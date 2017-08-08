Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM, Believes in the Power of Data Insight

By
Chief Executive
-

Business today is saddled with tons of data that isn’t being used, and those mountains of information will only continue to grow. Companies that find a way to make sense of the data and glean insights from it will be the winners, says Rometti. “The future will be cognitive,” Rometty feels. “The advantage is going to go to who has the best insights.”

But having insight and being able to use it to run your business do not always go hand in hand. Rometty is under the microscope at the moment for a turnaround that 24/7WallSt.com says has “faltered, flailed and failed.” Earnings, they say, have dropped for 21 consecutive quarters and the company’s share price has plunged. To help stabilize the brand, IBM has bought back nearly 14 million shares in 2017 alone.

Can she right this ship before the activist investors and dissatisfied board members say they’ve had enough?

Chairman (since October 1st, 2012), President, and CEO, IBM (since January 1st, 2012)

Previous Position: Senior Vice President and Group Executive, IBM sales, marketing, and strategy

Company start date: 1981

First Position at Company: Systems Engineer

Age: 60

Education: Received her B.S. in computer science and electrical engineering from Northwestern University.

Recent articles about Ginni Rometty:
CEOs Barra, Rometty Rejuvenate Tech Brands by Partnering Them
Behind Ginni Rometty’s Plan to Reboot IBM

SHARE
Chief Executive
http://www.chiefexecutive.net
Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

PARTNER CENTER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR