CEO Positions of the Week – 2/27/17

Here are this week’s featured CEO positions.

By: Chief Executive February 26, 2017

CEO | LimeBike | San Mateo, CA

LimeBike (a brand of Neutron Holdings) is looking for a CEO or General Manager with a solid track record. This person will lead the company vision, and be responsible for the core product: “LimeBike”, an innovative dockless bike-sharing product, supervise cross functional teams, take charge of business development via public sector and college campus markets, implement product development with outsourced service providers with the R&D team lead, negotiate contracts with product manufacturers, and lead brand development.

The CEO will work with the advisory board and project-based individuals to develop the business development strategies and execution plans; design a pricing model the bike sharing app; build and manage the financial model of the company, including conducting cash flow analysis based on monthly expenses; source investors and pitch products and services if necessary for further financing, and more.

The candidate should have a minimum of 10 years of work experience with a track record in management consulting and consumer product industries and a bachelor’s degree in finance, marketing or management. An MBA or master’s degree is strongly preferred.

CEO | Cosmetics | Greater NYC Area

Digital Commerce will be a very important part of this firm’s leadership team, heading up the newly created direct-to-consumer division. This role’s main priority will be to launch and grow the new D2C brands division, including organizational, processes, operations and technology.

The CEO will oversee the company’s existing brands with a focus on leveraging technology and resources across the brands/company.

The ideal candidate will have led an innovative digital commerce business successfully by leveraging digital sales, marketing tactics and social media channels. This role must possess a deep knowledge and experience in all strategic, business, social, marketing, operational and technological functions that make up the digital commerce ecosystem.

He or she should have a track record of obtaining support from the highest levels of an organization and a demonstrated success leading third-party vendors. He or she must be able to function and thrive in a rapidly changing environment and be ready to be a change agent to navigate the larger organization and ensure the effectiveness of the digital team.

The right candidate will have 15+ years’ experience in B2C digital commerce with at least 5 in a leadership position. Beauty experience is not required, but is preferred. Experience leading multiple brands is a plus. The candidate must have owned and managed a fully loaded digital commerce P/L, and understand all of the cost drivers required to support a digital commerce business.

CEO | PE-Backed Manufacturing Platform | Denver, CO

The CEO should have mandatory experience with sensors, detectors and/or test and measurement equipment and a BS/BA degree in engineering or related field. This job requires up to 80% travel.

This company has strong relationships with key players in the transportation, technology and industrial markets, and today is a healthy, growing and profitable middle-market business executing an aggressive growth plan.

Reporting to the PE fund, the CEO will partner with the private equity firm and management team to lead the company’s overall strategic direction and drive revenue growth and profitability.

The right candidate will have 15+ years of progressive, proven experience and a verifiable track record of improving growth, profitability, and overall performance in a highly relevant environment; P&L experience, a strong commercial orientation, including substantial experience in sales, marketing, or product management leadership; experience creating a high-growth environment with a demonstrated track record of driving sales, profitability and overall company improvement, past experience with an engineering-focused, manufacturing, or otherwise industrial company; and a desire to develop, build and grow a high performance team to provide world class execution.

A BS/BA degree in engineering or a related field is required. An MBA is preferred but not required.

President/CEO | Industrial Machinery | Baltimore, MD

This company is poised for significant growth and is looking for a President/CEO who can help them realize their potential with an emphasis on increasing company valuation.

The right candidate should have a successful history of growing sales, profits and net worth with an industrial machinery company; leadership skills that focus on inspiring the management team and motivating the entire workforce; a willingness to work with direct reports as a “team leader” on a “hands on” basis; excellent interpersonal relationship skills and High Emotional Intelligence (EI) and strong machinery manufacturing experience.

He or she should have successfully developed, implemented and achieved business and strategic plans on a consistent basis; have an ability to assess organizational workforce deficiencies both current and future and address them through recruitment and succession planning; have a successful track record implementing and utilizing world-class best practices, including lean, value stream mapping, 6 Sigma and ERP.

An MBA is preferred with an undergraduate degree in mechanical or electrical engineering.
President/CEO | Manufacturing | Erie, PA

This company has been manufacturing shelving systems for a wide range of retail display and general storage applications in Western Pennsylvania for over 30 years. The company has a fabrication and assembly operation, metal finishing division, and a manufacturing operation specializing in sheet metal products.

The president/CEO should have a demonstrated track record building strong business relationships and developing new products and markets that drive sales and revenue growth. He or she will provide leadership to enhance the company’s position in the industry by managing five key responsibility areas: core values, leadership, engaged workforce, relevant products/services and growth of core and new revenue streams.

The president/CEO will oversee the development and implementation of a strategic plan to advance the company’s mission and objectives and to promote revenue, profitability and growth as an organization. He or she will oversee company operations to ensure efficiency, quality, service and cost-effective management of resources.

