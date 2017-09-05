John Hammergren, CEO of McKesson, is Putting Hurricane Harvey Victims First

By
Chief Executive
-

John Hammergren, CEO, President & Chairman, McKesson, No. 5 of the Top 1,000 Public/Private Companies

During the Hurricane Harvey recovery and rebuild, John Hammergren is leading by example. McKesson’s staff knew from experience that snakes would be rampant among the flood waters and began preparing days before the hurricane touched down to deliver snake-bite medicine to the Houston area.

The company has significant operations in the Houston area and has turned over its Corpus Christi warehouse to the Red Cross as a staging area. It employees are even helping make deliveries to pharmacies and hospitals.

McKesson, by its own report, is the oldest and largest healthcare company in the nation, serving more than 50% of U.S. hospitals and 20% of physicians. They reportedly deliver one-third of all medications used daily in North America with operations in more than 16 countries.

And the company is expanding its tech expertise with the hiring of 100 new tech employees in coming months.

While some reports predict McKesson’s stock will drop over the next three years, at least one report expresses confidence that McKesson will continue to be one of the top three industry leaders for the long-term.

John Hammergren

Chairman (Since 2002), President (Since 2001), and CEO (Since 2001), McKesson

Previous Position: Co-CEO; Group President, McKesson Health Systems

Company start date: January 1996

First Position at Company: Group President, McKesson Health Systems

Age: 58

Education: B.A. in Business Administration from University of Minnesota and an M.B.A from Xavier University

SHARE
Chief Executive
http://www.chiefexecutive.net
Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

PARTNER CENTER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR