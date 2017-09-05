John Hammergren, CEO, President & Chairman, McKesson, No. 5 of the Top 1,000 Public/Private Companies John Hammergren, CEO, President & Chairman, McKesson, No. 5 of the Top 1,000 Public/Private Companies

During the Hurricane Harvey recovery and rebuild, John Hammergren is leading by example. McKesson’s staff knew from experience that snakes would be rampant among the flood waters and began preparing days before the hurricane touched down to deliver snake-bite medicine to the Houston area.

The company has significant operations in the Houston area and has turned over its Corpus Christi warehouse to the Red Cross as a staging area. It employees are even helping make deliveries to pharmacies and hospitals.

McKesson, by its own report, is the oldest and largest healthcare company in the nation, serving more than 50% of U.S. hospitals and 20% of physicians. They reportedly deliver one-third of all medications used daily in North America with operations in more than 16 countries.

And the company is expanding its tech expertise with the hiring of 100 new tech employees in coming months.

While some reports predict McKesson’s stock will drop over the next three years, at least one report expresses confidence that McKesson will continue to be one of the top three industry leaders for the long-term.

John Hammergren

Chairman (Since 2002), President (Since 2001), and CEO (Since 2001), McKesson

Previous Position: Co-CEO; Group President, McKesson Health Systems

Company start date: January 1996

First Position at Company: Group President, McKesson Health Systems

Age: 58

Education: B.A. in Business Administration from University of Minnesota and an M.B.A from Xavier University