L leadership experience in a larger corporation who is ready to step into the CEO role.

The right candidate should have background experience in a design/manufactured product environment with a finger on the pulse of the R&D and Product Development of engineered products where product innovation and optimized industrial production processes play a critical role in the success of the enterprise.

The CEO candidate should have a proven track record managing effective sales and customer service organizations and driving business growth through multiple channels. Ideally the CEO candidate will have experience in a business environment that has gone through transformational change and will have taken a leadership role in the implementation of cross-functional business process optimization initiatives.

CEO | Kitchen Cabinet Maker | Western Canada

This growing kitchen cabinet manufacturer seeks a dynamic, results-driven CEO, with proven experience to lead the operational and commercial aspects. They plan to quickly and effectively become the number one player in this niche sector, not only in Canada, but in the U.S. as well. They have already made inroads into the U.S.

This CEO will lead the company and implement its growth strategy throughout Canada and the US, delivering outstanding financial and sales results, while implementing the company’s plans, vision and mission. The CEO will be required to bring in a more robust and rigorous sales and business strategy to facilitate the overall expansion plan.

The right candidate should have a demonstrated track record as a CEO with 10+ years of senior sales leadership within the kitchen cabinet sector or related industry. He or she should have proven experience running a P&L of $20M – $50M+, achieving consistent growth and profitability. The right candidate is someone who understands the competitive landscape to develop pricing, programs and products to bring to market to drive sales and revenue growth.

Kitchen cabinet industry experience is required. This job requires travel. This company offers relocation assistance.

CEO | NACB | Location Flexible

The CEO of NACB will report into the CEO of First American Holdings. This position will be supported by four Senior Vice Presidents (Memberships, Strategic Initiatives, Branding & Marketing and Support Operations) who will aid in managing the organization. As the headcount scales, other functions will be staffed based on key milestones such as new development start, testing start and launch. The location is flexible.

Key responsibilities include managing a for-profit Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) comprised of dues-paying members who are geographically and product diverse Cannabis-Related Businesses (CRB).

The CEO will provide strategic leadership for the company by working with the Board and other management to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans and policies. He or she will be responsible for building and leading the senior executive team, and recruiting, managing and developing personnel to support business growth.

The right candidate will establish a culture of success and employee satisfaction, as well as initiate maintain dialogue with state cannabis regulators, federal banking regulators and other regulatory bodies, including the DOJ, DEA, SEC, FinCEN, IRS, FDA, and USDA.

Candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of financial, regulatory and/or enforcement experience; a proven track record of success in leadership, management and organizational growth; the ability to represent the organization in interactions with both the federal government and the media; and excellent writing, public speaking and interpersonal skills.

Preferred qualifications include a JD (preferred), MBA or master’s degree in an appropriate area of specialization, as well as prior experience in the federal government, including judicial or regulatory functions, or in military or law enforcement roles.

CEO | Private Equity | Greater Milwaukee Area

This private equity firm recently acquired a manufacturing company and now seeks a CEO to join that company’s leadership team. The CEO will be expected to lead the organization on a full and complete profit-and-loss balance sheet basis.

Responsibilities include leadership and oversight of the company’s operating facility in Greater Milwaukee. The professional in this position will report directly to the company’s board of directors

The ideal candidate is results-driven and fully dedicated to both growing the business and increasing its equity value.

