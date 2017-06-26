CEO | B2B Vehicle Leasing | San Carlos, CA

This company help dealerships and manufacturers liquidate trade-in, lease return and aging front line-ready units through a smooth, headache-free process. They are the comprehensive dealer solution that saves customers time and most importantly money. They’re a “one-stop-shop” that handles each step of the process, from vehicle intake to delivery to the buyer.

They are currently seeking an experienced CEO to supervise and control all strategic and business aspects of the company. The primary goal with this position is to drive the company’s overall development and fundraising initiatives while guiding the company toward long-term success.

On a daily basis, the CEO will develop high-quality business strategies and plans ensuring their alignment with short-term and long-term objectives; lead and motivate subordinates to advance employee engagement while developing a high-performing managerial team; oversee all operations and business activities to ensure they produce the desired results and are consistent with the overall strategy and mission; drive and close the company’s fundraising initiatives.

It would be a huge plus if the candidate had vehicle remarketing expertise; a robust professional network of franchise dealerships and wholesale buyers; and previous B2B digital marketplace sales experience.

For more information

http://bit.ly/2sIbj6x

CEO | Salute Safety Solutions | New York, NY

This post-revenue start-up business focused on enhancing and scaling environmental health and safety and risk operations for research centers and healthcare is looking for a CEO. Created as a joint venture between a top tier Academic Medical Center and a healthcare investment firm, Salute is building a cloud-based management tool as the foundation of an outsourced services operation.

The ideal candidate is a senior level executive with a track record as a serial entrepreneur and experience in enterprise sales, technology and outsourcing in healthcare. Compensation includes market rate salary and generous equity opportunities.

Position responsibilities include providing great strategic inspiration, leadership, creativity and an entrepreneurial focus; growing the customer pipeline and revenues through direct sales and strategic partnerships; overseeing technology product development; building outsourcing and advisory capabilities, including channel partnerships and recruiting a high-caliber team

The position will start on a contracting basis to ensure fit and give time to help the candidate transition. The position becomes full-time upon a successful capital raise.

For more information

http://bit.ly/2srMybV

CEO | Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. | Half Moon Bay, CA

The CEO of Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. directs and coordinates all departments to achieve optimum efficiency while maximizing profitability. The ideal candidate is comfortable in a high-volume, fast-paced environment, can self-manage, is flexible and is eager to take on new challenges. A positive attitude, great people skills and a passion for beer, food and wine are essential for success in this role.

Responsibilities include budget analysis, review, and preparation; interview, hire, train and supervisory responsibilities; coordinating activities across all departments including restaurant, brewery, taproom, event center, inn, marketing, accounting and HR.

The CEO should develop a strategy to drive smart growth while creating long-term sustainability; plan, develop, and implement organizational policies and goals developed by board of directors; and review sales activity and expense reports to determine performance, and create business reports to be shared with ownership.

The right candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university, 5-7 years related experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

For more information

CEO | Real Estate | Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN

This position requires a highly-motivated individual with experience in leadership, strategic planning, growth and operations. The right candidate should also have a real estate broker’s license.

He or she should have a demonstrated success in building, managing, and leading teams within an organization; should be an influential leader and culture builder who integrates resources to meet objectives and ensure high performance; introduces, reinforces, and manages organizational change.

The candidate should have proven success in recruiting, managing, and developing a strong team, develop and empower others, lead from the top down, cultivate a positive culture, a proven ability to create and implement efficient operational systems, plan strategically, allocate work, set and manage objectives, analyze and mitigate risk, and create and manage projects.

The candidate should have excellent judgment and strong decision-making ability, superb organizational skills, be an innovator with knowledge in technology, trends, and products related to the real estate industry, and have passion, humility, integrity, a positive attitude, be mission-driven, and be self-directed.

He or she should have 5+ years financial experience, and ability to interpret financial statements, budget, and forecast, 5+ years management experience; and 5+ years real estate experience

For more information

CEO | Cloud Services/ Managed Services | Milpitas, CA

This technology services provider with headquarters in Silicon Valley has a storied history of excellence in delivering leading-edge customer solutions. They are now focused on cloud transformation initiatives for clients across a broad range of industry sectors.

The new CEO will be mandated with driving growth and cultural change in an organization already enjoying strong year-over-year growth multiples and setting industry standards in customer satisfaction.

Set the strategy and execute on an ambitious growth plan for the company’s customer offerings in professional services and manage services, while expanding their presence across multiple industry sectors. Work with investors and the board to increase enterprise value while continuing to provide an “in the trenches” leadership presence to drive tactical initiatives and to find innovative ways to attract and engage a highly motivated workforce.

For more information

CEO | Computer Software | New York City Area

Weepo is looking for a CEO who will provide the leadership to make the organization’s mission a success. This individual will drive all day­-to-­day operational and long-­term strategic activities. He or she will develop new and existing partnerships with professional associations to achieve common objectives.

The CEO will work with the management team to satisfy consumer needs, and develop and nurture new and existing customers, partnerships, strategic alliances, and other market opportunities. He or she is responsible for ensuring revenue growth is achieved in a responsible and profitable manner, both organically and through successful completion of mergers and acquisitions.

The CEO will be the chief steward of the company, ensuring the firm is well positioned in the public marketplace, and building relationships and credibility with outside investors to provide necessary resources to fund and grow the company.

Entrepreneurial and fundraising experience are required.

For more information

President/CEO | Engineering | New Haven, CT

This newly acquired Connecticut-based company is an up-and-coming, very profitable global industrial components manufacturing and aftermarket services organization. The president/CEO will be tasked with growing this organization both organically and inorganically globally.

This is a portfolio business of a private equity firm which is looking to make this acquisition a major platform for the organization. The president/CEO will lead the development of the company’s strategic direction and business plan working closely with the Board of Directors.

In addition, he or she will communicate both internally and externally a vision for what the company is and can become with a strategy for achieving that vision so as to maximize shareholder value. This executive will assume full responsibility for the operating performance of the business, will secure and maintain appropriate capital to support its growth plans and will play the lead role with key customers on a global basis.

Eight or more years of global general management or, global product management, experience is required, including P&L in a mid-sized to large industrial product/services organizations or comparable experience from the premier strategic consulting firms.

Commercial experience demonstrating the ability to increase market share to meet/exceed aggressive revenue objectives is required. The CEO candidate should be a proven leader with functional breadth across finance, operations and commercial activities and demonstrated ability to successfully drive positive change throughout an organization.

He or she should have outstanding leadership skills with ability to attract and develop exceptional talent. Experience working with private equity investors is highly desirable, but not required. A bachelor’s degree in engineering, business or other related discipline is required; an MBA or related advanced degree from top-tier schools would be a plus.

For more information

CEO | Confidential | Albany, NY Area

The CEO will lead and supervise all aspects of the company, including, but not limited to, the following driving domestic sales and business development efforts, including targeting profitable market sectors and customers, identifying new service offerings, as well as identifying cross-selling and partnership opportunities to expand sales to established customers and ensure revenues are meeting company goals.

The CEO will tailor the company’s product offerings to leverage its unique design and manufacturing capabilities to attack strategic customer and target market opportunities. He or she will be responsible for budgeting for sufficient investment capital to cover expansion activities over a 3-5 year horizon and aggressively managing capital investment and expenses to ensure the company achieves investor targets relative to growth and profitability.

The CEO will work collaboratively with the board of directors to ensure proper oversight and accountability of the company and provide directors with timely and accurate reporting; take the lead role in annual strategic planning with management and the Board to advance company goals, grow revenues & profits, communicate with employees, evaluate relationships with employees, vendors, customers, etc; leverage the company’s value driven approach (particularly in tooling) to maintain superior margins and EBITDA; take the lead in performance reviews with the senior management team and coordinate with management to deliver presentations to the Board regarding company performance.

For more information

President/CEO | Marketing Science Institute | Cambridge, MA

The President/CEO oversees the day-to-day business and affairs of the Institute consistent with the overall policies established by the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees. In collaboration with the Executive Committee, the President/CEO provides overall leadership, planning and direction to the MSI staff to ensure the successful execution of the MSI mission and its programs and activities. The President/CEO must also ensure that there is effective financial planning and management.

The CEO oversees the financial health of MSI, including cost and revenue management; performs periodic reviews of financial reports with accountant to ensure that the financial goals are being met; and keeps the MSI Chairman and Executive Committee informed of financial status.

He or she will seek to develop new sources of revenue, including funding for sponsorship opportunities, endowments, and research programs and oversee the development of the annual budget; maintain relationships with member companies, facilitate the networking of a member firm with other member companies and academics, and oversee the Director of Corporate Engagement’s development of roundtables.

The CEO is also responsible for overseeing membership recruitment efforts and brand stewardship.

For more information