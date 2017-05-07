The majority of CEO1000 companies (public and private combined) are headquartered in three major metropolitan states; California, Texas and New York.

Fully 94% of CEOs of the 1,000 largest companies are male.

The majority of CEOs of the 1,000 largest companies are in their fifties, with the average age being 58.

For CEOs of the top 1,000 companies (by revenue), those in the 75th percentile had twice the revenue of the median company, and twice the profit.

CEOs of the 1,000 largest companies in the 75th percentile had total annual cash compensation that was 1-1/2 times total cash compensation of the median total cash compensation.

The following industries ranked highest in percentage of the 1,000 largest companies (by revenue): Consumer Goods (18%); Financial (12%); Energy (11%); Industrial Goods (11%), Retail (10%) and Technology (10%).

