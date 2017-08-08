Business today is saddled with tons of data that isn’t being used, and those mountains of information will only continue to grow. Companies that find a way to make sense of the data and glean insights from it will be the winners, says Rometti. “The future will be cognitive,” Rometty feels. “The advantage is going to go to who has the best insights.”

But having insight and being able to use it to run your business do not always go hand in hand. Rometty is under the microscope at the moment for a turnaround that 24/7WallSt.com says has “faltered, flailed and failed.” Earnings, they say, have dropped for 21 consecutive quarters and the company’s share price has plunged. To help stabilize the brand, IBM has bought back nearly 14 million shares in 2017 alone.

Can she right this ship before the activist investors and dissatisfied board members say they’ve had enough?

Chairman (since October 1st, 2012), President, and CEO, IBM (since January 1st, 2012)

Previous Position: Senior Vice President and Group Executive, IBM sales, marketing, and strategy

Company start date: 1981

First Position at Company: Systems Engineer

Age: 60

Education: Received her B.S. in computer science and electrical engineering from Northwestern University.

