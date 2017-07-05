Craig Jelinek
CEO, Costco, since January 1st, 2012
Previous position: Chief Operating Officer (2010-2011); Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Merchandising (2004-2010)
Company start date: April, 1984
First position at Costco: Warehouse Manager
Age: 64
Education: Bachelor’s of Arts degree, San Diego State University
Compensation:
Annual salary: $700,000
Annual bonus: $81,600
Stock options: $5,563,064
Other compensation: $101,385
Total compensation: $6,446,049
This data is from the CEO1000 Tracker, a ranking of the top 1,000 CEOs of the largest public and private companies, sponsored by Chief Executive and RHR International.