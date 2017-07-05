Craig Jelinek, CEO of Costco: #17 of Top 1,000 Public/Private Companies

Craig Jelinek

CEO, Costco, since January 1st, 2012

Previous position: Chief Operating Officer (2010-2011); Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Merchandising (2004-2010)

Company start date: April, 1984

First position at Costco: Warehouse Manager

Age: 64

Education: Bachelor’s of Arts degree, San Diego State University

Compensation:
Annual salary:               $700,000
Annual bonus:                 $81,600
Stock options:             $5,563,064
Other compensation:      $101,385
Total compensation: $6,446,049

