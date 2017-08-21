Jeff Bezos, Entrepreneur Extraordinaire: Is Nothing Out of His Reach?

By
Chief Executive
-

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, No. 12 of the Largest 1,000 Public/Private Companies

As the person who turned online shopping into a national pastime, the CEO of the ultimate digital experience has flipped the script and expanded into brick-and-mortar, with the purchase of Whole Foods. Even his acquisition of the Washington Post gave the firm a brick-and-mortar foothold.

Amazon is also expanding its footprint in other ways. It has more than 50 fulfillment centers and is still opening more, 23 sortation centers, and 300,000 employees, 90,000 of whom are full-time.

Bezos is also committed to making technology integral to Amazon day-to-day business. While the firm continues to add more human employees, it also has 100,000 robots working at its fulfillment centers. It plans 5,000 virtual customer service jobs in the year ahead, and its Amazon Go self-checkout technology and Instant Pickup service are transforming grocery shopping as we know it today.

And with Bezos’ latest foray into rocketry with Blue Origin, the space company he runs, the entrepreneur is even catching the eye of the federal government. Bezos is a member of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Advisory Board.

With his hands in so many pots, it’s impossible to predict what he’ll do next, but there is no doubt innovational and groundbreaking.

Founder/Chairman (since 1994)
CEO (since May, 1996)
President (since October, 2000)

Company start date: 1994

First Position at Company: Founder

Age: 53

Education: B.S. in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University

SHARE
Chief Executive
http://www.chiefexecutive.net
Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

PARTNER CENTER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR