CEO Positions of the Week – 2/21/17

Looking for your next great career move? Check out our CEO positions of the week.

By: Lynn Russo Whylly February 19, 2017

CEO | Digital Commerce Div. | New York City

This cosmetics industry firm is looking for a CEO to head up the newly created direct-to-consumer division. This role’s main priority will be to launch and grow the new DTC brands division.

The CEO will oversee the company’s existing brands with a focus on leveraging technology and resources across the brands/company He or she will own all business, technology and operational functions of the DTC division including, but not limited to, marketing, merchandising, user experience, analytics, creative, technology, customer service and fulfillment.

The CEO will develop and execute a vision and strategy to bring new brands to market via innovative digital sales and marketing channels leveraging best in class technology.

The ideal candidate will have led an innovative digital commerce business successfully by leveraging digital sales, marketing tactics and social media channels. This person must possess a deep knowledge and experience in all strategic, business, social, marketing, operational and technological functions that make up the digital commerce ecosystem.

The right candidate should have 15+ years’ experience in B2C digital commerce; at least 5 in a leadership position. Beauty experience is not required, but is preferred. Experience leading multiple brands is a plus. He or she must have owned and managed a fully loaded digital commerce P/L, and understand all of the cost drivers required to support a digital commerce business.

For more information

CEO | North Law Partners | New York, NY

The Robing Room (www.therobingroom.com), the #1 judge-rating site, is assembling a prospective management team as we seek funding for a major expansion to become a courts and trials-oriented mega-site, with written and video news, gossip, blogs and more, including a search engine to assist persons seeking counsel. We seek a dynamic leader experienced in all areas of assembling a team and building a complex, timely website with associated apps and social media components. Together we will seek sufficient angel/venture funding to build our existing website into the #1 site for news, views and gossip about the courts, trials, judges and lawyers.

For more information

CEO | Sproutwell | Boulder, CO

Sproutwell is an exciting startup that is positioned to become the food industry’s sprouted ingredient partner. Sprouted grains and sprouted ingredients are a rapidly growing trend due to their higher nutritional value versus their non-sprouted alternatives.

Food brands, manufacturers and flour mills are scrambling to find sprouted grain partners with the scale and technical capabilities that can satisfy their demand. This fragmented landscape puts Sproutwell in a position to become an important supply chain partner to large food manufacturers and flour mills.

The company is pre-revenue and expects to conduct an equity raise in the first half of 2017 to build out a commercial sprouting facility. Among other things, the new CEO will secure customer commitments; identify supply chain partners; secure investment from equity investors – angels, institutions and strategic investors; manage all accounting and financing activities, including overseeing the company’s use of capital; identify a facility location, negotiate a lease and manage the build-out of the sprouting operation.

The CEO will responsible for leading all aspects of the company and its growth. The right candidate should have C-level experience in a fast-growing entity; experience scaling a business from near inception to a self-sustainable company; experience raising capital from angels and institutional investors. A track record of success interacting with large prospective customers and closing big deals; manufacturing experience, preferably with food or food-related products; and experience or familiarity with malting operations and/or with grains is highly desired.

For more information

CEO | The Natural Heritage Institute | Location Negotiable

Are you interested in moving from the corporate world to the world of doing good? This organization is searching for a CEO to take responsibility for the management, direction, growth and success of its natural resource conservation organization. NHI’s current headquarters in San Francisco, CA, can be relocated at the election of the new CEO.

NHI works at the global scale to rehabilitate natural functions in heavily engineered rivers systems. For over two decades, NHI has been working to re-create a world where rivers function like rivers again, in harmony with human needs. Its focus is on major, often transnational, river basins everywhere in the world. They have worked extensively in California, the U.S. boundary waters, Asia, Africa and Latin America. These floodplains, wetlands, deltas, and estuaries are the engines of biological productivity and the earth’s aquatic life support system. Yet, freshwater ecosystems are today the most imperiled on the planet.

The right CEO candidate should have an advanced degree in relevant fields of law, science, economics or environmental planning. He or she should have a demonstrated ability to conceptualize, organize, attract funding and manage new project activity within NHI’s mission and beyond; a depth of experience working with water resource institutions in California, nationally and/or internationally would be a plus as well as a strong personal and professional passion for natural resources conservation work.

For more information

CEO | SaaS Software | Melbourne, Australia

A CEO is needed to position this company to be the leading SaaS company. The CEO will develop a strategic plan to advance the company’s mission and objectives and to promote revenue, profitability and growth as an organization. He or she will oversee company operations to insure production efficiency, quality, service and cost-effective management of resources. He or she will work with partners to identify partnership deals.

The CEO candidate also will plan, develop and implement strategies for generating resources and/or revenues for the company; identify opportunities and direct implementation activities; approve company operational procedures, policies and standards; review activity reports and financial statements to determine progress and status in attaining objectives and revise objectives and plans in accordance with current conditions; and evaluate performance of executives for compliance with established policies and objectives of the company and contributions in attaining objectives, among other responsibilities.

The right candidate should have experience in strategic planning and execution; knowledge of contracting, negotiating and change management; have skill in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures; and experience in formulating policy, and developing and implementing new strategies and procedures.

He or she should have an ability to develop financial plans and manage resources, as well as ability to analyze and interpret financial data. Knowledge of public relations principles and practices. Knowledge of communication and public relation techniques is necessary.

For more information

