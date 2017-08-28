STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Chief Executive Group, LLC has acquired Corporate Board Member magazine and related assets from Marlin Equity Partners. In June, Marlin acquired Corporate Board Member as part of its purchase of NYSE Governance Services, Inc. from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

“Business leaders face unprecedented challenges,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group, the leading community for CEOs and publisher of Chief Executive magazine. “From trade issues and technological disruption to compensation controversies and ever-increasing pressure from activist shareholders, wise governance and strategic foresight by corporate directors has never been more critical—or more complex.”

“Over the last 40 years we have earned the trust of CEOs by helping them identify, evaluate and solve their biggest challenges, and will do the same for corporate directors,” added Cooper. “Although CEOs and Boards play separate and distinct roles, they work closely together to achieve organizational goals.”

“Along with CEOs, corporate board members shoulder responsibility for the success or failure of their organizations,” said Wayne Cooper, Executive Chairman of Chief Executive Group. “Like CEOs, corporate directors are a discriminating, hard-to-reach audience that values real-world, hard-won experience. This acquisition provides a significant opportunity for us to expand both communities, in collaboration with select partners who can add value.”

For brands looking to target the ultimate purchase decision makers, Chief Executive Group provides a unique, integrated media platform. “The fact that Chief Executive Group now offers marketers the top two decision-making groups in corporate America is very powerful,” said Chris Chalk, Publisher, Chief Executive Group. “These two communities can make big-ticket deals go fast, or go nowhere.”

Corporate Board Member magazine has been published quarterly since 1998. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of corporate directors in the world, provides ongoing Board training through its Board Leadership Program, and produces peer-driven conferences, including the Annual Boardroom Summit.

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group is the leading community for business leaders worldwide. It publishes Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977), chiefexecutive.net, Corporate Board Member and boardmember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

