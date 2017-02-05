Home » CEO Positions » CEO Positions of the Week – 2/6/17

CEO Positions of the Week – 2/6/17

Looking for your next great career move? Check out our CEO positions of the week.

By: Chief Executive February 5, 2017

CEO | IoT Startup | Palo Alto, CA

This stealth mode startup in the IoT space with an experienced technical team and a working prototype is looking for a CEO who can grow the company and bring it to the IPO or acquisition stage. The IoT market for this product is huge and it has lines for consumer and B2B markets.

If you are curious about the opportunity, passionate about IoT space and its future, and have previous successful experience in leading high-tech companies from startup stage into growth stage and IPO, you could be the right person to lead this company.

Core qualifications include successful experience in leading high-tech companies in consumer space from startup stage into growth stage and IPO; exceptional negotiation skills and extensive experience interacting with business partners, investors, and contract manufacturers; crowdfunding experience is a big plus; an MBA degree from a strong program is highly desirable..

For more information

CEO | Medical Devices | Madison, WI

This company is looking for a CEO to provide planning and leadership by ensuring the appropriate systems, processes, budgets, strategic plans and forecasts are developed and executed to meet or exceed company revenue and profit goals.

The CEO will develop, communicate and implement effective growth strategies and processes; collaborate with the management team to develop and implement plans for the operational infrastructure of systems, processes and personnel which are designed to accommodate the growth objectives of the company; motivate and lead a high-performance management team and lead efforts in raising additional capital at appropriate valuations to enable the company to meet sales and growth objectives.

The right candidate should have 10+years of operational or general management experience in a startup or small company environment; successful experience in growing revenue from product introduction to $10M in revenue, preferably in a startup environment; and should have strong operational experience in the areas of finance, supply chain, design engineering, customer support, quality, and manufacturing.

For more information

CEO | Own a Handyman Matters Franchise | Hartford, CT Area

This 20-year business model has been tried and tested. The right franchise CEO has previous experience with operations, business management, strategic planning and project management experience.

The CEO candidate is a competent and experienced executive-level leader who understands the value of staying close to the business and can effectively leverage the systems and processes to create a solid, sustainable, and profitable enterprise.

This company is looking for owners who are comfortable making decisions and driving results through a team; challenged by and excited to lead a team of employees; motivated servant leaders who value defined roles and responsibilities; and alligned with employee development and performance, based in sound customer service.

For more information

CEO | Advanced Financial Consulting | Greater NYC

We are a successful proprietary trading firm located in the epicenter of Chicago’s Financial District. Looking to open a New York office.

For more information

CEO | Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity seeks a CEO, also known as our Eminent Supreme Recorder, for this full-time position based in Evanston, Illinois. In addition to being a member of our Fraternity, our next CEO must have a passion for our Mission and values as well as the skills required to inspire others in the same.

He will have demonstrated success as a chief strategy officer for a mission-focused organization such as ours and a proven track record for successfully executing on strategic plans developed in collaboration with a board of directors.

Moreover, he will have experience in recruiting, developing and leading a staff to execute on those strategic plans. As our CEO also serves as the lead ambassador with many different constituents and stakeholders, the successful candidate must also possess great communication skills, through both written words and public speaking.

For more information

CEO | Scientific Publishing Co. | Greater Chicago Area

The position reports to the executive publisher and will have responsibility for running the day-to-day operations of the company, including oversight of the six major operating divisions: Billing, Production, Marketing, IT, Indexing and Post Production (including promotion, legal and external affairs).

This person will also be responsible for contributing to the development and implementation of the overall strategic direction of the company which will include overseeing expansion efforts, building out the company infrastructure, optimizing efficiencies of the operation and other business initiatives which relate to the financial and strategic positioning of this company.

Of equal importance (if not more) is for this person to protect the branding and market share position the company has within the publishing industry. This company is regarded as the number one publishing company in its niche; remaining in this position is of paramount importance.

Performance measuring for this position is based on each operating division running efficiently while meeting and exceeding annual company objectives.

For more information

