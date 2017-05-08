CEO1000 Tracker

From the schools they went to to the types of companies they run, CEO1000 is tracking the trends among the CEOs of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies (public and private).
Where are the Women CEOs?

There are many fewer women CEOs than male CEOs in the top 1,000 companies (public and private), but there are interesting trends about where women CEOs gravitate and do best.
Disney: Staying the Course, for Now

The CEO1000 Tracker shows that 50 CEOs left their jobs in the first quarter of 2017. But one top executive decided to stay put: Disney’s Robert Iger.
Starbucks: Schultz Passes the Torch

Although Howard Schultz is turning the CEO reigns over to Kevin Johnson, he will remain involved in many aspects of the company.
Keeping Tabs on Top CEOs Through CEO1000 Tracker

The CEO1000 Tracker is designed to keep CEOs and other executives informed about their peers and the top 1000 companies they lead.
