Home » Daily Best of the Web » Ice Cream CEO Calls on Spicer to Chill

Ice Cream CEO Calls on Spicer to Chill

Donald Trump’s made-in-America policy agenda may have put the heat on the CEOs of some of the country’s biggest companies.

By: Ross Kelly January 24, 2017

GettyImages-516110670-compressorBut for those managing homegrown operations, it could mark the dawn of a golden age of opportunity—even if their product isn’t liked by a key member of the president’s inner circle.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has long been a critic of Dippin’ Dots, an American chain that flash freezes its confectionery in liquid nitrogen. Since 2010, he’s used his Twitter feed to refute the company’s claim to making “the ice cream of the future” and appeared to welcome news that it had filed for bankruptcy in 2011. His latest barb, posted in 2015, said: “If Dippin’ Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla.”

On Monday, Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer wrote an open letter to Spicer calling on him to chill out. “We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes,” Fischer wrote. “After all, we believe in connecting the dots.”

“We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes.

He also pointed out that the company is headquartered in Kentucky. “As a company, we’re doing great. We’ve enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we’re creating jobs and opportunities. We hear that’s on your agenda, too.”

Fischer’s proactive approach takes a leaf out of IBM CEO Ginni Rommety’s book: instead of reacting cautiously to Trump’s election, she immediately wrote to the president to point out ways her company could help his administration.

Fischer, though, simply appears to be seizing the opportunity to get some publicity, as it’s not very clear how the administration could specifically help his business.

That said, he has invited the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. “What do you say? We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors,” he said.

At the time of writing, Spicer hadn’t responded to the offer.

About Ross Kelly

Ross Kelly
Ross Kelly is a London-based business journalist. He has been a staff correspondent or editor at The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance and the Australian Associated Press.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine