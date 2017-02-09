Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 2/13/17

CEO Positions of the Week – 2/13/17

Looking for your next great career move? Check out our CEO positions of the week.

By: Chief Executive February 9, 2017

CEO | Electrical/Electronic Manufacturing | Boulder, CO

This company is looking for a CEO to take control of the company’s strategic direction, operating structure and performance. This includes organizational development, strategic planning, managing the capital structure, pursuing strategic acquisitions, interfacing with the company’s board of directors, and formulating and executing business plans.

The CEO will be expected to drive financial results and accountability through the executive leadership team and the entire organization by employing a hands-on approach.

The right candidate should have a high-drive and an ultra-competitive will to win. He or she should have demonstrated executing strategies which have driven revenue and EBITDA growth; had oversight of a full P&L; experience developing people, improving processes and increasing enterprise value. Previous CEO or COO experience is strongly preferred. A BS/BA is required, with an MBA preferred.

CEO | Entertainment / IT Company | Nashville, TN

This company is looking for an executive that has proven start-up experience with a strong technology and product management background. The company currently markets and supports a commercially viable product with hundreds of clients.

The CEO must possess the business acumen, marketing insight and customer savvy to lead all aspects of the business, with a priority on product management and engineering. Additionally, he or she must have diverse exposure in B2C marketing, ideally in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry. The candidate should be able to create an operational plan that will drive profitability from product development to digital customer acquisition, to customer success.

The right candidate will have 5-7 years of executive experience in SaaS software leading strategic planning, product management, digital marketing (advertising, social media), product management, market analysis, market research and product development

He or she must possess deep knowledge of SaaS technology tools, practices and processes. This should encompass not only the assembly and management of the technology “stack”, but the business processes to deliver it; such as subscription billing, version control management, multi-tenant architecture, customer support systems, etc.

CEO | Scientific Publishing Company | Buffalo/Niagara, NY Area

This position reports to the executive publisher and has responsibility for running the day-to-day operations of the company, including oversight of the six major operating divisions: Billing, Production, Marketing, IT, Indexing and Post Production (including promotion, legal and external affairs).

This person also will be responsible for contributing to the development and implementation of the overall strategic direction of the company, which will include overseeing expansion efforts, building out the company infrastructure, optimizing efficiencies of the operation and other business initiatives which relate to the financial and strategic positioning of this company.

Of equal importance (if not more) is for this person to protect the branding and market share position the company has within the publishing industry. This company is regarded as the number one publishing company in its niche; remaining in this position is of paramount importance.

Prior senior-level operating experience in a small to midsized publishing company is required, with demonstrated success growing the company and increasing market share, revenue and earnings. A science-related publishing profile, particularly with anti-aging or oncology, is preferred. Candidates may also be considered who may not have had specific science-related experience but are ready for this role based on prior successful role(s) at another company which requires similar skills.

This company is looking for a leader with a vision of the short- and long-term strategic opportunities in the marketplace; an individual with a strong work ethic and the ability to accept direct accountability; an ability to work collaboratively with others; an excellent communicator, both oral and written; a curious and creative mind is important to the role; an individual with a hands-on leadership style which is highly motivational to colleagues and subordinates; a leader who commands respect from his/her peer group through good people skills, knowledge of the industry and who can respond effectively in a small business environment that has the potential to become larger.

Uncompromising ethics is essential – as is a good sense of humor. Those with big egos need not apply.

President/CEO | Middle-Market Industry | Providence, RI

This New England manufacturer of design-intensive consumer and industrial engineered products under private equity ownership is looking for a CEO to manage it’s long-term growth plans.

They seek a candidate with a background of P&L leadership experience in a middle-market company or with divisional or business unit P&L leadership experience in a larger corporation who is ready to step into the CEO role.

Background experience is preferred in a design/manufactured product environment with a finger on the pulse of the R&D and product development of engineered products where product innovation and optimized industrial production processes play a critical role in the success of the enterprise.

The right candidate should have a proven track record managing effective sales and customer service organizations, driving business growth both through multiple channels, including direct account development and through various distribution channels. Ideally the right candidate will have experience in a business environment that has gone through transformational change and will have taken a leadership role in the implementation of cross-functional business process optimization initiatives.

CEO | Gain Theory | New York, NY

This global marketing foresight consultancy, and independent practice within GroupM, seeks a CEO for its North American operation.

As a key senior member of the management team and reporting to the Gain Theory worldwide CEO, this CEO will be responsible for leading the North America business, managing the P&L, running day-to-day operations and leading the aggressive growth plan of this tech-based services org through consulting engagement acquisition and client relationship management.

The CEO will have overall responsibility for growing North American revenue and volume of clients in line with Gain Theory’s global objectives and will have overall responsibility for strategic relationship management of key clients.

He or she will negotiate commercial agreements with new clients in line with Gain Theory’s global pricing models and WPP policies; and ensure cross-sell and upsell opportunities are fully explored with existing clients by identifying opportunities for deepening the client relationship through innovation, and the adoption of new and innovative analytics technologies.

The right candidate will have an MS/ MBA + 10 years + relevant work experience. He or she should have progressively responsible roles in digital marketing, consulting services, advertising and/or analytics, as well as experience developing, shaping and managing analytical consulting service engagements and customer relationships.

The CEO candidate should have excellent problem-solving, organizational and analytical skills, with the ability to evolve product strategy based on research, data and industry trends; active interest in how innovation and technology is driving change in digital marketing and a real desire to be a part of that innovation; existing agency and client relationships; an entrepreneurial drive and demonstrated ability to achieve stretch goals in an innovative and fast-paced environment; and the ability to inspire and motivate large groups.

