Home » Leadership & Strategy » Entrepreneurial CEO » Corporations Cast a Wider Net in the Search for Innovation

Corporations Cast a Wider Net in the Search for Innovation

After several years of heated activity, venture capital firms’ investment in tech startups slowed in 2016. At the same time, however, corporations have become more interested in investing in startups.

By: Peter Haapaniemi January 31, 2017

GettyImages-508300196-compressorAfter several years of heated activity, venture capital firms’ investment in tech startups slowed in 2016. At the same time, however, corporations have become more interested in investing in startups, directly or through their venture capital arms, which have been established by companies ranging from Google and Intel to Campbell’s Soup and JetBlue.

In a report released last year, the CBI Insights market intelligence firm noted that such corporate venture capital organizations accounted for about one-fourth of the venture dollars invested in the U.S. in the first half of 2016. In the relentless drive for innovation, corporations are broadening their search for new ideas and technologies. Smaller, agile companies are seen as an important source of leading-edge developments, and such investments let corporations both access and nurture new ideas, and collaborate with innovators to bring those ideas to market.

Today, business accelerators—organizations that provide support services for startups—are a focal point in the corporate search for innovation. The accelerator concept first emerged just over a decade ago, and the idea took off quickly—in part because it coincided with corporations’ growing interest in working with startups.

“Accelerators have clearly taken hold in recent years, as evidenced by their numerical growth, geographic dispersion and more importantly, by the numbers and value of startups they have worked with.

Today, there are hundreds of accelerators in operation in the U.S., with more coming online all the time. Accelerators can be found not just in Silicon Valley, New York and Boston, but across the country—and many have had success in getting new companies launched. Some cater to startups in general, while others have a specific focus. For example, in St. Louis, YieldLab targets agriculture-related technology. MergeLane in Boulder, Colorado, focuses on women-led startups. LightSpeed Innovations works with aerospace startups in Southern California. And New York City’s MetaProp focuses on real-estate technology.

Overall, says a report from the Brookings Institution, “Accelerators have clearly taken hold in recent years, as evidenced by their numerical growth, geographic dispersion and more importantly, by the numbers and value of startups they have worked with.”

More and more corporations see real opportunity here. As a result, they have become an important source of funding for the accelerators. Indeed, 57 percent of accelerators in the U.S. and Canada say they plan to rely on corporate sponsorships and partnerships to help generate revenue in the long-term, according to The 2015 Global Accelerator Report. Looking ahead, corporations are likely to continue to expand their relationships with accelerators and make them an important element in the effort to expand the corporate innovation ecosystem.

About Peter Haapaniemi

Peter Haapaniemi
Peter Haapaniemi is a Farmington, MIchigan-based freelance journalist specializing in business issues.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine