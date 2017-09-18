Rodney McMullen, CEO, Kroger

The grocery industry hasn’t had it easy since Amazon got into the game. And price wars, which are a constant problem in the grocery sector, are bearing down heavily on Kroger right now. In fact, the chain’s stock price fell after its most recent earnings call, primarily because of its long-term outlook, despite improved second-quarter sales.

Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen recently said the company would not be able to make its earnings-per-share growth projection of at least 8% and still make what he feels are the right decisions for the long term, according to the Wall Street Journal. He noted that Kroger will be investing in online ordering capabilities, which will dip into profits.

The 134-year-old food chain, which has approximately 2,800 stores nationwide, continues to innovate, however. In October, it will launch the first of a series of “comfort food” restaurants in Union, Ky. Called Kitchen 1883, everything will be made from scratch.

With dining becoming faster and more packaged every day, Kroger is banking on customers looking for a little taste of home outside the home.

“Of the top 1,000 public/private companies, 18, or slightly under 2%,

are in the grocery business,

and all are in the top 500.”

The company is also on a mission to end hunger and food waste with its Zero Hunger Zero Waste program. Through the Kroger Foundation, the chain has donated $10 million and plans to give out 3 billion balanced meals by 2025 and achieve zero waste by 2020.

Kroger has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth consecutive year.

Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, No. 20 of the Top 1,000 Public/Private Companies

Chairman (Since Jan 2015) and CEO (Since Jan 2014), Kroger

Previous Position: President and COO

Company start date: 1978

First Position at Company: Stock clerk in a local Kroger grocery store

Age: 55

Education: Bachelors and Masters degree in Accounting from University of Kentucky