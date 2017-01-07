Home » Leadership & Strategy » Strategy » Inside Chief Executive’s 2017 Wealth Creator’s Index

Inside Chief Executive’s 2017 Wealth Creator’s Index

The Fortune 500 has long been touted as the gold standard for measuring top companies. But its key metric, total gross revenue, tells only part of the story. In reality, a business can be growing revenue, yet declining in overall wealth creation.

By: C.J. Prince January 7, 2017

wealth-1

One way to gauge a company’s net value creation is by using EVA, or Economic Value Added. EVA, essentially, is profit remaining after subtracting the full cost of the capital the business uses, including a minimum shareholder return to compensate for risk.

wealth-2aChief Executive’s Wealth Creation Index (WCI) ranks the performance of companies in the S&P 500 index, and their CEOs, based on the EVA model. (Only companies for which the CEOs were in their roles for the three-year period ending on June 30, 2016, were ranked.)

For this year’s rankings, the ninth annual, we chose to offer a deeper dive into the metrics used to calculate WCI scores and illustrations of why and how they work. The full list of top wealth creators can be found at ChiefExecutive.net.

wealth-3aAs the graphs illustrate, and as Drew Morris of Great Numbers! and Bennett Stewart of EVA Dimensions explain, the rankings were calculated based on four criteria:

1) EVA Momentum, which shows the trend in the growth of the firm’s EVA over the past three years;
2) EVA Margin, which calculates how profitable the firm is per dollar of sales, blending pricing power, operating efficiency and how well assets are managed into a single net-margin score;
3) Market-Implied EVA Momentum, which measures the expected future growth rate for economic profit as reflected in the company’s stock price; and
4) MVA Margin, which calculates Market Value Added, or MVA, as a percentage of sales. MVA is the difference between a firm’s stock-market value and the overall amount of capital it has invested, or the shareholder wealth created.

2016 S&P 500 Wealth Creation Index          
RankCompanyCEO2015 Score2014 ScoreChange in Score3 Yr. EVA MomentumEVA MarginMarket-implied MomentumMVA MarginCEOLastName
1FacebookMark Zuckerberg 10099.70.3AAAAZuckerberg
2Regeneron PharmaceuticalsLeonard S. Schleifer99.787274.725.0872AAAASchleifer
3VisaCharles W. Scharf 99.5745100-0.4255AAAAScharf
4Monster BeverageRodney C. Sacks99.361798.90.4617AAAASacks
5MastercardAjay Banga98.936299.5-0.5638AAAABanga
6IlluminaJay Flatley98.7234AAAAFlatley
7Edwards LifesciencesMichael A. Mussallem98.510692.56.0106AAAAMussallem
8Texas InstrumentsRichard K. Templeton98.297982.216.0979AABATempleton
9Avago TechnologiesHock E. Tan98.085193.84.2851ABAATan
10PaychexMartin Mucci 97.872395.91.9723BAAAMucci
11Linear TechnologyLothar Maier97.446884.313.1468BABAMaier
12AlphabetLarry Page97.23472.824.434BAAAPage
13Red HatJames M. Whitehurst97.021385.511.5213BBAAWhitehurst
14TransdigmW. Nicholas Howley96.8085AACAHowley
15FiservJeffery W. Yabuki96.595790.65.9957BBBAYabuki
16Adobe SystemsShantanu Narayen96.38335.860.583BBAANarayen
17Analog DevicesVincent T. Roche95.319175.220.1191AACBRoche
18Constellation BrandsRobert S. Sands95.106496.6-1.4936ABCASands
19Cincinnati Financial Steven J. Johnston94.893673.721.1936AACBJohnston
20ZoetisJuan Ramón Alaix94.680966.727.9809BBBAAlaix
21AbbVieRichard A. Gonzalez94.468160.833.6681AACBGonzalez
22Charles SchwabWalter W. Bettinger II94.255374.519.7553BBBBBettinger
23C.R. BardTimothy M. Ring94.042652.941.1426BBBARing
24EquifaxRichard F. Smith93.829889.84.0298BBBASmith
25Microchip TechnologySteve Sanghi93.61765.228.417BBBBSanghi
26WatersDouglas A. Berthiaume93.404365.428.0043BACABerthiaume
27CernerNeal Patterson93.191595.1-1.9085BBBBPatterson
28StarbucksHoward D. Schultz92.978796.3-3.3213BBBBSchultz
29XilinxMoshe N. Gavrielov92.76672.420.366BACBGavrielov
30Brown-FormanPaul C. Varga 92.553297.8-5.2468CABAVarga
31CenteneMichael F. Neidorff92.3404ABCCNeidorff
32Biogen IdecGeorge A. Scangos, Ph.D.92.127757.634.5277AACBScangos
33Acuity BrandsVernon J. Nagel91.9149BCBBNagel
34BlackRockLaurence D. Fink91.702170.521.2021BBCBFink
35O'Reilly AutomotiveGregory L. Henslee91.063899.3-8.2362BBCBHenslee
36Johnson & JohnsonAlex Gorsky90.851138.152.7511BBCBGorsky
37NVIDIAJen-Hsun Huang90.638333.657.0383CBBBHuang
38Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & FragrancesMary Dillon90.4255BCBBDillon
39UnitedHealth GroupStephen J. Hemsley90.212862.228.0128BBCBHemsley
40IntuitBrad D. Smith9067.122.9CAAASmith
41AmgenRobert A. Bradway89.78724445.7872AACBBradway
42NetFlixReed Hastings89.574581.77.8745BCAAHastings
43Illinois Tool WorksScott Santi 89.361791.7-2.3383BBCBSanti
44Moody'sRaymond W. McDaniel, Jr.89.148996.1-6.9511BADAMcDaniel
45Yahoo! Marissa Mayer 88.7234799.7234CBBBMayer
46NikeMark G. Parker88.510690.8-2.2894BBCBParker
47Abbott LaboratoriesMiles D. White88.297920.367.9979ACCCWhite
48Mead Johnson NutritionP. Kasper Jakobsen88.085182.45.6851BACAJakobsen
49Verisk AnalyticsScott G. Stephenson87.6596CBBAStephenson
50Automatic Data ProcessingCarlos A. Rodriguez87.446866.121.3468CBBBRodriguez
51Walt DisneyRobert A. Iger87.021391.1-4.0787BBCCIger
52CME GroupPhupinder Gill86.808529.657.2085ADABGill
53Amazon.comJeffrey P. Bezos86.38367.718.683BCBBBezos
54Under ArmourKevin A. Plank85.957494-8.0426CCBBPlank
55StrykerKevin A. Lobo 85.319143.242.1191CBBBLobo
56Affiliated Managers GroupSean M. Healey85.106488.5-3.3936ABCCHealey
57AmphenolAdam Norwitt84.893694.9-10.0064CCCBNorwitt
58Cognizant Technology SolutionsFrancisco D'Souza84.680996.8-12.1191BBCCD'Souza
59NextEra EnergyJames L. Robo 84.468185.8-1.3319BCCCRobo
60CintasScott D. Farmer84.255393.4-9.1447BCCCFarmer
61Nasdaq OMX GroupRobert Greifeld84.04264.879.2426BCCCGreifeld
62VerisignD. James Bidzos83.61769.214.417AFACBidzos
63PfizerIan C. Read83.404328.355.1043BBCCRead
643MInge G. Thulin83.191595.5-12.3085CBBBThulin
65Dr. Pepper Snapple GroupLarry D. Young82.97877210.9787CBCCYoung
66Lam ResearchMartin B. Anstice82.76674.38.466ABDCAnstice
67CloroxDonald R. Knauss82.340476.45.9404CBCBKnauss
68Michael KorsJohn D. Idol82.127780.71.4277ABDCIdol
69Roper IndustriesBrian D. Jellison81.702199.1-17.3979CCBBJellison
70TripAdvisor.Stephen Kaufer81.489497-15.5106CBAAKaufer
71Ameriprise FinancialJames M. Cracchiolo81.276672.68.6766AAFCCracchiolo
72VerizonLowell C. McAdam80.851177.13.7511ABDCMcAdam
73PerkinElmerRobert F. Friel80.638339.840.8383BCCCFriel
74Scripps Networks InteractiveKenneth W. Lowe80.212878.12.1128AAFCLowe
75Snap-OnNicholas T. Pinchuk8090.2-10.2CCCCPinchuk
76HasbroBrian Goldner79.787268.211.5872CCCCGoldner
77Northern TrustFrederick H. Waddell79.574543.635.9745BCCCWaddell
78AppleTimothy D. Cook79.361788.1-8.7383BADCCook
79AetnaMark T. Bertolini79.14895524.1489BBDCBertolini
80ProgressiveGlenn M. Renwick78.936271.37.6362BADCRenwick
81Hormel FoodsJeffrey M. Ettinger78.723464.114.6234CCCCEttinger
82KLA-TencorRichard P. Wallace78.510650.627.9106CABBWallace
83Salesforce.comMarc Benioff 78.085140.837.2851CDAABenioff
84Rockwell AutomationKeith D. Nosbusch77.872387.7-9.8277CBCCNosbusch
85Alaska AirBrad Tilden77.234ABFCTilden
86Intuitive SurgicalGary S. Guthart77.021358.418.6213DAAAGuthart
87Southwest AirlinesGary C. Kelly76.5957733.5957ACDCKelly
88Berkshire HathawayWarren E. Buffett76.38335.540.883CCCCBuffett
89Motorola SolutionsGregory Q. Brown76.170263.912.2702AFBDBrown
90AonGregory C. Case 75.957411.264.7574BCBCCase
91ComcastBrian L. Roberts75.744777.5-1.7553CCCCRoberts
92HanesbrandsRich Noll75.531993.6-18.0681BCCCNoll
93PPG IndustriesCharles E. Bunch75.319187.5-12.1809BCCCBunch
94Activision BlizzardBobby Kotick75.1064CCAAKotick
95Chipotle Mexican GrillSteve Ells74.893697.6-22.7064CCCBElls
96Tractor SupplyGregory A. Sandfort 74.255387.2-12.9447CCCCSandfort
97Altria GroupMartin J. Barrington74.042642.531.5426CACABarrington
98AutozoneWilliam C. Rhodes, III73.404384.7-11.2957CBCBRhodes
99Akamai TechnologiesThomson F. Leighton 72.978780.9-7.9213CDBCLeighton
100Coca-Cola Muhtar Kent72.553256.116.4532CBCBKent
Current
Rank		Prior RankCompanyCEOTICIndustryEligible for RankingMissing DataSub IndustryRecommend for WriteupCEO QualifyCEO NameCEO TenureNotes2016 Score2015 ScoreChange
in Score		Sales (most recent 4 quarters)3 Year Trend EVA Momentum%tile3 Year EVA Momentum TrendEVA Margin (EVA/Sales)%tileEVA MarginMVA Margin MVA/Sales%tileMarket-Implied MomentumMVA MarginMarket Implied Momentum%tileMarket Implied Momentum3 Year TSR CAGR (2016-9)2016-9 TFQ Total Shareholder Return (TSR)2014-06 TFQ Total Shareholder Return (TSR)2013-06 TFQ Total Shareholder Return (TSR)Prior ScorePrior Raw ScoreSales (prior 4 quarters)3 Year Trend EVA Momentum (4 quarters back)%tileEVA Margin EVA/Sales (4 quarters back)%tileMVA Margin MVA/Sales (2014-6)%tileMarket Implied EVA Momentum (2014-6)%tile2012-06 TFQ Total Shareholder Return (TSR)3 Year TSR CAGR % (June 2014)  
17MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INCMKTXSemiconductorsNon-Spread FinancialsYesYesRichard McVeyApr-2000best in class but stable CPI1001000$336.0485.6%94.13%A29.5%98.88%A1,831%97.06%13.62%A13.62%94.52%A48.09%78.4%37.1%251.0%16.4%$541.870-0.3%26.79%-2.8%11.86%-23%1.69%0.11%10.17%-84.4%-9.05%
212ABIOMED INCABMDCommercial BanksHealth Care EquipmentMaybeYesMichael MinogueApr-2004100990$359.1068.5%96.67%A12.1%92.41%A1,300%96.39%8.98%A8.98%92.40%A70.16%23.6%157.6%24.4%94.8%$572.4649.9%97.50%23.1%97.73%646%97.73%4.05%86.36%
333UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPOLEDHealth Care EquipmentElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsMaybeYesSteve AbramsonJan-2008100991$195.8265.5%93.88%A17.7%96.65%A1,102%95.72%9.16%A9.16%92.47%A17.04%50.3%53.2%46.1%71.0%$880.2672.0%95.24%4.2%66.67%114%42.86%0.30%47.62%4.8%32.84%
4ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INCAZPNTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsSoftwareNo - CEO tenureNoAntonio PietriOct-2013100100-0$472.3449.5%97.13%A25.3%98.55%A718%93.52%3.74%A3.74%84.87%B9.50%16.5%-31.0%-24.3%40.0%$693.867-6.8%50.00%-44.2%20.00%-166%0.00%3.79%60.00%-27.6%-27.67%
5VEEVA SYSTEMS INCVEEVApparel RetailHealth Care TechnologyNo - only public since '16100N/AN/A$472.3026.2%94.84%A14.6%94.57%A1,048%95.53%7.60%A7.60%91.13%AN/A59.8%81.5%32.2%32.3%$677.9370.8%35.71%-2.1%33.33%47%13.33%0.52%33.33%112.0%71.95%*3 yr TSR not available
6AMBARELLA INCAMBAEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesSemiconductorsNo - only public since '1599991$283.4667.0%95.55%A15.7%95.53%A585%91.51%4.25%A4.25%86.25%B53.20%-7.2%
7QUALYS INCQLYSSoftwareNo - only public since '1699990$181.6286.2%94.80%A12.0%92.37%A589%91.63%4.18%A4.18%86.10%B18.01%16.0%
82COGNEX CORPCGNXCommunications EquipmentElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsMaybeYesRobert WillettMar-201199981$448.8344.1%91.47%A13.7%93.90%A724%93.60%5.54%A5.54%88.64%B16.51%32.9%25.4%20.6%53.4%$802.2394.3%69.68%-2.8%31.31%33%38.58%0.50%55.33%4.2%16.38%
9TESSERA TECHNOLOGIES INCTSRAIndustrial MachinerySemiconductor EquipmentNo - CEO tenureNoThomas LaceyDec-201399972$256.25917.3%98.79%A17.6%96.61%A362%85.41%1.88%B1.88%75.93%B22.85%-0.3%16.5%36.8%42.1%$851.065-0.4%13.64%13.8%70.37%309%70.37%1.12%48.15%-4.3%15.07%
10SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INCSUPNPharmaceuticalsNo - only public since '1699981$174.73741.6%99.42%A14.4%94.49%A486%89.80%1.81%B1.81%75.19%B47.01%15.9%
1129RLI CORPRLIInsuranceYesYesJonathan MichaelJan-200199990$250.4503.9%91.18%A34.4%99.37%A857%94.57%2.40%A2.40%78.99%B25.99%31.8%
12GIGAMON INCGIMOSoftwareNo - only public since '1699954$265.9905.9%94.55%A8.7%87.83%B497%90.14%3.99%A3.99%85.77%B5.16%99.8%
13WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INCWETFCapital MarketsMaybeYesJonathan SteinbergAug-201299100-1$274.1018.4%96.63%A19.7%97.21%A414%87.76%1.40%B1.40%71.39%CN/A-41.2%*3 yr TSR not available
1437MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INCMPWRSemiconductorsYesYesMichael HsingAug-199799981$356.7043.2%89.39%B6.4%81.99%B703%93.34%7.34%A7.34%90.72%A35.18%49.5%
151TASER INTERNATIONAL INCTASRAerospace & DefenseYesYesPatrick Smith199399980$220.7033.6%90.60%A8.6%87.76%B540%90.77%3.46%A3.46%83.79%B27.50%6.0%
1611HOME BANCSHARES INCHOMBCommercial BanksMaybeYesRandall SimsJul-200998981$465.3006.0%94.67%A17.5%96.50%A408%87.42%1.11%B1.11%67.32%C20.57%21.2%
1719DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GRPDHILInsuranceCapital MarketsNo - CEO tenureNoChristopher BingamanJan-20169898-0$127.2845.0%93.13%A21.8%97.84%A406%87.35%1.03%B1.03%65.98%C23.56%3.2%21.7%16.7%49.9%$525.1623.0%56.91%9.3%89.39%38%43.65%-1.08%1.52%19.0%19.12%
1813ELLIE MAE INCELLIOil & Gas Storage & TransportationSoftware98981$297.5292.0%84.02%B6.7%83.44%B881%94.83%8.30%A8.30%91.84%A45.37%31.6%37.6%-0.9%22.5%$439.986-1.0%21.43%-1.7%24.14%-3%10.34%0.16%27.59%-12.1%6.21%
19WAGEWORKS INCWAGEHuman Resource & Employment Services98980$340.9902.1%84.69%B11.8%92.00%A557%90.92%3.20%A3.20%82.56%B8.25%32.9%
2060LOGMEIN INCLOGMInternet Software & Services98971$308.6572.3%85.98%B6.1%81.09%B652%92.78%5.88%A5.88%89.20%B41.47%43.0%
21MIMEDX GROUP INCMDXGHealth Care EquipmentBiotechnology9899-1$211.5605.8%94.34%A4.7%75.51%B383%86.30%3.28%B3.28%83.16%B26.97%-18.1%73.8%113.6%68.7%$554.6830.5%56.52%1.2%69.57%80%69.57%0.58%86.96%-47.9%24.61%
2255STAMPS.COM INCSTMPReal Estate Management & DevelopmentInternet Software & Services98953$287.3956.4%94.92%A4.5%74.62%C362%85.45%3.33%B3.33%83.31%B28.27%15.9%17.8%31.9%82.0%$458.0862.6%81.58%6.2%75.79%809%88.54%8.51%86.46%63.4%36.41%
233TREX CO INCTREXSemiconductorsBuilding Products98962$461.3514.1%91.47%A8.8%88.05%B330%84.11%1.58%B1.58%73.62%C37.84%50.9%62.5%24.7%67.2%$471.3451.5%81.48%4.1%66.10%249%60.34%1.26%48.28%52.4%45.62%
2470INPHI CORPIPHIData Processing & Outsourced ServicesSemiconductors98935$241.3993.2%89.39%B4.6%75.07%B498%90.17%4.55%A4.55%86.85%B42.92%64.1%-4.9%-9.8%62.5%$585.1481.1%80.00%9.9%90.48%60%66.67%-0.70%4.76%-34.9%-17.64%
2535ABAXIS INCABAXReal EstateHealth Care Equipment9898-0$223.5072.8%87.85%B11.7%91.89%A376%86.08%1.48%B1.48%72.80%C5.96%-0.8%53.7%76.6%52.7%$527.9270.9%78.95%-2.4%8.33%34%25.42%0.46%66.10%-21.5%28.69%
26FLEETMATICS GROUP PLCFLTXReal EstateSoftware9799-1$310.7241.5%80.86%B6.2%81.47%B641%92.59%7.32%A7.32%90.69%A6.36%35.1%-16.1%37.1%43.2%$489.5084.7%66.67%197%73.33%0.93%76.67%
27TALMER BANCORP INCTLMRConstruction & EngineeringCommercial Banks97934$301.2986.2%94.76%A9.7%89.51%B275%80.09%0.98%B0.98%64.94%C46.6%13.7%16.2%73.1%$618.8080.8%71.43%4.8%79.31%109%82.76%0.51%65.52%-5.2%7.82%
2879NIC INCEGOVDiversified Support ServicesInternet Software & Services97970$305.4051.5%80.61%B12.3%92.59%A429%88.09%2.83%B2.83%81.00%B3.88%25.3%93.8%-16.7%60.0%$728.514-2.8%50.00%-5.1%50.00%138%66.67%2.21%83.33%-39.2%-0.64%
29256MAXLINEAR INCMXLIndustrial MachinerySemiconductors97944$398.5128.0%96.30%A9.0%88.35%B193%73.17%0.92%C0.92%63.90%C28.59%77.9%188.7%34.7%47.7%$582.0260.4%66.67%-2.2%24.49%16%16.33%0.38%53.06%-57.7%18.05%
30128ICU MEDICAL INCICUIHousehold & Personal ProductsHealth Care Supplies97961$362.9792.0%83.65%B13.6%93.78%A397%86.97%1.46%B1.46%72.47%C20.74%9.9%22.1%64.4%54.4%$544.6910.6%54.00%12.4%94.37%284%53.52%1.56%15.49%-3.5%24.66%
31185NL INDUSTRIESNLBroadcasting & Cable & SatelliteOffice Services & Supplies972275$106.3684.9%93.01%A4.9%76.03%B401%87.09%1.71%B1.71%74.52%C-25.27%29.8%64.5%43.2%55.1%$551.4465.5%92.00%-84.4%1.41%-250%0.00%8.31%71.83%-55.0%1.95%
32MACROGENICS INCMGNXCommercial BanksBiotechnology9797-1$106.3788.3%96.46%A1.3%56.01%C466%89.21%4.56%B4.56%86.92%B8.8%15.5%9.9%50.9%$857.2710.1%18.62%2.8%65.66%144%82.23%0.92%75.13%24.3%16.40%
33BARRACUDA NETWORKS INCCUDADiversified Support ServicesSoftware97$328.8382.5%86.77%B5.8%79.87%B344%84.67%2.57%B2.57%79.96%B-13.5%35.7%69.2%32.7%$610.117-25.0%0.00%-24.5%8.33%503%87.50%9.67%87.50%46.9%49.95%
3420FIRST FINL BANKSHARES INCFFINHousehold & Personal ProductsCommercial Banks9797-0$308.6561.3%77.86%B12.1%92.45%A475%89.58%2.40%B2.40%78.99%B10.07%21.2%
3510PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS INCPNFPConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksCommercial Banks9697-0$389.0663.6%90.60%A6.2%81.24%B285%80.87%1.51%B1.51%73.14%C26.25%20.2%
36306CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORPCHFCCommercial Banks967027$381.5012.0%84.14%B4.7%75.29%B518%90.32%3.75%A3.75%84.91%B21.10%47.2%
374AAON INCAAONBuilding Products96960$379.3301.8%82.27%B10.5%90.58%A325%83.89%1.76%B1.76%74.81%C17.95%35.5%
38SHUTTERSTOCK INCSSTKInternet Software & Services96952$464.3331.3%78.57%B9.1%88.43%B378%86.16%2.87%B2.87%81.26%B5.72%82.9%
39PROTO LABS INCPRLBIndustrial Machinery9698-2$289.1301.4%80.11%B10.8%90.99%A361%85.37%1.82%B1.82%75.30%B-10.55%-26.2%
4024EAGLE BANCORP INC/MDEGBNCommercial Banks9697-1$274.1923.1%89.10%B14.9%94.79%A318%83.44%0.66%B0.66%57.60%C23.17%20.3%
41333EBIX INCEBIXSoftware96888$280.6571.1%74.91%C9.7%89.51%B492%90.03%3.24%A3.24%82.82%B73.26%107.2%
42145STOCK YARDS BANCORP INCSYBTCommercial Banks95879$134.9522.0%83.81%B12.4%92.67%A299%82.14%0.86%B0.86%62.56%C24.78%40.4%
43GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INCGWRESoftware9596-1$424.4460.7%68.29%C6.3%81.84%B850%94.53%8.00%A8.00%91.65%A8.96%16.5%
4425GLACIER BANCORP INCGBCICommercial BanksCommercial Banks95940$403.3672.4%86.18%B6.2%81.32%B246%77.93%1.17%B1.17%68.33%C10.09%14.4%39.5%-33.1%37.9%$623.447-0.5%28.57%0.1%38.10%74%38.10%0.47%52.38%62.2%14.81%
4554CAMBREX CORPCBMDiversified Financial ServicesLife Sciences Tools & Services9596-1$462.5455.6%93.97%A9.8%89.73%B206%74.36%0.41%C0.41%48.66%C49.62%2.3%
4646BNC BANCORPBNCNTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsCommercial Banks9596-1$227.8516.8%95.34%A5.5%78.45%B180%71.19%0.69%C0.69%58.38%C26.66%19.8%
47122LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPLKFNCommercial Banks95932$144.6681.4%79.94%B12.1%92.48%A306%82.66%0.92%B0.92%63.90%C20.60%34.4%
4893COHEN & STEERS INCCNSNon-Spread Financials95931$327.3920.7%67.00%C16.3%96.13%A483%89.73%2.18%B2.18%77.53%B12.12%48.3%
4945LENDINGTREE INCTREEThrifts & Mortgage Finance94904$324.8079.9%97.30%A3.0%67.44%C182%71.42%0.97%C0.97%64.79%C57.22%-2.3%
5058AMERIS BANCORPABCBCommercial Banks9495-0$301.0923.8%91.05%A7.2%84.89%B192%72.79%0.61%C0.61%56.33%C23.37%30.0%
5165VASCO DATA SEC INTL INCVDSISoftwareSoftware94922$211.9742.2%85.43%B5.1%76.67%B209%74.69%1.43%C1.43%72.06%C30.82%14.4%3.7%15.8%80.1%$896.3242.8%84.21%11.7%87.37%526%76.04%4.64%67.71%15.4%11.52%
52TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INCTTSBuilding ProductsHome Improvement and Homefurnishing Retail94940$313.3029.2%97.00%A3.8%71.42%C216%75.47%0.68%B0.68%58.20%C-13.97%27.6%22.7%110.0%47.3%$431.154-2.3%43.86%-21.5%13.64%242%51.52%4.65%84.85%-18.0%28.29%
53123MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INCMDSOTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsHealth Care Technology948113$420.8300.7%67.00%C7.4%85.37%B642%92.63%3.69%A3.69%84.69%B4.71%13.5%41.9%24.6%48.8%$716.1800.3%58.93%2.5%66.10%66%40.68%0.26%18.64%39.7%35.19%
5462PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INCPCRXHotels Resorts & Cruise linesPharmaceuticals9496-2$266.64811.3%97.67%A-1.9%35.43%C446%88.72%3.25%B3.25%82.90%B1.48%-35.3%25.5%36.3%50.7%$741.3160.5%64.71%2.8%61.76%64%35.29%0.21%23.53%9.7%23.32%
5543ATRION CORPATRIHealth Care EquipmentHealth Care Supplies9496-2$142.1120.5%64.09%C16.1%95.91%A489%89.91%1.85%B1.85%75.67%B23.64%17.2%1.8%50.5%51.4%$649.2134.1%84.00%-1.8%64.79%14%12.68%0.30%1.41%35.1%27.43%
56CVB FINANCIAL CORPCVBFCommercial Banks94931$290.4491.9%83.35%B14.4%94.42%A287%81.13%0.43%B0.43%49.59%C12.07%7.1%
57239PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INCPPBICommercial BanksCommercial Banks938311$145.1974.7%92.80%A10.1%90.17%A201%73.84%0.27%C0.27%40.54%C27.01%37.8%61.6%66.0%74.3%$418.7181.4%83.33%4.0%65.38%157%73.08%0.94%69.23%-29.6%23.62%
58160ANGIE'S LIST INCANGIReal EstateInternet Software & Services9394-0$340.1635.6%93.97%A4.7%75.40%B162%69.00%0.55%C0.55%54.47%C-21.12%89.6%47.1%429.7%73.6%$544.6771.6%76.92%3.1%61.54%296%84.00%1.39%76.00%-17.9%85.62%
59413BROADSOFT INCBSFTApparel RetailSoftware935934$313.5451.0%74.62%C4.8%75.74%B322%83.74%2.26%B2.26%78.20%B8.76%42.5%24.2%38.8%59.6%$581.1663.7%93.10%3.9%50.00%92%40.00%0.21%23.33%50.1%37.30%
60117TIVO INCTIVO.1Real EstateSoftware93894$470.3414.5%92.26%A11.0%91.25%A210%74.73%0.22%C0.22%37.30%C-1.62%25.7%-15.3%27.8%31.3%$744.8973.1%59.04%-10.0%11.62%-125%3.05%-0.15%17.77%30.1%12.06%
61359STATE BANK FINANCIAL CORPSTBZCommercial Banks93867$193.40414.4%98.42%A2.9%66.80%C129%63.23%0.60%C0.60%56.00%C14.35%13.0%
629POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHENPLKIRestaurants9395-2$264.0001.2%76.61%B16.2%95.98%A477%89.65%0.45%B0.45%50.34%C8.07%-5.4%
63LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS INCLXRXBiotechnology93921$160.429314.4%99.88%A-18.1%12.95%D827%94.38%10.51%A10.51%93.48%A3.51%41.8%
6469NEOGEN CORPNEOGSoftwareHealth Care Supplies9394-2$321.2750.5%63.59%C5.9%80.39%B539%90.73%3.65%A3.65%84.54%B14.41%8.2%32.5%37.3%68.3%$742.7280.1%66.67%1.2%83.33%43%83.33%0.11%50.00%-9.1%18.26%
6532WD-40 COWDFCPublishingHousehold & Personal Products92902$375.4990.7%67.00%C9.4%88.87%B389%86.60%1.37%B1.37%71.05%C26.57%39.9%24.3%54.5%58.8%$900.8691.0%80.95%0.7%42.86%61%38.10%0.34%47.62%11.6%28.90%
66107CENTERSTATE BANKS INCCSFLSemiconductor EquipmentCommercial Banks92893$213.3854.9%92.93%A6.5%82.43%B150%67.10%0.32%C0.32%43.78%C24.15%28.7%23.3%14.7%53.3%$939.693-1.7%36.36%10.3%88.00%202%88.00%0.11%32.00%-22.6%3.04%
67274SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPSPNSElectrical EquipmentSoftware92848$198.3061.4%78.98%B2.7%65.58%C228%76.59%2.24%B2.24%78.13%B30.77%15.2%24.9%53.3%79.4%$947.0070.7%80.65%3.4%72.73%261%84.85%2.45%81.82%25.3%33.86%
68ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INCANIKInternet Software & ServicesHealth Care Supplies92911$103.4395.7%94.22%A29.5%98.92%A470%89.43%-0.11%B-0.11%14.42%D23.33%29.0%10.5%-8.1%74.3%$970.88314.0%94.74%10.6%89.39%329%68.18%1.18%28.79%-34.9%-12.87%
6941ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INCZLTQHealth Care EquipmentHealth Care Equipment9296-4$293.3612.7%87.39%B-1.2%39.11%C465%89.17%3.82%B3.82%85.17%B66.70%10.7%5.7%29.5%85.5%$581.3222.5%91.67%7.3%100.00%211%84.62%0.79%61.54%-5.4%9.03%
7017DEXCOM INCDXCMHealth Care EquipmentHealth Care Equipment9295-3$489.5002.5%86.60%B-4.1%28.10%C1,525%96.76%12.35%A12.35%94.11%A50.28%2.3%94.7%41.3%58.9%$493.6171.4%73.68%-31.8%10.17%100%44.07%5.67%89.83%-28.5%25.29%
7116AMERISAFE INCAMSFBuilding ProductsInsurance9292-0$156.78913.3%98.34%A29.3%98.81%A427%87.98%-0.45%B-0.45%7.00%E26.46%36.6%106.1%25.5%77.9%$815.7025.1%100.00%7.5%100.00%120%86.21%0.09%17.24%15.6%44.06%
72318IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INCIRWDFood & BeverageBiotechnology922567$213.27114.3%98.38%A-29.6%10.05%D764%93.82%10.12%A10.12%93.18%A0.62%22.0%34.4%31.6%48.2%$736.5590.4%50.00%-5.6%30.53%332%59.38%4.06%58.33%25.8%30.56%
7382NEKTAR THERAPEUTICSNKTRElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsPharmaceuticals9192-0$190.97112.0%97.92%A-44.0%7.55%E1,153%95.98%13.31%A13.31%94.37%A11.72%64.5%51.8%45.2%66.9%$547.3821.4%87.10%6.9%81.58%211%75.00%0.29%16.67%-5.7%27.59%
74RINGCENTRAL INCRNGSemiconductorsSoftware91892$338.6012.9%88.22%B-2.1%34.39%C417%87.87%4.27%B4.27%86.29%B19.8%63.4%25.8%76.0%$991.753-0.7%100.00%-0.9%100.00%67%60.00%0.82%20.00%-61.2%-7.27%
7595SOUTH STATE CORPSSBThrifts & Mortgage FinanceCommercial Banks91910$448.5752.3%85.52%B6.3%81.76%B161%68.85%0.45%C0.45%50.34%C12.38%2.8%47.7%-5.9%37.2%$635.558-0.4%27.59%-1.9%13.33%22%20.00%0.33%83.33%2.4%12.48%
7660TFS FINANCIAL CORPTFSLSoftwareThrifts & Mortgage Finance91910$295.9835.3%93.76%A-15.4%14.48%D1,086%95.68%10.32%A10.32%93.33%A17.57%5.6%67.3%35.8%54.1%$925.5390.8%72.73%-13.2%0.00%-32%0.00%1.36%100.00%-33.2%14.90%
7747PARK NATIONAL CORPPRKBroadcasting & Cable & SatelliteCommercial Banks9192-1$308.4981.5%80.23%B7.4%85.23%B189%72.46%0.53%C0.53%53.47%C11.51%19.5%56.7%7.7%64.8%$391.91811.0%83.87%13.1%87.93%1,439%43.10%12.11%19.83%326.5%93.04%
7880NATUS MEDICAL INCBABYElectronic Manufacturing ServicesHealth Care Equipment9194-3$377.8201.2%77.24%B3.5%69.74%C238%77.45%1.39%B1.39%71.24%C43.97%3.6%19.6%45.3%61.8%$598.9211.7%80.65%-12.3%11.11%75%45.71%2.11%88.57%-22.1%10.59%
79207XO GROUP INCXOXOThrifts & Mortgage FinanceInternet Software & Services91882$147.2291.3%78.28%B3.8%71.27%C175%70.56%1.30%C1.30%70.42%C14.05%28.1%-8.2%102.9%52.1%$760.3371.8%77.27%0.1%61.54%29%19.23%0.19%15.38%-1.3%22.54%
80234HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INCHALOReal Estate Management & DevelopmentBiotechnology90864$148.8424.9%92.97%A-13.0%16.08%D711%93.41%8.35%A8.35%91.88%A2.65%-42.3%10.6%29.7%48.0%$582.712-1.6%60.00%-2.5%68.00%16%40.00%0.45%12.00%-9.3%9.18%
81369ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS INCARIAAerospace & DefenseBiotechnology902368$169.2989.1%96.88%A-67.9%5.51%E1,059%95.57%17.27%A17.27%95.19%A-22.47%32.9%127.4%-14.4%44.1%$601.7960.9%66.67%0.2%42.86%19%19.05%0.09%19.05%-44.4%2.65%
8277COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGSCCOIFood & BeverageAlternative Carriers90864$426.4401.3%77.61%B1.4%56.61%C394%86.86%2.09%B2.09%77.05%B9.59%35.9%87.5%8.0%54.7%$471.9081.5%94.64%1.4%45.76%38%20.34%0.14%13.56%13.0%31.78%
83RAPTOR PHARMACEUTICAL CORPRPTPCapital MarketsBiotechnology90882$109.9706.6%95.13%A-15.5%14.29%D477%89.62%5.97%B5.97%89.42%B-19.70%-37.9%43.3%14.4%57.5%$661.1590.2%60.42%0.5%51.02%58%53.06%0.44%61.22%-1.2%17.45%
84IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INCIONSData Processing & Outsourced ServicesBiotechnology90100-10$176.0364.5%92.34%A-31.3%9.60%E1,676%96.99%19.31%A19.31%95.34%A-3.02%-45.0%106.4%66.8%32.2%$681.9410.2%54.17%-1.4%30.61%0%8.16%0.15%8.16%-51.7%18.45%
85INSYS THERAPEUTICS INCINSYFood & BeverageBiotechnology90100-10$311.47715.6%98.63%A23.4%98.14%A237%77.34%-0.76%B-0.76%4.43%E7.71%-60.1%10.6%116.4%41.1%$746.0641.4%81.82%1.1%16.67%27%0.00%0.05%16.67%-1.6%33.06%
86EVERTEC INCEVTCGas UtilitiesData Processing & Outsourced Services9093-3$381.7771.1%75.28%B8.3%87.16%B288%81.28%0.46%B0.46%50.82%C-10.91%-6.9%10.4%14.5%48.3%$779.3223.3%45.36%11.3%61.00%27%53.54%-1.40%38.38%6.9%10.56%
8728EXPONENT INCEXPOInternet Software & ServicesResearch & Consulting Services9092-2$313.1260.5%63.59%C11.4%91.74%A334%84.22%0.90%B0.90%63.34%C14.97%16.3%75.5%69.0%54.0%$577.9160.8%65.59%-12.1%78.45%1,033%29.31%12.25%20.69%-8.8%39.35%
88FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INCFPRXPharmaceuticalsBiotechnology89890$384.948387.0%99.92%A49.4%99.81%A210%74.80%-4.62%C-4.62%0.26%E127.4%29.9%23.3%50.6%$891.2052.0%85.71%0.1%57.89%12%18.42%0.02%0.00%28.0%27.06%
89147MIDDLESEX WATER COMSEXElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsWater Utilities89827$128.8831.2%76.53%B5.1%76.81%B252%78.53%0.72%B0.72%59.09%C21.83%51.6%37.2%11.8%52.4%$540.0273.2%53.33%10.9%55.56%106%61.11%-0.42%44.44%-3.6%13.92%
90NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPNRCIASemiconductor EquipmentHealth Care Services8993-4$105.5931.3%78.44%B14.4%94.38%A290%81.39%0.22%B0.22%37.30%C-15.78%29.2%52.0%49.5%57.0%$847.8360.7%71.43%1.2%42.37%82%50.85%0.58%50.85%-20.1%22.01%
9142LEGACY TEX FINANCIAL GRP INCLTXBIndustrial MachineryCommercial Banks89845$311.4567.8%95.96%A11.9%92.18%A184%71.64%-0.10%C-0.10%14.79%D18.34%11.9%39.3%-22.9%49.5%$436.752-2.0%60.22%-6.4%81.03%654%17.24%8.03%13.79%28.9%11.44%
92174MGP INGREDIENTS INCMGPIHealth Care SuppliesFood & Beverage89818$319.0642.5%86.68%B5.5%78.64%B166%69.71%0.32%C0.32%43.78%C99.29%147.3%44.9%13.0%55.5%$778.2166.7%77.42%18.9%91.38%274%10.34%0.44%2.59%4.7%19.67%
9371CHASE CORPCCFLeisure & Photographic ProductsSpecialty Chemicals897613$241.5491.7%82.06%B8.0%86.53%B178%71.08%0.30%C0.30%42.59%C31.01%71.0%19.8%59.1%60.4%$579.8660.9%87.10%2.0%69.70%52%36.36%0.45%18.18%-30.2%10.00%
94267SCICLONE PHARMACEUTICALS INCSCLNResearch & Consulting ServicesPharmaceuticals89854$161.2335.8%94.51%A9.3%88.80%B154%67.62%0.01%C0.01%21.42%D24.33%31.4%23.3%11.2%34.3%$416.243-1.2%28.57%-6.7%14.29%70%14.29%1.35%71.43%94.3%38.63%
95CVENT INCCVTSoftwareInternet Software & Services895831$211.2240.4%60.38%C2.9%66.65%C558%90.99%5.58%A5.58%88.71%B-8.21%-2.0%-4.0%-27.4%53.1%$738.7730.0%55.17%2.6%73.33%69%76.67%0.04%20.00%58.6%3.38%
96HESKA CORPHSKAIndustrial MachineryPharmaceuticals89854$114.9043.1%89.06%B-1.7%36.55%C252%78.60%2.18%B2.18%77.53%B104.02%56.0%17.0%22.5%62.9%$693.685-0.2%47.62%5.1%80.95%177%80.95%0.63%61.90%-4.3%11.11%
97100SPS COMMERCE INCSPSCComputer & Electronics Retail & Specialty StoresInternet Software & Services89871$175.6520.9%71.08%C0.3%49.42%C509%90.25%5.41%A5.41%88.34%B-0.89%-1.6%12.8%16.6%34.9%$931.942-1.2%6.67%-13.1%22.22%70%44.44%2.56%88.89%-14.8%3.85%
9875SELECTIVE INS GROUP INCSIGIAuto & SuppliersInsurance88880$329.48411.8%97.88%A21.3%97.66%A207%74.58%-1.30%C-1.30%2.24%E21.60%31.5%12.4%6.9%58.7%$541.9201.4%64.52%7.9%94.44%159%71.43%0.21%8.57%40.3%19.02%
9927BOFI HOLDING INCBOFIElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsThrifts & Mortgage Finance8889-1$327.35112.0%98.00%A27.6%98.70%A202%74.06%-2.06%C-2.06%1.01%E12.07%-27.7%-5.3%67.5%48.0%$476.638-1.3%21.05%-6.9%28.42%1,330%92.71%15.05%92.71%39.7%30.38%
100186YADKIN FINANCIAL CORPYDKNLeisure & Photographic ProductsCommercial Banks88862$239.3514.0%91.43%A2.2%61.82%C119%61.00%0.52%C0.52%53.24%C16.69%31.2%71.8%141.7%37.2%$864.844-0.7%8.33%-3.3%15.38%56%69.23%0.74%92.31%-7.7%56.49%
101302ARRAY BIOPHARMA INCARRYHealth Care DistributorsBiotechnology8891-3$137.87912.8%98.21%A-20.0%12.17%D207%74.54%4.32%C4.32%86.44%B-15.48%-40.2%21.8%49.2%58.0%$576.019-0.1%61.29%5.1%81.82%124%54.55%0.61%30.30%-5.5%19.78%
102201ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INCOSURConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksHealth Care Supplies88844$122.6915.6%93.97%A-6.2%23.82%D232%76.85%2.66%B2.66%80.37%B18.04%64.5%-12.7%48.4%60.7%$746.6591.1%95.65%0.9%52.17%27%39.13%0.05%21.74%-5.1%7.12%
10349DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INCPLOWAuto & SuppliersConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks88808$401.9274.2%91.59%A5.9%80.20%B117%60.36%0.18%C0.18%34.13%C32.77%51.1%32.5%40.8%60.9%$854.8150.8%80.00%-1.3%92.31%40%16.67%0.54%16.67%-54.4%-5.26%
104ATN INTERNATIONAL INCATNIConstruction & EngineeringIntegrated Telecommunication Services8894-7$369.3752.1%84.19%B6.4%82.06%B169%69.97%0.26%C0.26%39.79%C12.80%-10.1%44.2%$672.4380.9%64.10%2.6%64.00%106%10.20%0.30%6.12%
105120SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS INCSCMPIndustrial MachineryPharmaceuticals8893-5$187.97511.7%97.84%A18.6%97.06%A172%70.19%-1.19%C-1.19%2.61%E27.69%-50.2%24.5%30.7%54.9%$901.73417.2%83.51%10.0%58.00%-65%22.22%-2.21%19.19%14.7%23.13%
106144WSFS FINANCIAL CORPWSFSOffice Services & SuppliesThrifts & Mortgage Finance8888-0$273.2842.3%85.73%B10.0%89.95%B188%72.27%0.10%C0.10%28.13%C23.76%33.4%20.4%36.5%29.0%$513.569-3.8%0.00%-6.0%26.67%111%40.00%1.78%73.33%-12.9%12.67%
107169WASHINGTON TR BANCORP INCWASHElectric UtilitiesCommercial Banks87789$166.3701.0%72.87%C8.3%87.16%B188%72.39%0.42%C0.42%49.22%C14.81%14.5%26.4%18.1%38.7%$457.9740.2%55.17%-6.4%3.23%-38%0.00%0.46%63.33%-42.5%-4.98%
108158CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL INCCFFNCommercial BanksThrifts & Mortgage Finance87843$215.7615.3%93.72%A-6.6%23.07%D216%75.55%2.30%B2.30%78.39%B11.90%26.6%-7.9%70.9%31.9%$654.2210.1%36.67%-2.6%22.58%-9%19.35%0.19%38.71%-53.8%-10.07%
10991BIOTELEMETRY INCBEATFreight TransportationHealth Care Services87788$191.5862.9%88.43%B-0.8%41.76%C174%70.41%1.25%C1.25%69.78%C23.94%11.0%-2.4%145.7%46.1%$648.8361.0%71.43%-1.6%33.33%36%22.22%0.49%27.78%-72.8%-13.27%
110276TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPTMPResearch & Consulting ServicesCommercial Banks877116$244.6870.7%68.58%C5.8%79.87%B195%73.32%0.81%C0.81%61.36%C23.28%44.7%5.1%9.4%54.3%$760.2800.5%72.41%3.9%77.42%68%60.00%-0.14%0.00%25.7%13.08%
111SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INCSSNISoftwareSoftware8787-0$439.3249.4%97.05%A10.0%90.10%A139%64.76%-0.32%C-0.32%8.94%E-8.58%5.8%29.7%66.2%63.4%$604.49010.4%92.50%-23.2%25.00%-46%20.93%2.55%72.09%-29.4%15.01%
11253UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGSUVEConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksInsurance8788-1$412.7469.7%97.17%A23.5%98.25%A130%63.30%-2.03%C-2.03%1.08%E52.30%-5.1%27.0%17.2%47.8%$994.5643.8%50.52%21.6%84.00%8%48.48%-3.06%7.07%40.6%27.92%
11331SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN COSHENSemiconductorsWireless Telecommunication Services8792-5$395.3760.7%68.58%C5.3%77.52%B243%77.74%0.81%B0.81%61.36%C44.36%29.1%10.1%15.6%45.5%$576.9832.5%52.13%-0.2%43.43%36%41.12%0.16%38.58%9.7%11.74%
114CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODSCBPXHealth Care EquipmentBuilding Products86788$447.1102.4%86.35%B2.3%62.15%C121%61.48%0.54%C0.54%53.95%C-0.7%34.4%75.7%39.2%$781.309-0.2%33.93%2.0%59.32%81%49.15%0.35%23.73%-34.2%15.84%
115225DENNYS CORPDENNHuman Resource & Employment ServicesRestaurants86798$496.7601.1%76.03%B2.9%66.88%C216%75.51%0.73%B0.73%59.28%C21.34%-8.1%19.8%56.0%48.7%$646.9060.2%35.48%4.3%76.32%161%63.89%0.37%36.11%-14.6%16.85%
116285OCLARO INCOCLRConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksCommunications Equipment86779$407.9147.7%95.88%A-18.8%12.62%D144%65.72%3.98%C3.98%85.69%B100.33%211.8%-7.7%83.0%36.4%$946.4680.2%64.29%-1.0%21.43%11%0.00%0.18%21.43%-19.7%10.70%
117222INDEPENDENT BANK CORP/MAINDBDepartment and General Merchandise StoresCommercial Banks86788$299.7820.9%71.66%C6.3%81.69%B172%70.12%0.52%C0.52%53.24%C16.06%19.8%-8.4%12.8%46.0%$919.5530.0%54.55%0.6%44.00%43%32.00%0.26%40.00%-29.7%-10.11%
118141ORITANI FINANCIAL CORPORITConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksThrifts & Mortgage Finance8686-0$144.5456.9%95.51%A17.4%96.46%A140%64.94%-1.30%C-1.30%2.24%E7.09%13.6%-2.5%-3.7%61.4%$881.5640.4%60.00%5.3%77.78%126%77.78%0.11%40.74%41.8%9.99%
11939FINANCIAL ENGINES INCFNGNHotels Resorts & Cruise linesNon-Spread Financials8698-12$355.8280.1%51.23%C6.7%83.07%B334%84.26%2.23%B2.23%78.06%B-18.48%1.2%-42.3%193.7%32.9%$969.8710.0%36.00%-0.5%33.33%5%18.52%0.07%33.33%0.0%19.23%
120166INFINITY PROPERTY & CAS CORPIPCCElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsInsurance8688-2$225.1523.7%90.76%A0.9%53.22%C100%56.64%0.58%C0.58%55.29%C14.00%12.6%63.7%10.4%30.3%$510.522-28.7%3.51%-10.4%31.82%226%50.00%3.27%63.64%
121199MARINE PRODUCTS CORPMPXComputer & Electronics Retail & Specialty StoresLeisure & Photographic Products857510$225.6501.5%80.40%B4.1%72.35%C110%58.73%0.47%C0.47%51.34%C1.57%43.7%49.7%32.6%35.6%$628.215-0.6%40.00%-17.6%4.76%-126%0.00%0.84%73.68%-12.4%20.26%
122CARE.COM INCCRCMNon-Spread FinancialsInternet Software & Services85788$151.1795.6%93.92%A-2.6%32.75%C94%55.12%1.27%C1.27%70.08%C69.5%16.3%40.9%32.9%$245.302-27.3%6.67%-48.2%11.11%210%66.67%7.73%83.33%-36.0%1.59%
12387SEACOAST BANKING CORP/FLSBCFDiversified Support ServicesCommercial Banks85841$159.0695.8%94.38%A-0.9%41.20%C93%54.89%0.78%C0.78%60.58%C17.15%7.1%10.2%8.8%19.0%$653.862-0.5%19.35%-2.3%10.53%15%2.78%0.36%33.33%63.3%25.09%
12422NAUTILUS INCNLSOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesLeisure & Photographic Products85805$380.7084.3%91.89%A6.3%81.54%B103%57.35%0.03%C0.03%22.99%D52.28%49.3%-13.0%17.1%28.4%$888.268-0.4%31.03%-0.2%23.33%8%10.00%0.09%36.67%7.2%2.98%
125115SIMMONS FIRST NATL CP -CL ASFNCBroadcasting & Cable & SatelliteCommercial Banks8590-5$405.2933.2%89.68%B4.4%73.69%C102%57.31%0.18%C0.18%34.13%C26.82%8.3%6.5%21.1%31.5%$627.814-0.2%29.03%-5.8%19.44%34%28.57%0.78%48.57%-7.2%6.18%
126CAPITAL BANK FINANCIAL CORPCBFConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksCommercial Banks85832$292.2784.5%92.34%A-1.9%35.28%C114%59.69%1.08%C1.08%66.99%C12.77%2.7%14.0%5.6%35.8%$471.012-1.9%52.00%-30.7%12.00%-171%0.00%1.53%48.00%-10.1%2.66%
12759RAMBUS INCRMBSCommercial PrintingSemiconductors8587-2$299.7352.9%88.35%B-12.6%16.49%D221%76.00%3.82%B3.82%85.17%B13.58%-4.2%10.7%17.3%34.3%$694.4151.1%34.04%-3.3%29.80%4%24.87%0.27%43.15%-4.4%7.49%
1288NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORPNHTCIT Consulting & Other ServicesHousehold & Personal Products8587-2$309.17212.0%97.96%A11.7%91.92%A84%52.03%-0.88%C-0.88%3.54%E9.1%11.1%56.0%38.5%$834.0760.1%39.13%1.0%56.52%28%43.48%0.04%17.39%-5.2%17.99%
129ENZO BIOCHEM INCENZReal EstateLife Sciences Tools & Services84795$101.8673.1%89.18%B-10.5%18.12%D234%77.11%2.84%B2.84%81.11%B28.89%83.9%34.6%-13.5%27.3%$785.054-1.0%17.86%-2.7%13.79%8%20.69%0.39%58.62%-39.3%-10.89%
130PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPPCTYOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesSoftware84$228.0130.3%59.05%C0.1%48.05%C905%94.98%8.68%A8.68%92.10%A27.3%9.9%-6.1%30.9%$556.975-3.5%2.13%-1.1%37.88%63%53.81%0.58%60.91%-13.2%-3.59%
13188ADVANCED ENERGY INDS INCAEISCommunications EquipmentSemiconductor Equipment84840$418.4561.1%74.95%C-1.1%39.41%C240%77.56%3.00%B3.00%81.82%B32.51%79.0%8.5%15.2%33.5%$836.671-2.0%0.00%-3.6%0.00%125%84.62%1.13%100.00%-3.3%6.52%
132304CARDINAL FINANCIAL CORPCFNLCommercial BanksCommercial Banks845728$177.4500.5%62.59%C9.6%89.28%B216%75.44%0.48%B0.48%51.94%C18.58%19.7%-10.4%104.6%32.3%$648.800-8.0%0.00%-18.7%0.00%109%72.97%3.13%100.00%-40.3%3.04%
133482MERCURY SYSTEMS INCMRCYTextiles Apparel & Luxury GoodsAerospace & Defense84758$270.1544.5%92.47%A-4.0%28.25%C110%58.76%1.33%C1.33%70.64%C35.32%42.4%5.4%9.0%38.0%$545.086-3.1%4.00%-3.4%14.81%197%96.15%1.54%92.31%24.8%12.72%
134381META FINANCIAL GROUP INCCASHHealth Care SuppliesThrifts & Mortgage Finance842657$169.7632.1%84.39%B4.2%72.83%C110%58.69%0.24%C0.24%38.67%C20.76%46.8%-5.5%34.1%38.4%$720.294-1.1%48.72%-0.4%56.00%89%8.16%0.76%16.33%39.0%20.74%
135PLUG POWER INCPLUGAlternative CarriersElectrical Equipment842262$105.6547.9%96.09%A-57.5%6.18%E63%45.29%7.98%C7.98%91.62%A21.71%-19.4%20.7%1.2%31.1%$903.0330.2%20.74%-2.1%33.33%21%32.99%0.29%44.67%1.4%7.35%
136434STERLING BANCORPSTLSemiconductorsCommercial Banks833152$453.4203.1%89.31%B3.7%71.05%C96%55.60%0.14%C0.14%31.48%C21.44%25.5%50.7%228.4%26.0%$641.9550.7%40.00%-3.6%40.00%-3%0.00%0.40%0.00%-42.9%41.42%
13799SJW CORPSJWTextiles Apparel & Luxury GoodsWater Utilities837112$318.6242.2%85.39%B6.5%82.58%B158%68.22%0.00%C0.00%20.75%D20.01%54.3%10.8%120.0%47.8%$876.6531.1%78.57%-7.3%0.00%12%11.11%1.01%61.11%46.6%52.90%
138217POWER INTEGRATIONS INCPOWIPrecious Metals & MineralsSemiconductors837112$358.6620.3%57.89%C1.5%57.42%C309%82.81%3.34%B3.34%83.38%B2.63%41.3%20.2%0.2%25.4%$1,006.993-4.7%24.56%-9.4%34.85%-14%7.58%0.99%24.24%-38.1%-9.32%
139236PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPPRGSOil & Gas Exploration & ProductionSoftware83793$392.9550.8%69.12%C0.7%51.81%C193%73.13%1.77%C1.77%74.85%C4.50%5.9%-16.5%17.5%24.7%$487.684-2.2%8.25%-4.4%15.00%-89%15.15%-0.37%64.65%-15.9%-6.21%
140130CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INCCALDOil & Gas Exploration & ProductionSoftware8389-6$189.8571.0%74.32%C-7.1%22.37%D491%89.99%5.67%B5.67%88.79%B31.80%15.3%150.2%-0.4%34.7%$701.484-0.9%27.59%-0.6%35.48%34%40.00%0.24%43.33%-39.6%14.64%
141PRIMO WATER CORPPRMWSemiconductorsFood & Beverage82757$132.0202.6%87.18%B-4.3%27.65%C144%65.69%1.44%C1.44%72.28%C60.08%77.1%6.7%32.1%37.2%$437.285-1.8%56.00%-15.6%36.00%-95%8.00%0.61%20.00%-28.0%0.51%
142209HACKETT GROUP INCHCKTInternet Software & ServicesIT Consulting & Other Services82766$277.9621.2%77.07%B2.4%63.34%C112%59.10%0.58%C0.58%55.29%C37.51%11.3%45.4%-5.1%35.7%$822.2760.5%52.38%-2.2%14.29%0%4.76%0.22%42.86%20.5%18.49%
143GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENTENTComputer & Electronics Retail & Specialty StoresMovies & Entertainment8288-6$449.4314.8%92.84%A-1.0%40.60%C71%47.93%0.63%C0.63%56.86%C1.19%-25.6%-6.0%-10.9%26.8%$970.003-0.6%35.00%-6.8%38.64%-50%9.09%0.25%9.09%-7.3%-8.08%
14490GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORPGSBCCommercial BanksCommercial Banks8287-4$188.0722.6%86.85%B9.9%89.80%B132%63.53%-0.25%C-0.25%10.32%D19.84%7.4%0.9%117.8%31.2%$693.241-1.9%10.34%-5.9%6.45%23%30.00%0.88%90.00%-47.4%4.93%
145245TECHTARGET INCTTGTCommercial BanksInternet Software & Services82802$112.6163.2%89.35%B-4.9%26.20%C91%54.11%1.52%C1.52%73.25%C20.76%-9.1%27.1%41.3%33.2%$587.3310.7%71.43%-2.6%13.56%-27%0.00%0.01%5.08%-16.0%14.68%
146NV5 GLOBAL INCNVEEAerospace & DefenseConstruction & Engineering82766$191.8181.8%82.40%B2.7%65.69%C90%53.81%0.33%C0.33%44.26%C40.6%15.5%-48.9%19.6%$700.194-10.2%2.63%-36.4%3.16%4%3.13%5.01%69.79%
147NOBILIS HEALTH CORPHLTHConstruction & EngineeringHealth Care Services82811$255.64211.4%97.71%A9.6%89.32%B37%35.47%-0.98%C-0.98%3.20%E-31.4%9.0%-44.1%20.6%$673.785-7.1%0.00%-1.6%28.00%27%16.00%0.37%48.00%-12.8%-19.01%
148152BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMBLXCommunications EquipmentCommercial Banks81765$171.7895.0%93.13%A16.4%96.20%A45%38.18%-2.08%C-2.08%0.93%E10.85%26.2%
149368INSTEEL INDUSTRIESIIINIndependent Power Producers & Energy TradersBuilding Products816814$433.5271.7%81.86%B4.2%72.83%C85%52.40%0.21%C0.21%36.21%C29.59%93.9%
150367NANOMETRICS INCNANOOil & Gas Exploration & ProductionSemiconductor Equipment814537$191.6182.2%84.94%B-7.4%21.92%D116%60.33%2.40%C2.40%78.99%B10.16%46.5%
151142CARBONITE INCCARBApparel RetailInternet Software & Services814536$171.1680.8%69.37%C-0.8%42.05%C186%72.05%2.23%C2.23%78.06%B-3.51%24.8%
152QCR HOLDINGS INCQCRHComputer & Electronics Retail & Specialty StoresCommercial Banks816911$107.0802.1%84.39%B6.7%83.44%B112%59.02%-0.05%C-0.05%17.77%D46.3%
15392FORMFACTOR INCFORMDepartment and General Merchandise StoresSemiconductor Equipment8181-1$274.3385.8%94.38%A-17.2%13.40%D42%36.99%2.71%C2.71%80.63%B11.79%46.2%
15457BADGER METER INCBMIElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents80729$399.5480.5%62.26%C2.3%62.93%C166%69.59%1.20%C1.20%68.89%C13.12%13.7%
155NORTHFIELD BANCORP INCNFBKThrifts & Mortgage Finance803050$100.7202.1%84.85%B-15.2%14.55%D156%67.96%2.95%C2.95%81.56%B11.56%9.1%
156269LANDAUER INCLDRHealth Care Services804833$152.6270.4%61.67%C5.6%78.94%B202%74.02%0.47%C0.47%51.34%C0.15%21.2%
157FOX FACTORY HOLDING CPFOXFAuto & Suppliers8082-2$384.3500.4%60.72%C4.1%72.31%C154%67.51%0.84%C0.84%62.07%C5.30%35.1%
158105GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INCGCAPHuman Resource & Employment Services8081-1$451.6007.4%95.71%A20.7%97.47%A-2%17.05%-2.66%D-2.66%0.78%E-11.93%-12.5%
159268BANC OF CALIFORNIA INCBANCCommercial Banks80764$494.5144.9%93.01%A6.0%80.65%B68%47.12%-0.28%C-0.28%9.80%E19.50%80.7%
160FEDERATED NATIONAL HLDG COFNHCInsurance8089-9$102.9726.7%95.21%A15.0%94.90%A9%23.33%-1.99%D-1.99%1.12%E24.61%-17.7%
161NATIONAL BANK HLDGS CORPNBHCCommercial Banks79754$187.9617.3%95.63%A-12.4%16.60%D29%31.93%1.73%C1.73%74.59%C5.90%18.4%
162106CONNECTONE BANCORP INCCNOBCommercial Banks7981-1$132.8514.4%92.22%A11.8%92.07%A44%37.89%-1.36%C-1.36%1.97%E10.80%0.1%
163253CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INCCASSData Processing & Outsourced Services79772$122.802-0.1%46.32%C4.2%72.98%C313%83.07%1.93%B1.93%76.23%B4.11%17.5%
164143GAMCO INVESTORS INCGBLNon-Spread Financials7982-3$347.8061.1%76.28%B28.3%98.73%A307%82.69%-1.22%B-1.22%2.50%E-4.83%9.7%
16596CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP INCABCDEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services7982-3$148.7532.0%83.98%B-3.6%29.40%C123%61.85%1.14%C1.14%67.81%C51.46%8.6%
166162RENASANT CORPRNSTCommercial Banks7985-6$408.8482.9%88.35%B4.0%72.13%C79%50.54%0.02%C0.02%22.13%D12.38%12.1%
167372NEOPHOTONICS CORPNPTNSemiconductors795821$370.9571.5%80.61%B-3.4%30.00%C107%58.28%1.57%C1.57%73.51%C31.73%131.8%
168425PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENTPZNCapital Markets79763$110.6962.9%88.31%B-4.6%26.83%C60%44.47%1.19%C1.19%68.67%C10.73%-5.5%
169BRIDGE BANCORP INCBDGECommercial Banks78735$132.6122.1%84.60%B7.0%83.96%B97%56.08%-0.22%C-0.22%11.07%D14.69%14.9%
170229MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INCVIVOHealth Care Supplies7888-10$196.152-0.2%43.07%C13.0%93.26%A304%82.55%0.66%B0.66%57.60%C-3.01%12.7%
171251BANCFIRST CORP/OKBANFCommercial Banks786315$301.2660.9%71.29%C6.6%82.96%B128%62.75%0.13%C0.13%30.66%C12.39%17.3%
172127FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INCFMBICommercial Banks78771$468.7786.9%95.46%A4.5%74.36%C51%40.38%-0.29%C-0.29%9.39%E10.88%12.9%
173136MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGSTYPESoftware7792-15$198.543-0.3%41.66%C5.4%78.08%B253%78.71%1.83%B1.83%75.41%B-6.43%-5.1%
174184FIRST BANCORP/NCFBNCReal EstateCommercial Banks7779-2$142.3246.6%95.01%A-1.0%40.71%C37%35.39%0.33%C0.33%44.26%C13.44%17.8%
175113FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC-CL AFFGBroadcasting & Cable & SatelliteInsurance7784-7$257.9781.6%81.52%B13.1%93.34%A116%60.25%-0.98%C-0.98%3.20%E18.18%21.4%
176287COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INCCOLBTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsCommercial Banks77698$413.2170.8%68.91%C0.6%51.58%C132%63.60%0.91%C0.91%63.67%C15.28%12.7%27.0%8.8%38.8%$748.6750.2%43.86%1.5%45.00%48%32.20%0.09%27.12%24.1%19.70%
177CUSTOMERS BANCORP INCCUBIInsuranceCommercial Banks7780-3$253.5283.6%90.51%A10.0%89.88%B31%32.94%-1.17%C-1.17%2.72%E19.56%6.9%18.9%9.4%55.5%$593.778-1.3%40.35%0.7%66.10%220%71.19%2.81%62.71%-8.3%6.08%
178175AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INCACLSConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksSemiconductor Equipment77752$281.7476.5%94.96%A-14.1%15.18%D-1%18.05%1.86%D1.86%75.89%B10.73%-9.4%-12.3%38.0%63.9%$585.4922.8%97.14%-4.2%28.95%68%52.63%0.94%50.00%41.0%19.49%
179398ACCURAY INCARAYReal EstateHealth Care Equipment77733$398.8002.4%86.27%B-6.4%23.30%D73%48.60%1.21%C1.21%69.11%C-6.19%-15.4%28.5%-1.5%29.4%$880.425-1.5%24.07%-1.1%45.76%68%18.97%0.60%25.86%-22.2%-0.53%
180146DHT HOLDINGS INCDHTHealth Care EquipmentOil & Gas Storage & Transportation7778-1$392.90223.0%99.08%A8.7%87.83%B-88%4.54%-1.77%E-1.77%1.45%E9.36%-31.0%-11.1%-2.5%19.6%$683.261-2.6%12.90%-1.4%33.33%26%30.30%0.38%12.12%-34.9%-17.34%
181GAIA INCGAIAData Processing & Outsourced ServicesInternet & Catalog Retail77715$117.2623.5%90.47%A-15.7%14.18%D25%30.29%2.30%C2.30%78.39%B10.95%27.0%63.8%34.9%27.6%$644.6871.7%45.16%-3.5%25.81%-40%6.45%-0.12%9.68%-18.7%21.58%
182271NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INCNWBIOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesThrifts & Mortgage Finance775819$357.4491.7%81.69%B-1.8%35.99%C90%53.74%0.80%C0.80%61.14%C11.74%26.6%15.7%-5.6%18.2%$430.590-2.0%6.90%-2.1%22.58%-6%6.67%0.18%36.67%-18.5%-3.80%
183288PETMED EXPRESS INCPETSIndustrial MachineryInternet & Catalog Retail76706$235.5370.3%57.01%C6.4%82.06%B129%63.27%0.45%C0.45%50.34%C12.88%26.6%33.2%-40.9%27.3%$788.125-0.0%50.00%-20.3%19.72%-151%2.82%0.75%8.45%-43.3%-23.59%
184309HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INCHTLFEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesCommercial Banks764828$378.2142.3%86.10%B7.1%84.52%B70%47.67%-0.42%C-0.42%7.49%E11.19%3.8%
185330TOWNEBANKTOWNCommercial Banks76724$310.3860.8%70.08%C0.7%52.44%C117%60.51%0.75%C0.75%59.76%C18.35%28.4%
186436SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INCINNHuman Resource & Employment Services75724$480.9195.1%93.42%A4.4%73.87%C44%37.92%-0.35%C-0.35%8.42%E15.58%13.6%
187261DSP GROUP INCDSPGSemiconductors75723$132.8122.7%87.60%B-11.8%17.16%D30%32.53%1.90%C1.90%76.04%B17.88%28.8%
188331INTER PARFUMS INCIPARHousehold & Personal Products755718$485.9490.4%60.97%C3.4%69.19%C140%65.02%0.52%C0.52%53.24%C7.25%34.1%
189187FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL CPFDEFBiotechnologyThrifts & Mortgage Finance75750$109.0071.5%80.23%B7.5%85.52%B98%56.31%-0.30%C-0.30%9.13%E23.61%25.9%-31.2%-28.0%18.5%$655.306-1.9%0.00%-7.4%7.14%-48%0.00%0.46%66.67%-10.9%-23.87%
190108INTELIQUENT INCIQNTOil & Gas Storage & TransportationAlternative Carriers7581-6$313.7601.3%78.73%B7.4%85.45%B94%55.15%-0.19%C-0.19%11.89%D28.49%-10.5%67.8%49.8%56.3%$863.7001.7%92.86%-0.9%34.48%12%27.59%0.17%31.03%-11.0%30.80%
191316BRYN MAWR BANK CORPBMTCTextiles Apparel & Luxury GoodsCommercial Banks75750$156.8371.7%81.61%B9.9%89.84%B77%50.20%-0.77%C-0.77%4.36%E10.65%9.1%15.9%38.1%25.7%$758.755-2.4%8.00%-11.1%3.70%-24%3.85%1.04%84.62%0.2%17.06%
192119ACTUA CORPACTAFreight TransportationHuman Resource & Employment Services7477-2$140.6125.1%93.26%A-81.1%5.17%E-482%0.56%5.86%E5.86%89.08%B-8.43%-22.4%-0.4%20.0%49.1%$496.1621.1%61.76%5.6%51.35%117%38.89%0.22%30.56%6.7%8.43%
193INFOBLOX INCBLOXHealth Care ServicesSoftware74678$358.2860.1%52.93%C-0.1%46.00%C275%80.16%2.80%B2.80%80.92%B-17.90%25.5%43.7%14.5%40.8%$752.7880.4%57.41%-2.5%37.29%48%12.07%0.68%29.31%-1.8%17.37%
194397ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CPEFSCElectronic Manufacturing ServicesCommercial Banks746113$152.6361.1%76.03%B9.8%89.62%B120%61.18%-0.39%C-0.39%7.86%E24.41%32.1%12.8%40.1%39.8%$528.340-0.3%42.00%-8.1%43.66%230%43.66%3.23%30.99%48.3%32.82%
195154CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPCCMPWater UtilitiesSemiconductor Equipment7480-6$407.902-0.0%48.31%C3.2%68.25%C163%69.19%1.29%C1.29%70.31%C10.09%16.9%41.5%-5.7%42.7%$876.453-0.6%27.27%-3.1%27.27%30%45.45%0.51%81.82%-31.2%-2.81%
196336DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARESDCOMBiotechnologyThrifts & Mortgage Finance74704$143.1421.3%78.03%B8.5%87.42%B101%57.05%-0.45%C-0.45%7.00%E5.97%9.1%54.1%41.6%59.3%$420.0161.9%69.23%2.4%57.14%65%40.00%0.31%53.33%
197164FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEMFIBKHome Improvement and Homefurnishing RetailCommercial Banks7380-6$393.0191.0%73.12%C4.9%76.26%B96%55.79%0.06%C0.06%25.15%C11.67%18.5%
19876CALAMP CORPCAMPCommunications Equipment7382-9$306.4371.0%74.32%C0.1%47.60%C66%46.15%0.59%C0.59%55.63%C-4.37%-5.8%
19981CTS CORPCTSElectronic Manufacturing Services7376-2$379.3262.3%85.98%B4.7%75.33%B51%40.42%-0.21%C-0.21%11.51%D8.00%-1.9%
20014MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER INCMPAAAuto & Suppliers7386-14$368.5470.9%71.08%C3.5%69.82%C79%50.47%0.21%C0.21%36.21%C41.62%-12.2%
201220NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INCNCMIAdvertising73649$439.700-0.2%43.07%C5.1%77.07%B288%81.32%0.81%B0.81%61.36%C0.21%19.8%
202380FIRST FINL BANCORP INC/OHFFBCHealth Care ServicesCommercial Banks723042$334.8090.6%64.25%C9.7%89.43%B159%68.29%-0.02%C-0.02%19.34%D16.95%22.8%22.1%-21.9%22.0%$509.315-5.0%2.00%-17.2%25.35%160%32.39%4.19%46.48%10.9%1.90%
203MIDLAND STATES BANCORPMSBIPrecious Metals & MineralsCommercial Banks72$157.8243.0%88.76%B3.9%71.72%C42%37.07%-0.25%C-0.25%10.32%D-23.3%31.7%20.9%$803.636-0.1%36.00%-1.8%25.93%-29%0.00%-0.07%0.00%23.3%7.57%
204180WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATIONWABCCommercial Banks72675$181.967-1.1%24.34%D15.2%95.12%A392%86.79%1.26%B1.26%69.97%C4.72%12.9%
205327FORRESTER RESEARCH INCFORRIT Consulting & Other Services725616$320.9500.0%48.56%C3.4%69.00%C183%71.53%0.88%C0.88%62.97%C8.84%34.3%
206278LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INCLLNWSoftwareInternet Software & Services72683$169.7702.0%84.02%B-26.1%10.76%D10%23.74%3.36%D3.36%83.46%B-6.79%-32.0%104.8%-7.9%48.9%$502.8620.8%70.83%-1.3%26.92%25%23.08%0.36%46.15%-0.9%23.16%
207CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORPCLNEFreight TransportationOil & Gas Refining & Marketing726111$415.4111.9%83.48%B-13.4%15.67%D31%33.09%1.85%C1.85%75.67%B-29.98%-6.5%8.0%18.0%45.0%$541.7280.5%64.81%1.2%55.93%71%20.69%0.38%12.07%18.7%14.75%
208275SHORETEL INCSHORMetal & Glass ContainersCommunications Equipment7276-4$360.2841.1%75.57%B-4.7%26.72%C71%48.01%1.36%C1.36%71.01%C11.89%8.8%4.2%4.2%35.7%$574.5001.0%32.45%1.6%54.04%31%37.56%-0.07%21.83%8.5%5.60%
20915IMAX CORPIMAXThrifts & Mortgage FinanceMovies & Entertainment7289-17$388.305-0.1%44.32%C1.1%54.75%C322%83.66%2.29%B2.29%78.35%B0.16%-9.3%85.0%74.1%28.8%$520.469-7.3%6.25%-20.4%2.04%17%18.37%2.52%95.92%-30.9%30.58%
21063U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INCUSPHHealth Care Facilities72656$348.1110.2%54.10%C2.6%64.57%C177%70.97%0.67%C0.67%57.86%C31.46%39.8%
211125VASCULAR SOLUTIONS INCVASCHealth Care Supplies7182-11$155.604-0.6%32.71%C2.9%66.69%C447%88.76%3.22%B3.22%82.71%B43.24%39.1%
212138NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTDNATOil & Gas Storage & Transportation7190-19$411.75913.2%98.25%A-0.1%46.00%C17%26.87%0.03%C0.03%22.99%D19.05%-18.4%
213507U S LIME & MINERALSUSLMConstruction Materials71629$134.7890.1%53.31%C6.4%82.25%B144%65.58%0.31%C0.31%43.07%C4.10%28.1%
214INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INCINFIBiotechnology7178-7$118.54531.9%99.29%A-32.7%9.38%E-303%1.19%1.15%E1.15%68.00%C-59.18%-83.2%
215226FIRST COMMONWLTH FINL CP/PAFCFRestaurantsCommercial Banks715417$252.8922.7%87.60%B4.2%73.13%C41%36.92%-0.36%C-0.36%8.31%E14.00%19.0%9.2%21.5%54.5%$1,099.5809.5%71.13%13.6%67.00%-11%37.37%-2.14%22.22%6.7%12.29%
216265VICOR CORPVICRElectrical EquipmentElectrical Equipment715713$199.0260.9%71.95%C-8.8%19.65%D112%59.21%2.17%C2.17%77.46%B12.34%25.1%36.8%-11.1%72.9%$589.4350.2%100.00%-1.7%14.29%41%42.86%0.51%100.00%69.8%27.36%
217PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINL CORPPGCFreight TransportationCommercial Banks7171-1$117.4052.6%86.85%B6.1%81.09%B20%28.36%-0.77%C-0.77%4.36%E8.03%-3.4%47.9%-22.5%31.5%$870.0140.1%41.67%-4.8%11.54%-25%3.85%0.36%46.15%-22.3%-3.81%
218CASCADE BANCORPCACBElectric UtilitiesCommercial Banks7071-1$107.9923.0%88.81%B-10.5%18.16%D-2%17.12%1.16%D1.16%68.11%C-0.60%12.7%16.9%9.5%33.3%$910.275-0.6%18.52%-3.4%7.41%20%18.52%0.47%88.89%5.5%10.55%
219277SIGMA DESIGNS INCSIGMOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesSemiconductors70628$228.1222.5%86.52%B-18.5%12.73%D-14%12.88%2.31%D2.31%78.47%B11.04%-24.7%
220473JIVE SOFTWARE INCJIVETrading Companies & DistributorsSoftware703535$201.7341.0%72.62%C-13.2%15.89%D94%55.19%2.63%C2.63%80.25%B-30.44%-12.9%
221534REPUBLIC BANCORP INC/KYRBCAACommercial Banks70169$191.3742.6%86.93%B2.1%60.51%C45%38.15%-0.02%C-0.02%19.34%D8.31%32.7%
222129UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INCUCBICommercial Banks70664$371.00010.5%97.46%A-0.5%43.43%C18%27.50%0.04%C0.04%23.73%D11.43%6.6%
223377AMERICAN SOFTWARE -CL AAMSWASoftware69636$112.464-0.2%42.70%C3.8%71.12%C157%67.99%1.08%C1.08%66.99%C13.63%21.2%
224456RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INCRTECReal EstateSemiconductor Equipment691554$226.7172.1%84.48%B-7.2%22.29%D16%26.16%1.00%C1.00%65.31%C16.20%38.8%32.0%56.1%72.5%$493.7141.4%100.00%3.9%100.00%54%75.00%-0.09%0.00%37.6%41.50%
225198MAIDEN HOLDINGS LTDMHLDReal EstateInsurance6987-18$194.6374.7%92.76%A5.3%77.56%B-22%10.50%-1.10%D-1.10%2.94%E5.19%0.7%37.1%44.0%74.0%$546.4027.6%84.57%6.4%79.29%143%81.73%0.38%48.73%7.3%28.41%
226PARK STERLING CORPPSTBEnvironmental & Facilities & Security and Alarm ServicesCommercial Banks695712$112.2141.0%73.37%C-0.7%42.46%C70%47.71%0.54%C0.54%53.95%C12.44%20.4%29.2%-9.3%52.1%$949.871-3.7%9.68%13.3%100.00%277%87.88%1.32%57.58%-2.7%4.44%
227326TRICO BANCSHARESTCBKHealth Care ServicesCommercial Banks6975-6$208.1101.4%79.61%B6.2%81.39%B55%42.13%-0.46%C-0.46%6.82%E11.38%15.5%37.0%-1.6%33.0%$706.572-3.7%0.00%-2.7%0.00%92%80.00%1.05%100.00%-28.0%-0.98%
228264GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INCGABCElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsCommercial Banks6970-1$113.537-0.2%43.20%C8.5%87.38%B188%72.24%0.37%C0.37%46.68%C16.98%29.3%14.2%-9.8%16.8%$460.081-1.3%3.23%-3.5%22.58%9%25.81%0.53%29.03%-20.1%-6.29%
229308GTT COMMUNICATIONS INCGTTSoftwareInternet Software & Services694920$465.1710.4%60.13%C-0.9%40.90%C149%67.03%1.15%C1.15%68.00%C71.63%-4.7%22.0%10.0%21.9%$766.486-0.5%13.33%-1.2%32.26%-0%29.03%0.10%22.58%-23.1%1.08%
230MALIBU BOATS INCMBUUEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesLeisure & Photographic Products69$252.9650.9%71.66%C7.0%84.03%B97%56.12%-0.24%C-0.24%10.66%D-6.8%
231297COHU INCCOHUHomebuildersSemiconductor Equipment6969-1$273.1272.3%85.85%B-6.9%22.59%D1%18.76%0.91%D0.91%63.67%C3.88%16.1%
23223SUN HYDRAULICS CORPSNHYCommunications EquipmentIndustrial Machinery6878-10$194.162-1.1%23.97%D10.5%90.66%A285%81.02%1.21%B1.21%69.11%C-1.92%-1.6%
233SUPREME INDUSTRIES INCSTSConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks684028$294.8560.8%69.62%C3.1%67.70%C60%44.10%0.17%C0.17%33.46%C47.85%117.0%
234224RUTHS HOSPITALITY GROUP INCRUTHRestaurants6873-5$379.5830.9%70.50%C4.9%76.18%B100%56.61%-0.05%C-0.05%17.77%D11.09%-5.1%
235137AMERICAN STATES WATER COAWRRestaurantsWater Utilities6877-10$448.571-0.2%43.90%C6.4%82.14%B211%75.03%0.37%B0.37%46.68%C16.89%5.8%30.9%10.4%36.9%$964.542-0.4%50.00%-2.8%38.46%-16%15.38%0.14%23.08%-22.9%3.68%
236227UNITED BANKSHARES INC/WVUBSIInsuranceCommercial Banks6868-0$464.712-0.2%42.90%C2.5%64.27%C186%71.90%1.07%C1.07%66.80%C14.43%8.2%-22.0%-24.5%26.4%$581.071-2.1%4.76%-5.1%4.55%9%18.18%0.70%86.36%-15.9%-20.86%
237347MERCANTILE BANK CORPMBWMInsuranceCommercial Banks683334$123.7391.3%78.32%B3.3%68.44%C59%43.77%-0.06%C-0.06%17.21%D16.72%38.2%
238APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INCAAOICommunications Equipment6777-9$215.7130.8%69.37%C-1.3%38.37%C68%46.93%0.77%C0.77%60.25%C-5.5%
239133HANMI FINANCIAL CORPHAFCCommercial Banks6768-1$194.0701.5%80.57%B0.7%52.10%C48%39.41%0.13%C0.13%30.66%C20.17%9.6%
240258FIRST BUSEY CORPBUSECommercial Banks67589$191.3153.9%91.14%A-1.2%39.00%C22%29.55%0.13%C0.13%30.66%C19.89%31.2%
24130PGT INCPGTIBuilding Products6781-14$412.9150.7%66.67%C-0.2%45.70%C75%49.31%0.57%C0.57%55.03%C1.04%-17.3%
242206BIO-TECHNE CORPTECHLife Sciences Tools & Services6767-0$499.023-3.9%10.90%D9.1%88.46%B606%92.04%3.60%A3.60%84.35%B12.20%15.1%
243298UNITED FIRE GROUP INCUFCSPharmaceuticalsInsurance6775-8$215.0864.0%91.30%A2.8%66.43%C2%19.69%-0.57%D-0.57%5.51%E16.87%27.9%65.0%-61.2%41.4%$561.285-2.4%46.67%-3.1%77.78%75%33.33%0.23%0.00%-68.9%-41.62%
244TRISTATE CAPITAL HLDGS INCTSCElectrical EquipmentCommercial Banks663630$108.6310.7%67.00%C-3.1%31.00%C87%52.88%1.01%C1.01%65.57%C6.45%17.0%8.3%34.0%42.7%$641.135-0.0%24.56%5.1%70.00%124%61.02%0.19%37.29%2.0%13.96%
245ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INCALJJResearch & Consulting ServicesData Processing & Outsourced Services6667-1$254.1164.3%91.97%A-6.0%24.19%D-37%8.49%0.43%E0.43%49.59%C78.82%23.0%35.8%62.1%40.7%$635.365-0.2%34.62%-13.7%11.54%9%20.00%1.76%88.00%-0.6%29.83%
246429N B T BANCORP INCNBTBInsuranceCommercial Banks664422$375.6450.2%54.52%C2.2%61.59%C105%57.72%0.49%C0.49%52.31%C17.42%26.3%29.1%0.0%46.2%$524.8101.2%70.00%-8.2%31.82%4%22.73%1.11%31.82%6.2%11.07%
24794COBIZ FINANCIAL INCCOBZOil & Gas Exploration & ProductionCommercial Banks6688-22$143.2740.2%55.51%C-0.4%44.18%C124%62.11%1.02%C1.02%65.76%C12.80%1.7%16.8%9.8%21.3%$540.820-1.2%17.39%-2.3%8.70%-3%13.04%0.24%43.48%7.1%11.12%
248121COMSCORE INCSCORInsuranceInternet Software & Services6671-5$368.8170.2%54.52%C-4.3%27.73%C187%72.20%2.48%C2.48%79.62%B2.25%-38.6%
249COMPX INTERNATIONAL INCCIXOffice Services & Supplies6669-4$106.3681.7%82.19%B2.1%61.11%C30%32.34%-0.05%C-0.05%17.77%D-2.72%12.9%
250221SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INCSGCTextiles Apparel & Luxury Goods6673-7$232.4820.8%69.12%C1.4%56.35%C56%42.58%0.25%C0.25%39.16%C44.54%2.4%
251282KADANT INCKAIIndustrial Machinery665511$407.8950.8%69.37%C2.9%66.91%C60%44.59%0.09%C0.09%27.38%C18.66%29.4%
252361CULP INCCFIReal EstateTextiles Apparel & Luxury Goods65632$313.3570.6%64.63%C2.2%61.44%C66%46.37%0.25%C0.25%39.16%C23.78%-0.7%2.2%13.6%33.9%$763.231-1.1%14.29%-2.2%18.18%24%54.55%0.44%72.73%29.1%14.44%
253305MAINSOURCE FINL GROUP INCMSFGHome Improvement and Homefurnishing RetailCommercial Banks65640$158.2363.1%89.18%B0.9%53.37%C21%28.77%-0.11%C-0.11%14.42%D18.89%21.7%61.4%-56.7%23.8%$690.488-6.5%4.55%-21.4%0.00%-134%0.00%1.63%88.00%-68.4%-39.52%
254303OMEGA PROTEIN CORPOMEMovies & EntertainmentFood & Beverage65623$392.0051.0%73.74%C5.4%78.38%B55%42.09%-0.34%C-0.34%8.68%E39.79%62.8%126.5%12.3%42.1%$392.3120.1%51.79%0.9%40.68%63%35.59%0.41%30.51%-31.8%20.19%
255374NXSTAGE MEDICAL INCNXTMReal EstateHealth Care Equipment654816$357.7390.0%48.94%C-5.4%25.38%C351%84.96%3.36%B3.36%83.46%B21.71%39.7%13.3%40.8%96.4%$700.7902.9%100.00%15.7%100.00%364%100.00%2.21%85.71%-40.1%-1.48%
256157CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CPCPFFood & BeverageCommercial Banks64640$196.3464.6%92.59%A-8.1%20.54%D-49%7.37%0.42%E0.42%49.22%C17.01%27.6%16.3%68.3%80.0%$773.8804.0%95.24%13.6%95.24%263%85.71%0.29%38.10%7.6%28.19%
257RED LION HOTELS CORPRLHRestaurantsHotels Resorts & Cruise lines64623$154.2462.0%83.81%B-9.0%19.39%D-25%9.97%0.90%E0.90%63.34%C5.90%-16.9%11.2%19.1%68.9%$634.3721.0%81.48%5.1%92.59%108%85.19%0.01%18.52%20.5%16.86%
258NOVANTA INCNOVTInternet Software & ServicesElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents64568$370.5401.4%79.32%B-4.8%26.50%C9%23.00%0.64%D0.64%57.12%C23.42%30.8%43.6%-24.6%72.5%$685.0961.6%64.47%12.8%90.53%508%73.96%4.46%66.67%-14.9%-2.71%
259IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INCIMHInsuranceThrifts & Mortgage Finance64577$200.7035.2%93.63%A-26.9%10.57%D-337%1.12%0.65%E0.65%57.45%C16.34%-3.5%11.1%6.2%21.7%$771.014-0.4%22.58%1.3%47.37%29%8.33%-0.02%0.00%-1.2%5.26%
260325FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPFFICBiotechnologyCommercial Banks6364-1$170.9590.3%58.30%C4.7%75.36%B96%55.97%0.08%C0.08%26.60%C11.48%22.4%-1.4%62.9%39.9%$687.6060.5%77.42%-6.0%18.18%-27%6.06%0.44%15.15%-51.3%-7.85%
261178ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIESAMOTOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesElectrical Equipment6373-10$241.8851.0%72.62%C2.6%64.38%C48%39.26%0.00%C0.00%20.75%D40.56%14.0%-18.7%-28.4%24.4%$782.200-0.7%18.18%-18.8%16.67%-105%4.17%1.19%50.00%-37.4%-28.57%
262CENTURY CASINOS INCCNTYOil & Gas Exploration & ProductionHotels Resorts & Cruise lines6369-6$133.8830.7%68.00%C0.5%50.47%C49%39.56%0.29%C0.29%41.77%C5.53%10.6%-3.6%31.8%27.2%$531.659-1.9%29.03%-3.8%27.27%10%27.27%0.55%24.24%-44.6%-11.04%
263CYRUSONE INCCONEOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesNon-Spread Financials6385-22$472.400-0.7%30.46%C-0.7%42.65%C615%92.15%4.71%A4.71%87.33%B40.46%54.9%-9.7%49.1%47.3%$790.1000.6%50.00%5.3%84.62%64%61.54%-0.19%0.00%22.4%18.11%
264165S & T BANCORP INCSTBACommercial BanksCommercial Banks6281-18$247.8271.0%73.37%C3.9%71.83%C50%40.04%-0.26%C-0.26%10.17%D10.94%0.4%5.4%62.7%15.9%$1,095.575-2.0%5.88%-4.8%5.88%-19%2.94%0.40%47.06%-53.3%-7.10%
265296READING INTL INC -CL ARDIThrifts & Mortgage FinanceMovies & Entertainment6269-7$255.6440.5%62.92%C-0.2%45.70%C81%50.84%0.41%C0.41%48.66%C29.55%8.9%-25.4%44.0%28.7%$546.161-4.1%7.02%-4.7%44.07%148%55.93%1.83%37.29%-11.1%-1.47%
266384LUMINEX CORPLMNXReal EstateLife Sciences Tools & Services62575$248.197-0.4%36.58%C2.0%60.07%C180%71.31%1.15%C1.15%68.00%C1.63%16.5%
267135ATLANTIC POWER CORPATElectronic Manufacturing ServicesIndependent Power Producers & Energy Traders6264-2$410.4007.3%95.67%A-0.9%40.94%C-21%10.94%-0.07%D-0.07%16.43%D-11.79%18.5%
268351DTS INCDTSIElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents623824$163.6960.0%48.56%C-2.9%31.45%C186%72.01%2.04%C2.04%76.79%B17.28%19.6%
269263MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INCMCRIHotels Resorts & Cruise lines6273-11$209.3880.2%56.43%C2.7%65.69%C78%50.39%0.23%C0.23%38.08%C5.95%25.6%
270189XCERRA CORPXCRASemiconductor Equipment6269-7$324.2061.4%79.61%B-15.0%14.77%D-65%6.03%1.23%E1.23%69.49%C0.06%-6.9%
271249FIRST MERCHANTS CORPFRMECommercial Banks6267-5$273.5490.6%66.38%C1.0%54.08%C59%43.54%0.21%C0.21%36.21%C17.77%5.6%
272CHEGG INCCHGGEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services62538$269.1300.3%58.30%C-12.1%16.82%D120%61.26%2.43%C2.43%79.28%B-3.9%
273523BAZAARVOICE INCBVInternet Software & Services621447$200.9830.6%64.25%C-15.6%14.22%D54%41.91%2.60%C2.60%80.03%B-21.51%-10.8%
274488CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPCACCommercial Banks624219$135.9390.7%67.54%C6.1%80.98%B58%43.43%-0.45%C-0.45%7.00%E11.64%22.3%
27537REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPREXIT Consulting & Other ServicesOil & Gas Refining & Marketing6169-8$433.7400.5%63.25%C2.7%65.17%C56%42.39%0.11%C0.11%29.17%C41.88%65.3%33.2%82.4%21.7%$687.9020.1%37.93%-0.4%16.67%5%6.67%0.05%6.67%-17.9%25.89%
276HOPE BANCORP INCHOPESpecialty ChemicalsCommercial Banks61556$323.3180.3%58.09%C11.0%91.18%A106%57.95%-0.68%C-0.68%4.84%E11.32%19.3%
277RADISYS CORPRSYSElectronic Manufacturing Services612437$205.2911.0%72.62%C-18.4%12.88%D-19%11.50%2.22%D2.22%77.98%B12.11%90.0%
278411LAKELAND BANCORP INCLBAIHomebuildersCommercial Banks615010$147.9120.9%70.50%C4.2%72.65%C51%40.34%-0.27%C-0.27%9.99%E11.77%26.4%82.4%389.8%42.7%$375.290-0.1%38.46%-4.8%30.77%107%36.00%1.22%64.00%-44.3%70.69%
279389BLUE NILE INCNILEIntegrated Telecommunication ServicesInternet & Catalog Retail6067-7$476.7440.0%48.56%C2.8%66.43%C85%52.29%0.36%C0.36%46.24%C-1.90%9.0%45.7%20.2%62.4%$626.6205.8%84.62%10.9%92.86%73%53.33%-0.73%0.00%176.8%69.23%
28051HEALTHSTREAM INCHSTMBuilding ProductsHealth Care Technology6071-11$218.572-0.8%29.30%C1.4%56.87%C242%77.63%1.92%B1.92%76.19%B-9.36%7.8%35.9%16.3%27.6%$845.938-1.3%5.26%-5.1%3.33%61%38.98%1.02%83.05%-76.5%-28.06%
281289BOSTON PRIVATE FINL HOLDINGSBPFHRestaurantsCommercial Banks60519$345.6421.9%82.85%B-6.3%23.71%D-24%10.20%0.45%D0.45%50.34%C9.28%10.3%15.9%63.0%35.6%$890.8781.6%33.33%15.5%66.67%27%27.78%-2.04%11.11%6.1%26.07%
282OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORPOCFCLeisure & Photographic ProductsThrifts & Mortgage Finance605010$107.3640.4%62.05%C6.9%83.85%B79%50.58%-0.43%C-0.43%7.30%E9.11%16.6%
283394UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIAUVSPCommercial Banks59563$147.8930.8%70.08%C-0.7%42.24%C34%34.28%0.26%C0.26%39.79%C10.91%26.1%
284BRIGHTCOVE INCBCOVInternet Software & Services594217$142.225-0.0%47.02%C-8.4%20.25%D206%74.43%3.09%C3.09%82.23%B4.88%134.3%
285280LIFEWAY FOODS INCLWAYReal EstateFood & Beverage594612$122.845-0.3%40.41%C1.9%59.66%C136%64.27%0.64%C0.64%57.12%C-1.25%0.0%49.5%60.5%55.2%$680.638-0.3%41.38%-1.8%25.81%146%80.00%1.13%96.67%-47.9%7.72%
286332CYNOSURE INCCYNOBroadcasting & Cable & SatelliteHealth Care Equipment59499$385.863-0.5%34.00%C1.4%56.27%C173%70.26%1.17%C1.17%68.33%C28.41%40.9%144.5%20.6%42.3%$624.744-4.9%22.81%-15.6%24.24%326%66.67%4.45%81.82%-43.7%18.38%
287432CRYOLIFE INCCRYBuilding ProductsHealth Care Equipment592929$166.640-0.6%33.50%C0.7%52.03%C203%74.21%1.41%C1.41%71.65%C41.13%78.8%70.1%21.1%55.6%$874.5000.7%58.33%0.7%69.23%38%53.85%0.20%38.46%27.6%37.98%
28834CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPCPKReal EstateGas Utilities5960-1$445.119-0.0%48.31%C3.7%70.67%C123%61.89%0.18%C0.18%34.13%C24.05%31.5%35.1%159.7%35.3%$576.4543.0%60.53%178%69.44%0.65%52.78%
289181SYNUTRA INTERNATIONAL INCSYUTHousehold DurablesHousehold & Personal Products5973-14$360.5751.5%80.73%B1.6%57.95%C1%19.05%-0.21%D-0.21%11.51%D-8.92%-18.1%11.2%28.8%41.0%$529.930-0.8%28.95%2.8%63.16%266%50.00%2.24%34.38%-5.7%10.54%
290463BILL BARRETT CORPBBGReal EstateOil & Gas Exploration & Production58950$172.6900.8%68.91%C-86.5%5.02%E-462%0.63%7.16%E7.16%90.54%A-34.78%52.6%124.1%63.1%55.3%$651.2401.5%68.18%1.9%73.08%54%50.00%0.20%19.23%510.1%181.44%
29198USA TRUCK INCUSAKElectric UtilitiesFreight Transportation5864-6$461.9801.4%79.94%B-0.5%43.32%C4%20.28%0.08%D0.08%26.60%C26.85%-38.2%20.5%9.9%45.8%$809.873-0.2%47.06%2.8%77.78%35%33.33%-0.10%16.67%-6.3%7.45%
292301SANDY SPRING BANCORP INCSASRCapital MarketsCommercial Banks5858-0$194.4940.2%55.01%C3.7%70.75%C82%51.14%0.08%C0.08%26.60%C13.91%25.1%
293254INDEPENDENT BANK CORP/MIIBCPCommercial Banks58571$113.9641.2%77.07%B-1.7%36.58%C15%25.75%0.20%C0.20%35.58%C19.57%16.4%
294237CARRIAGE SERVICES INCCSVEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services5862-4$245.1840.5%62.42%C0.8%53.07%C60%44.14%0.19%C0.19%35.10%C7.66%2.1%
295262AVG TECHNOLOGIES NVAVGSoftware58526$430.605-3.8%10.94%D9.7%89.39%B233%76.89%1.10%B1.10%67.25%C4.22%6.2%
296CAVIUM INCCAVMNon-Spread FinancialsSemiconductors5890N/A$415.045-0.6%32.29%C-5.1%26.01%C556%90.88%6.81%A6.81%90.35%A8.51%-28.6%52.0%36.2%88.6%$759.3274.8%75.53%19.0%100.00%522%98.98%2.43%93.91%6.6%30.18%
297156HOOKER FURNITURE CORPHOFTReal EstateHousehold Durables5762-5$383.8971.0%73.12%C1.8%59.32%C21%29.10%-0.09%C-0.09%15.42%D25.24%5.3%22.4%32.4%66.5%$903.8700.5%68.42%4.0%61.67%134%67.80%0.48%67.80%19.6%24.68%
29856P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SVCSPTSIReal EstateFreight Transportation5766-9$424.6391.3%78.53%B0.9%53.22%C7%21.99%-0.08%D-0.08%15.69%D13.93%-47.7%-23.0%82.2%32.0%$829.720-1.1%7.14%-2.3%22.22%94%55.56%1.31%72.22%-46.6%-9.14%
299345CAPELLA EDUCATION COCPLAApparel RetailEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services573918$425.3590.1%52.93%C7.2%84.59%B101%56.83%-0.22%C-0.22%11.07%D2.97%18.2%28.0%38.3%48.7%$657.4020.6%62.50%0.7%51.85%59%33.33%0.48%29.63%2.4%21.91%
300328BROOKLINE BANCORP INCBRKLInsuranceCommercial Banks574611$220.7920.4%61.67%C0.5%50.65%C51%40.79%0.22%C0.22%37.30%C12.73%16.9%
301CHUY'S HOLDINGS INCCHUYRestaurants57552$310.834-0.2%43.53%C1.1%54.82%C113%59.29%0.55%C0.55%54.47%C-6.46%-4.2%
302NORTHRIM BANCORP INCNRIMCommercial Banks5766-10$100.8141.1%76.03%B4.0%72.09%C-19%11.46%-0.79%D-0.79%4.06%E4.78%-7.6%
303204INTERDIGITAL INCIDCCCommunications Equipment572928$396.185-5.8%8.11%E31.7%99.22%A520%90.40%0.54%A0.54%53.95%C25.10%46.2%
304INDEPENDENT BK GRP INCIBTXCommercial Banks561146$189.593-0.2%43.07%C2.8%66.43%C99%56.46%0.33%C0.33%44.26%C7.80%7.8%
305GENER8 MARITIME INCGNRTOil & Gas Storage & Transportation5659-3$422.0536.6%95.01%A0.2%48.60%C-291%1.23%-2.14%E-2.14%0.89%E-52.5%
306JAMES RIVER GROUP HLDGS LTDJRVRInsurance55533$118.521-3.1%13.40%D6.1%80.72%B258%78.94%1.06%B1.06%66.58%C33.6%
307266DONEGAL GROUP INCDGICAHotels Resorts & Cruise linesInsurance55154$143.7111.3%77.86%B1.8%59.25%C2%19.39%-0.35%D-0.35%8.42%E7.89%21.1%145.9%-14.3%75.6%$317.7117.2%84.62%12.4%84.00%796%69.39%5.16%55.10%125.3%68.10%
308317MEDIFAST INCMEDTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsHousehold & Personal Products55487$270.737-0.3%40.41%C5.5%78.86%B118%60.63%0.14%C0.14%31.48%C12.41%31.5%
309420SONUS NETWORKS INCSONSCommunications Equipment544213$264.1960.7%67.54%C-31.5%9.45%E-151%2.79%2.47%E2.47%79.55%B-23.13%32.9%
310320MERCURY GENERAL CORPMCYInsurance5473-19$387.756-2.0%16.94%D2.5%63.68%C285%80.91%1.80%B1.80%75.04%B11.14%13.3%
311418IXYS CORPIXYSSemiconductors544212$315.8001.0%72.87%C-1.8%36.03%C4%20.25%0.22%D0.22%37.30%C6.73%0.4%
312246GREENHILL & CO INCGHLReal EstateCapital Markets5463-10$280.960-1.1%24.76%D5.7%79.64%B134%64.05%0.49%C0.49%52.31%C-18.22%-26.9%-5.9%-2.4%25.8%$813.215-0.9%9.68%-1.5%18.42%71%27.78%0.71%58.33%-27.4%-12.64%
313346SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INCSBSIReal EstateCommercial Banks542132$178.120-1.4%20.81%D3.5%69.82%C184%71.68%0.99%C0.99%65.16%C17.23%33.3%34.6%40.7%30.4%$529.2450.1%17.55%1.5%53.54%57%50.76%-0.10%19.80%6.3%26.26%
314MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUPMOFGAerospace & DefenseCommercial Banks5363-10$125.0611.1%75.28%B2.7%65.17%C-11%13.96%-0.60%D-0.60%5.29%E9.34%4.2%-6.0%11.4%29.7%$611.802-0.1%33.33%0.4%46.15%12%19.23%0.05%11.54%37.4%12.89%
315299LSI INDUSTRIES INCLYTSElectrical Equipment5357-4$322.1960.7%68.00%C-1.6%36.73%C11%24.19%0.28%D0.28%41.17%C12.46%6.8%
31686INSULET CORPPODDHealth Care Equipment5354-1$355.965-0.6%32.71%C-9.1%19.20%D634%92.48%4.98%A4.98%87.82%B5.10%42.2%
317RADIO ONE INCROIAKBroadcasting & Cable & Satellite53513$457.0840.9%71.95%C-13.0%16.08%D-90%4.50%0.90%E0.90%63.34%C10.72%23.6%
318315CAPITAL CITY BK GROUP INCCCBGCommercial Banks5362-9$129.3000.9%71.66%C-10.0%18.53%D-49%7.18%0.77%E0.77%60.25%C9.03%2.2%
319428KMG CHEMICALS INCKMGHotels Resorts & Cruise linesSpecialty Chemicals533320$298.6700.2%56.43%C2.1%61.03%C54%41.98%0.10%C0.10%28.13%C6.07%36.3%59.6%22.6%64.5%$786.7440.4%60.71%2.4%64.41%133%71.19%0.81%67.80%1.8%25.81%
320341QAD INCQADACommercial BanksSoftware5369-16$272.471-0.0%47.52%C-2.1%34.65%C78%50.43%1.00%C1.00%65.31%C19.55%-12.9%20.9%8.3%53.2%$777.9303.6%63.83%0.2%45.96%49%46.70%0.31%46.19%10.9%13.25%
321192BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INCBBWAuto & SuppliersComputer & Electronics Retail & Specialty Stores5361-8$373.4030.9%71.66%C-1.6%37.07%C6%21.44%0.20%D0.20%35.58%C16.10%-43.4%10.6%43.9%48.5%$552.7210.7%70.00%-7.1%53.85%4%8.33%0.89%25.00%5.1%18.71%
322314ROFIN SINAR TECHNOLOGIES INCRSTIPrecious Metals & MineralsElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents524310$490.9440.1%50.60%C-1.6%36.99%C60%44.29%0.73%C0.73%59.28%C10.16%30.5%19.8%3.5%27.1%$508.573-4.1%5.26%-36.8%6.78%-15%16.95%4.76%86.44%-18.9%0.18%
323CUTERA INCCUTRCommunications EquipmentHealth Care Equipment52511$103.0270.1%51.23%C-3.3%30.26%C66%46.33%0.93%C0.93%64.16%C2.80%-28.1%-12.4%-2.2%37.5%$560.189-1.0%33.33%0.4%66.67%32%33.33%0.16%16.67%16.6%-0.04%
324527ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTRAOSLInsuranceSemiconductors521141$335.661-0.0%48.02%C-5.5%25.23%C68%47.08%1.49%C1.49%72.95%C38.65%168.6%17.0%78.6%22.1%$746.611-1.0%8.93%-7.3%3.39%-7%3.39%0.82%69.49%-27.1%15.04%
325134LAWSON PRODUCTSLAWSDiversified Financial ServicesTrading Companies & Distributors5261-9$274.2630.6%66.04%C-4.6%26.76%C-3%16.60%0.55%D0.55%54.47%C12.28%-30.2%
326147UNITIL CORPUTLReal EstateMulti-Utilities5157-5$377.4000.1%53.31%C2.7%65.84%C75%49.50%0.00%C0.00%20.75%D15.79%15.3%
327AUTOBYTEL INCABTLInternet Software & Services5175-24$148.9910.3%57.89%C-9.1%19.32%D9%23.30%1.26%D1.26%69.97%C29.33%-13.4%
328118PDL BIOPHARMA INCPDLIBiotechnology5180-29$377.0060.2%55.85%C45.0%99.78%A-110%3.83%-7.05%E-7.05%0.15%E-21.36%-38.3%
329457HMS HOLDINGS CORPHMSYThrifts & Mortgage FinanceHealth Care Technology503417$490.271-1.3%22.43%D-0.3%44.62%C275%80.13%2.20%B2.20%77.87%B-3.03%105.4%-6.9%-17.3%33.4%$659.631-4.0%5.00%1.9%77.27%86%63.64%0.73%22.73%-21.1%-15.29%
330373BASSETT FURNITURE INDSBSETHousehold DurablesHousehold Durables49491$440.1070.6%65.29%C0.2%48.53%C15%25.98%0.06%C0.06%25.15%C20.95%-19.2%112.4%-13.1%28.7%$921.250-3.1%36.84%-15.6%22.73%-62%3.03%1.25%31.82%-16.6%15.47%
331290COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INCCBUCommercial Banks4953-4$404.126-3.3%12.69%D3.9%71.83%C198%73.58%1.05%C1.05%66.43%C15.61%37.4%
332399AEROVIRONMENT INCAVAVAerospace & Defense493415$253.266-0.0%47.52%C-3.3%30.52%C60%44.62%0.90%C0.90%63.34%C1.82%16.8%
333112DEPOMED INCDEPOInternet Software & ServicesPharmaceuticals4989-40$437.489-0.6%33.50%C-7.9%20.99%D260%79.23%2.69%B2.69%80.59%B43.68%-19.1%169.2%90.1%95.8%$679.7423.1%100.00%6.7%94.74%387%97.37%2.22%89.47%
334312ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTSTISConstruction & EngineeringHousehold & Personal Products4953-4$175.893-0.3%39.41%C2.5%63.86%C87%53.00%0.24%C0.24%38.67%C5.09%15.6%-20.0%27.8%50.4%$508.625-0.4%40.79%1.1%56.84%339%60.42%3.71%55.21%-35.1%-12.76%
3351398X8 INCEGHTHealth Care ServicesSoftware4854-6$221.485-1.1%23.89%D-4.9%26.27%C391%86.71%4.81%B4.81%87.56%B10.73%66.3%98.9%50.3%$532.333-0.4%63.64%1,130%100.00%10.91%97.73%
336243TRUSTCO BANK CORP/NYTRSTSpecialty ChemicalsThrifts & Mortgage Finance4756-8$163.360-0.4%37.74%C9.7%89.58%B135%64.20%-0.30%C-0.30%9.13%E9.98%25.1%21.0%27.7%45.6%$784.674-0.2%41.67%1.7%59.26%103%48.15%0.54%37.04%35.9%28.04%
337433CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INCBREWAluminum & SteelFood & Beverage473314$205.428-0.3%40.41%C-4.0%28.36%C107%58.24%1.17%C1.17%68.33%C15.79%138.6%
338323CALIX INCCALXOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesCommunications Equipment4755-8$423.0960.2%56.43%C-9.1%19.20%D-3%16.56%1.16%D1.16%68.11%C-19.69%-8.2%8.3%35.7%44.9%$635.591-1.3%12.00%1.8%70.37%128%80.77%0.44%57.69%3.3%14.92%
339465KEYW HOLDING CORPKEYWAerospace & Defense471531$308.7770.0%48.94%C-7.8%21.03%D39%35.99%1.24%C1.24%69.60%C-8.77%28.1%
340488HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPHFWAThrifts & Mortgage FinanceCommercial Banks4667-21$160.9290.4%61.92%C-1.1%39.45%C19%27.91%0.16%C0.16%32.82%C7.51%3.6%
341322SHIP FINANCE INTL LTDSFLPharmaceuticalsOil & Gas Storage & Transportation461234$446.200-0.1%44.32%C9.8%89.65%B65%46.07%-0.95%C-0.95%3.32%E6.89%0.2%25.8%32.6%64.8%$826.9360.2%70.97%4.2%78.79%152%60.61%0.99%42.42%-1.9%17.82%
342513DIGI INTERNATIONAL INCDGIICommercial BanksCommunications Equipment462323$208.9970.9%72.45%C-5.3%25.60%C-37%8.30%0.22%E0.22%37.30%C4.44%9.5%15.3%-7.9%37.8%$794.690-0.2%16.67%1.2%23.08%66%61.54%0.19%76.92%9.4%5.12%
343228CITY HOLDING COCHCOLeisure & Photographic ProductsCommercial Banks4651-5$171.347-1.0%26.05%C8.6%87.53%B154%67.55%0.07%C0.07%25.86%C10.14%8.0%14.1%21.6%24.8%$954.600-0.4%25.81%-3.3%38.89%-2%11.43%0.30%14.29%-30.3%-1.10%
344AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE CORPAMICHomebuildersDiversified Support Services451827$152.9470.7%66.67%C-13.2%15.82%D-126%3.42%0.58%E0.58%55.29%C36.00%153.7%
345310MCGRATH RENTCORPMGRCOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesDiversified Support Services452916$415.134-0.5%34.17%C0.7%52.40%C91%54.08%0.45%C0.45%50.34%C0.56%27.2%
346352REALNETWORKS INCRNWKInternet Software & Services453015$118.709-0.6%31.96%C-54.3%6.44%E185%71.83%9.30%C9.30%92.62%A-18.54%-3.4%
347409INTRALINKS HOLDINGS INCILInternet Software & Services443312$284.546-0.4%38.04%C-13.7%15.52%D91%54.19%2.68%C2.68%80.51%B4.94%-2.9%
348415NATIONAL PRESTO INDS INCNPKElectronic Manufacturing ServicesAerospace & Defense442519$398.802-0.1%44.32%C5.1%77.11%B62%45.11%-0.17%C-0.17%12.22%D13.94%10.8%8.1%87.8%91.0%$727.4611.6%90.00%7.6%96.77%182%90.32%1.00%87.10%26.8%37.05%
349356HURCO COMPANIES INCHURCResearch & Consulting ServicesIndustrial Machinery4445-2$226.6280.6%65.09%C1.5%57.16%C-6%15.74%-0.29%D-0.29%9.39%E1.37%-7.5%11.7%45.8%59.9%$842.767-0.4%16.67%2.6%78.57%151%85.71%0.71%100.00%-9.9%13.63%
35064CATHAY GENERAL BANCORPCATYIndustrial MachineryCommercial Banks4271-29$436.310-1.4%21.10%D0.1%47.38%C144%65.65%1.04%C1.04%66.21%C13.79%8.4%17.6%6.4%54.7%$739.7012.1%79.41%-47.5%0.00%-301%0.00%3.27%91.67%-33.3%-5.84%
351259GP STRATEGIES CORPGPXTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsHuman Resource & Employment Services42420$490.660-0.3%39.12%C0.3%49.42%C51%40.64%0.34%C0.34%44.97%C-2.67%-1.1%61.7%-33.0%40.9%$587.557-0.4%38.16%2.0%62.11%201%36.46%1.83%26.04%-20.2%-4.74%
352455INTERACTIVE INTELLIGENCE GRPININHuman Resource & Employment ServicesSoftware423111$413.128-1.8%18.39%D-3.2%30.70%C267%79.64%2.85%B2.85%81.18%B0.00%68.7%3.6%1.7%53.6%$906.7420.2%74.19%-0.1%42.42%77%42.42%0.82%36.36%47.3%15.79%
353CONTROL4 CORPCTRLReal EstateElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents4247-5$182.705-0.4%38.70%C-1.1%39.60%C49%39.60%0.59%C0.59%55.63%C-18.32%30.1%28.8%31.9%41.8%$683.1190.7%72.73%-4.0%21.43%125%15.38%1.40%23.08%0.7%19.57%
354INFORMATION SERVICES GROUPIIIFreight TransportationData Processing & Outsourced Services4256-14$215.5730.1%50.85%C-3.7%29.03%C10%23.89%0.51%D0.51%52.87%C5.87%6.0%31.6%8.3%41.7%$575.9910.3%21.81%-6.6%21.21%90%61.42%1.59%86.29%-10.1%8.61%
355337PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SVCS INCPFSHuman Resource & Employment ServicesThrifts & Mortgage Finance42365$307.7410.7%67.37%C-3.5%29.88%C-17%12.32%0.12%D0.12%30.03%C13.01%16.2%33.4%128.3%88.2%$369.51817.1%96.49%32.0%100.00%821%90.91%3.23%62.12%-30.5%28.36%
356376INCONTACT INCSAASReal EstateInternet Software & Services42357$243.763-1.8%18.39%D-4.8%26.46%C294%81.73%3.49%B3.49%83.98%B17.99%88.2%25.3%-14.1%37.6%$852.395-1.5%11.76%2.4%55.88%92%50.00%0.44%55.88%17.8%8.23%
3573711ST SOURCE CORPSRCEHousehold DurablesCommercial Banks4248-7$253.688-0.3%39.41%C5.1%77.11%B74%49.01%-0.17%C-0.17%12.22%D15.33%19.3%20.4%11.0%27.1%$840.100-1.5%17.14%-8.4%5.41%-12%0.00%0.92%75.68%-52.0%-13.76%
358SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INCSAFTCommunications EquipmentInsurance412516$159.467-2.4%15.73%D16.3%96.17%A273%79.90%-0.04%B-0.04%18.41%D14.70%28.2%-4.4%50.1%47.3%$991.7830.4%50.00%-0.3%38.46%63%42.31%0.54%53.85%15.3%18.27%
359218SEATTLE GENETICS INCSGENFood & BeverageBiotechnology41384$384.106-3.6%11.65%D-9.6%18.91%D1,534%96.80%17.45%A17.45%95.23%A3.01%21.7%-9.4%34.6%28.4%$628.350-0.4%14.29%-17.6%0.00%96%26.67%3.07%80.00%-5.2%4.99%
360291CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INCCSODLeisure & Photographic ProductsInternet Software & Services41355$389.470-2.4%15.23%D-8.4%20.21%D645%92.71%5.67%A5.67%88.79%B-5.49%20.5%
361131FRANKLIN COVEY COFCOil & Gas Storage & TransportationResearch & Consulting Services4052-12$202.668-0.6%32.71%C0.5%50.91%C69%47.41%0.38%C0.38%47.47%C-1.74%-1.4%
362POTBELLY CORPPBPBNon-Spread FinancialsRestaurants40355$392.123-0.3%40.70%C-0.7%42.65%C51%40.45%0.35%C0.35%45.42%C9.1%
363382EXACTECH INCEXACHealth Care Equipment402119$250.391-0.3%39.12%C-0.4%44.44%C47%38.89%0.36%C0.36%46.24%C12.45%50.1%
364294PFSWEB INCPFSWIT Consulting & Other Services4044-4$313.527-0.2%42.90%C-2.8%31.71%C34%34.20%0.56%C0.56%54.77%C-26.7%
365213ADDUS HOMECARE CORPADUSHealth Care Services4054-14$362.620-0.1%44.32%C0.4%49.61%C35%34.50%0.18%C0.18%34.13%C4.04%-21.7%
366340GORMAN-RUPP COGRCIndustrial Machinery3948-9$399.547-0.8%28.42%C0.0%46.93%C72%48.31%0.62%C0.62%56.56%C-4.32%13.3%
367149ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONSEVCBroadcasting & Cable & Satellite3951-12$257.635-0.8%29.30%C-3.7%29.10%C117%60.44%1.14%C1.14%67.81%C13.88%1.5%
368BENEFITFOCUS INCBNFTInternet Software & Services39345$212.432-2.8%14.23%D-8.6%19.95%D558%90.96%5.41%A5.41%88.34%B15.1%
369474RAVEN INDUSTRIES INCRAVNIndustrial Conglomerates39327$256.839-3.3%12.61%D-0.8%41.76%C207%74.51%1.84%C1.84%75.63%B-8.99%31.5%
370283FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPLIONCommercial Banks3971-33$228.432-0.3%40.70%C3.5%69.74%C52%41.01%-0.08%C-0.08%15.69%D10.76%-7.0%
371519JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC -CL AJOUTLeisure & Photographic Products382316$444.4630.2%56.43%C-0.1%45.81%C3%20.21%0.02%D0.02%22.13%D9.61%46.1%
372J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS INCJAXRestaurants3849-11$219.4390.1%50.60%C0.2%48.34%C18%27.28%0.07%C0.07%25.86%C
373WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPWLFCTrading Companies & Distributors381225$213.2900.2%56.43%C-4.6%26.94%C-22%10.61%0.33%D0.33%44.26%C16.14%35.0%
374NEOGENOMICS INCNEOAutomotive RetailLife Sciences Tools & Services3743-6$175.238-3.0%13.52%D-3.3%30.44%C288%81.24%2.49%B2.49%79.66%B50.73%26.9%7.2%28.1%76.7%$767.3770.9%55.56%3.1%77.78%406%100.00%2.10%100.00%16.5%16.96%
375286HAWKINS INCHWKNCommodity Chemicals & Industrial Gases37343$443.854-0.5%34.33%C1.1%54.82%C50%39.93%0.23%C0.23%38.08%C4.82%13.4%
37685THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INCTHRConstruction & Agricultural and Farm Machinery & Heavy TrucksElectrical Equipment3745-9$280.101-1.2%22.68%D-0.2%45.70%C94%54.93%0.73%C0.73%59.28%C-7.13%-19.5%-3.4%-15.7%21.9%$648.314-3.0%0.00%-10.6%3.45%-33%3.45%1.01%82.76%-52.5%-27.11%
377POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INCPSIXEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesElectrical Equipment3657-21$365.1210.1%53.77%C-1.0%40.38%C0%18.61%0.10%D0.10%28.13%C-41.28%-59.2%18.5%20.1%53.1%$953.9417.6%85.11%-4.3%29.29%-14%17.26%0.23%40.10%-4.2%10.87%
378357HARMONIC INCHLITSpecialty ChemicalsCommunications Equipment3647-11$361.311-0.2%42.20%C-57.4%6.22%E-272%1.38%4.63%E4.63%87.15%B-13.16%-13.9%7.1%-4.9%24.6%$585.195-0.9%0.00%-6.4%3.85%24%15.38%1.13%88.46%10.1%3.87%
379TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INCTSQBroadcasting & Cable & Satellite352610$474.1770.8%69.37%C-5.5%25.16%C-92%4.43%0.03%E0.03%22.99%D325.93%-13.9%
380PROOFPOINT INCPFPTSoftware35350$312.995-5.9%7.91%E-11.9%16.97%D1,002%95.42%9.27%A9.27%92.51%A38.74%33.5%
381124ALICO INCALCOReal EstateFood & Beverage352312$152.356-0.3%41.20%C-2.2%34.13%C28%31.71%0.38%C0.38%47.47%C-11.65%-32.3%6.0%10.2%74.5%$673.59828.6%94.85%43.4%100.00%320%94.95%-2.92%8.08%24.4%13.27%
382NCI INCNCITHealth Care EquipmentIT Consulting & Other Services3441-7$331.8830.3%59.05%C-0.5%43.39%C-13%13.29%-0.07%D-0.07%16.43%D25.51%-22.9%81.0%58.7%98.1%$231.8233.2%100.00%10.7%100.00%335%94.44%1.07%94.44%8.0%45.84%
38389PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORPPKECommercial BanksElectronic Manufacturing Services3451-16$139.516-0.5%34.17%C5.5%78.79%B53%41.61%-0.29%C-0.29%9.39%E-9.00%-3.3%8.1%73.4%86.5%$580.4003.8%77.27%28.6%100.00%680%92.59%3.77%85.19%14.5%28.98%
384VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INCVCRAComputer & Electronics Retail & Specialty StoresHealth Care Technology34277$112.748-3.0%13.61%D-8.6%19.95%D283%80.72%3.63%B3.63%84.46%B-4.05%39.3%27.5%253.5%43.7%$525.6235.6%86.36%216%81.40%1.07%55.81%-22.0%52.08%
385DELTA APPAREL INCDLAPharmaceuticalsTextiles Apparel & Luxury Goods34331$431.0780.2%54.76%C-1.0%40.45%C-10%14.74%0.04%D0.04%23.73%D-1.95%4.4%20.2%13.4%58.5%$560.7540.2%19.15%11.7%95.45%259%92.89%0.85%70.56%2.6%11.86%
386321QUIDEL CORPQDELSoftwareHealth Care Supplies3342-9$188.678-2.3%15.77%D-7.2%22.07%D222%76.14%2.50%B2.50%79.69%B-8.75%-0.6%67.6%25.6%63.8%$324.23522.2%100.00%5.1%78.79%136%40.91%-0.11%0.00%-13.6%22.07%
387452BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INCEPAYInternet Software & ServicesSoftware3338-4$343.274-1.5%20.35%D-9.4%19.05%D140%65.17%2.47%C2.47%79.55%B-5.65%-11.4%47.8%19.1%49.9%$610.2890.6%64.00%-3.9%0.00%9%29.63%0.55%85.19%8.6%24.09%
388NEW HOME COMPANY INCNWHMReal EstateHomebuilders3365-33$475.7070.1%52.93%C-0.3%45.03%C-0%18.31%-0.02%D-0.02%19.34%D-22.7%22.1%-16.3%28.8%$328.441-5.8%17.54%-11.1%30.30%116%36.36%2.25%42.42%-28.0%-9.74%
389195WEYCO GROUP INCWEYSOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesTrading Companies & Distributors3342-10$314.398-0.1%44.32%C0.4%49.76%C18%27.47%0.05%C0.05%24.63%D4.64%2.1%2.7%25.4%66.5%$425.3288.6%87.23%-4.6%28.28%59%52.28%1.02%77.16%12.2%13.05%
390358IMPERVA INCIMPVHealth Care ServicesSoftware3236-4$253.709-5.4%8.45%E-11.7%17.19%D471%89.47%6.22%B6.22%89.61%B-2.55%-26.8%26.6%-9.7%37.4%$949.408-0.7%20.69%3.0%76.67%56%66.67%-0.08%13.33%9.0%7.63%
391270WESBANCO INCWSBCCommunications EquipmentCommercial Banks3247-15$317.7100.0%49.52%C1.6%58.21%C9%22.93%-0.33%D-0.33%8.87%E6.92%7.9%32.8%11.9%45.4%$746.0795.6%76.77%175%87.31%0.80%70.05%
392MANNING & NAPIER INCMNDiversified Financial ServicesNon-Spread Financials3235-3$282.498-0.3%39.87%C-10.2%18.35%D-19%11.61%1.19%D1.19%68.67%C-16.46%-7.1%5.5%-30.2%25.2%$467.240-3.0%4.55%5.6%75.00%51%45.83%-0.28%0.00%-14.0%-14.10%
393485OIL DRI CORP AMERICAODCIndustrial MachineryHousehold & Personal Products32302$262.916-0.6%32.13%C1.6%57.83%C50%40.19%0.12%C0.12%30.03%C8.14%57.3%13.8%-1.5%30.0%$502.847-0.2%35.00%-3.8%14.29%-20%4.76%0.26%47.62%-20.4%-3.74%
394458INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COIHCEnvironmental & Facilities & Security and Alarm ServicesInsurance3147-15$187.7160.1%51.23%C2.3%62.71%C-23%10.35%-0.57%D-0.57%5.51%E7.75%42.2%68.1%-20.2%24.4%$951.178-0.7%16.67%-1.0%36.73%21%24.49%0.23%24.49%-14.9%4.50%
395307DELTIC TIMBER CORPDELReal EstatePaper & Forest Products3132-1$207.120-3.3%12.32%D-9.1%19.17%D295%81.80%3.21%B3.21%82.64%B5.62%16.3%-11.4%23.3%47.4%$753.3621.5%61.54%3.8%64.29%39%33.33%-0.12%13.33%172.2%43.80%
396410COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP INCCTBIElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsCommercial Banks31310$179.128-0.8%27.88%C6.0%80.50%B72%48.38%-0.30%C-0.30%9.13%E5.52%8.5%1,466,328.6%32.2%$462.114-9.9%0.00%-27.8%0.00%208%72.00%4.67%100.00%
397319NAVIGATORS GROUP INCNAVGOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesInsurance3147-17$492.263-0.5%36.08%C-0.1%46.37%C35%34.65%0.19%C0.19%35.10%C18.75%21.6%-14.1%2.7%12.5%$899.046-1.0%13.79%-3.1%6.67%-16%3.33%0.20%20.00%-17.8%-10.18%
398241TRECORA RESOURCESTRECBroadcasting & Cable & SatelliteCommodity Chemicals & Industrial Gases3049-19$228.537-0.6%33.50%C1.6%58.28%C42%37.25%0.07%C0.07%25.86%C9.29%-15.6%42.2%-13.2%33.6%$582.0740.5%41.18%4.7%48.65%62%22.22%-0.12%11.11%126.7%40.92%
399412ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INCUCTTOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesSemiconductor Equipment30273$468.296-0.3%40.12%C-4.3%27.80%C-1%17.83%0.53%D0.53%53.47%C-0.05%5.5%6.5%40.3%18.3%$832.2390.0%13.64%-4.5%19.23%-23%3.85%0.31%30.77%-8.3%11.07%
400471FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INCFISISoftwareCommercial Banks3035-4$132.398-0.5%35.46%C3.6%70.41%C41%36.73%-0.24%C-0.24%10.66%D15.96%13.0%
401460VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INCVPGIndustrial MachineryElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents301713$230.687-0.3%40.41%C-2.9%31.60%C6%20.95%0.38%D0.38%47.47%C0.04%29.2%
402365CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INCCSIIAluminum & SteelHealth Care Equipment30264$178.184-3.9%10.78%D-19.8%12.24%D358%85.26%5.44%B5.44%88.45%B3.87%1.2%
403257UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INCUBNKCommunications EquipmentThrifts & Mortgage Finance3051-21$196.774-0.0%47.52%C-3.1%31.08%C-3%16.82%0.23%D0.23%38.08%C4.71%14.6%
404445DHI GROUP INCDHXSpecialty ChemicalsInternet Software & Services3037-8$246.156-2.4%15.48%D1.7%58.50%C76%49.61%0.41%C0.41%48.66%C-3.26%3.9%
405177ENVESTNET INCENVInternet Software & Services2960-31$495.331-4.3%9.86%E-9.2%19.13%D258%78.97%3.61%B3.61%84.39%B10.41%24.6%
406395CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPCSUHealth Care Facilities2930-1$432.156-1.1%24.34%D-5.9%24.38%D84%51.92%1.06%C1.06%66.58%C-5.39%-18.8%
407313GENOMIC HEALTH INCGHDXBiotechnology2933-4$311.555-3.8%10.99%D-8.1%20.66%D202%74.10%3.15%C3.15%82.30%B-7.46%7.8%
408215FARO TECHNOLOGIES INCFAROElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents28262$318.120-1.2%22.72%D-1.4%38.00%C56%42.69%0.70%C0.70%58.61%C-5.49%-6.0%
409469NUTRACEUTICAL INTL CORPNUTRHousehold & Personal Products28262$229.936-0.3%40.70%C2.2%61.97%C18%27.24%-0.20%C-0.20%11.70%D5.28%12.9%
410419STRAYER EDUCATION INCSTRAEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services2830-2$432.455-1.2%23.22%D7.5%85.52%B81%50.87%-0.49%C-0.49%6.41%E4.01%-13.4%
411ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDS INCESIOElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents28721$188.968-0.3%40.41%C-14.3%15.11%D-72%5.40%1.11%E1.11%67.32%C-20.78%21.8%
412DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCFANGOil & Gas Exploration & Production28252$426.233-12.2%4.41%E-31.4%9.56%E1,013%95.46%12.54%A12.54%94.23%A29.41%47.7%
413528ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NVOFIXHealth Care Equipment281315$408.527-0.9%27.76%C-3.5%29.55%C44%37.66%0.75%C0.75%59.76%C23.80%20.5%
414342PROASSURANCE CORPPRAInsurance2828-0$281.934-10.5%5.16%E-6.8%22.63%D348%84.89%3.47%B3.47%83.83%B9.72%12.7%
415235ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INCARCOffice Services & Supplies2739-12$418.2770.1%53.31%C-3.5%29.70%C-39%8.11%0.12%E0.12%30.03%C-10.60%-47.1%
416363EHEALTH INCEHTHDiversified Support Services271611$199.480-0.6%33.50%C3.0%67.62%C36%34.83%-0.15%C-0.15%12.89%D-26.74%-21.6%
417VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INCVNDABiotechnology27189$129.484-8.8%5.87%E-26.1%10.79%D451%88.91%8.24%B8.24%91.80%A10.69%28.1%
418486GUIDANCE SOFTWARE INCGUIDSoftware27243$107.808-2.6%14.94%D-13.9%15.33%D143%65.35%3.06%C3.06%82.15%B-11.52%-12.2%
419UFP TECHNOLOGIES INCUFPTPaper Packaging27261$140.780-0.9%26.47%C2.3%62.08%C52%41.09%0.08%C0.08%26.60%C5.29%16.3%
420225WASHINGTON FEDERAL INCWAFDThrifts & Mortgage Finance27198$482.186-1.4%21.72%D7.1%84.29%B83%51.69%-0.43%C-0.43%7.30%E10.25%20.6%
421188FRANCESCAS HOLDINGS CORPFRANApparel Retail2632-5$459.706-1.7%18.81%D6.1%81.21%B106%57.91%-0.17%C-0.17%12.22%D-6.03%32.8%
422202ROYAL GOLD INCRGLDPrecious Metals & Minerals26918$359.790-12.3%4.37%E-46.5%7.37%E744%93.71%14.40%A14.40%94.75%A12.51%72.5%
423441CALLON PETROLEUM CO/DECPEOil & Gas Exploration & Production26720$143.722-8.6%6.03%E-51.5%6.77%E569%91.11%10.90%A10.90%93.63%A46.07%84.1%
424521QUALITY SYSTEMS INCQSIIHealth Care Technology2644-18$492.518-1.1%24.34%D3.6%70.49%C59%43.73%-0.02%C-0.02%19.34%D-14.74%-9.2%
425CHANNELADVISOR CORPECOMInternet Software & Services2626-0$107.258-4.1%10.15%D-14.0%15.26%D192%73.06%3.91%C3.91%85.51%B-28.30%7.7%
42644KOSMOS ENERGY LTDKOSOil & Gas Exploration & Production2681-56$325.963-6.1%7.82%E-40.1%8.08%E366%85.63%7.77%B7.77%91.28%A-16.14%-5.8%
427LIFEVANTAGE CORPLFVNSpecialty ChemicalsHousehold & Personal Products2635-9$198.808-1.4%20.81%D2.3%62.04%C77%50.09%0.13%C0.13%30.66%C-11.73%110.3%13.4%86.3%30.8%$1,030.347-0.7%34.29%-0.9%47.37%33%26.32%0.37%10.53%-35.0%11.17%
428450SERVICESOURCE INTL INCSREVCommercial BanksIT Consulting & Other Services26197$246.112-1.9%17.73%D-11.3%17.34%D101%56.87%2.10%C2.10%77.16%B-28.65%11.4%-35.2%53.1%72.1%$604.5753.5%90.79%12.2%89.47%318%58.33%2.08%30.21%11.5%3.42%
429PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INCPEGICapital MarketsIndependent Power Producers & Energy Traders2542-17$361.371-4.8%9.03%E-22.0%11.72%D292%81.50%4.17%B4.17%86.07%B17.8%
430501UNION BANKSHARES CORPUBSHInsuranceCommercial Banks25178$323.204-1.0%25.80%C-1.3%38.15%C47%38.85%0.42%C0.42%49.22%C9.57%19.3%
431250EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INCEIGInsurance2461-37$232.000-1.8%18.56%D16.0%95.76%A56%42.84%-1.78%C-1.78%1.34%E2.75%36.9%
432466PROS HOLDINGS INCPROData Processing & Outsourced ServicesSoftware2426-2$157.844-9.0%5.70%E-24.8%11.13%D340%84.59%6.31%B6.31%89.75%B-16.01%-12.8%43.5%-2.3%34.9%$728.143-1.3%25.93%-2.3%38.98%126%31.03%1.23%46.55%-22.9%2.66%
433405ATRICURE INCATRCCommercial BanksHealth Care Equipment2431-7$142.898-5.3%8.53%E-17.0%13.47%D234%77.07%4.01%B4.01%85.84%B17.87%-34.3%13.3%67.1%39.3%$388.851-1.0%26.32%0.9%55.79%238%43.75%2.66%41.67%-41.8%3.29%
434HORIZON BANCORP/INHBNCDiversified Metals & MiningCommercial Banks24240$113.580-1.2%22.80%D3.8%71.49%C65%46.00%-0.06%C-0.06%17.21%D20.7%14.9%-4.7%34.6%$764.296-0.3%0.00%1.1%56.52%47%73.91%0.11%52.17%
435INTREXON CORPXONDiversified Support ServicesBiotechnology2426-2$190.804-26.9%2.62%E-72.5%5.40%E1,143%95.94%21.62%A21.62%95.53%A0.56%-39.9%
436406MARCHEX INCMCHXInternet Software & Services2449-25$142.149-0.4%38.70%C-19.3%12.39%D-123%3.57%1.13%E1.13%67.62%C-26.95%-28.9%
437RSP PERMIAN INCRSPPOil & Gas Exploration & Production24167$291.454-22.9%3.12%E-50.0%6.92%E699%93.30%12.22%A12.22%94.08%A64.0%
438191MATADOR RESOURCES COMTDRElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic ComponenentsOil & Gas Exploration & Production23213$254.986-11.2%4.87%E-47.9%7.18%E428%88.02%9.69%B9.69%92.92%A12.75%12.2%156.6%-3.1%65.4%$371.5698.0%79.57%-12.1%77.59%2,485%55.17%24.58%34.48%19.9%43.90%
439360LUMOS NETWORKS CORPLMOSEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesAlternative Carriers2323-0$206.063-1.5%20.39%D-5.4%25.53%C68%46.86%1.02%C1.02%65.76%C-2.65%14.6%10.4%32.7%58.0%$832.4510.9%60.00%6.8%86.36%132%72.73%0.65%20.45%-7.9%10.52%
440306MEDICINES COMDCOPaper & Forest ProductsPharmaceuticals23231$213.457-16.6%3.45%E-120.8%4.39%E690%93.15%20.41%A20.41%95.42%A4.70%-12.9%17.3%11.9%33.6%$759.311-0.7%22.92%-1.4%32.65%30%34.69%0.37%51.02%17.8%15.61%
441477FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INCFTKResearch & Consulting ServicesSpecialty Chemicals23194$309.563-4.1%10.15%D-9.8%18.65%D164%69.41%2.55%C2.55%79.77%B-10.30%-19.0%28.0%17.7%43.4%$634.268-0.2%48.00%-5.9%50.70%220%40.85%3.18%29.58%31.2%25.48%
44265CARRIZO OIL & GAS INCCRZOOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesOil & Gas Exploration & Production23167$394.245-6.6%7.41%E-47.0%7.33%E266%79.57%7.80%B7.80%91.39%A3.42%9.0%
443426SPECTRANETICS CORPSPNCHealth Care Supplies23185$257.489-9.8%5.41%E-21.1%11.91%D355%85.23%4.86%B4.86%87.67%B13.56%49.4%
444453CSS INDUSTRIES INCCSSHousehold Durables2227-5$318.107-0.1%46.90%C0.9%53.22%C-19%11.87%-0.31%D-0.31%9.09%E4.93%-6.6%
445ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPASCElectric UtilitiesOil & Gas Storage & Transportation22176$172.2090.4%60.97%C-6.0%24.04%D-101%4.13%-0.03%E-0.03%18.82%D-14.22%-32.2%22.7%24.7%66.7%$693.1103.3%60.64%7.3%82.83%173%86.80%0.44%52.28%-2.4%14.32%
446449FIRST CMNTY BANCSHARES INCFCBCIntegrated Telecommunication ServicesCommercial Banks22320$115.136-0.7%30.13%C1.4%56.87%C42%36.96%0.02%C0.02%22.13%D18.69%37.6%-18.1%13.9%37.0%$861.794-0.5%45.45%1.6%52.00%16%8.00%-0.12%20.00%1.6%-1.77%
447338ENDOLOGIX INCELGXApparel RetailHealth Care Supplies2226-4$170.803-15.1%3.70%E-45.4%7.48%E463%89.06%8.91%B8.91%92.36%A-9.66%-5.9%25.6%51.2%43.2%$596.9520.1%53.57%2.4%62.71%49%27.12%0.14%13.56%-12.8%18.33%
448392CHENIERE ENERGY INCLNGCommodity Chemicals & Industrial GasesOil & Gas Storage & Transportation2222-0$380.399-100.7%1.46%E-274.3%3.13%E3,177%97.80%49.39%A49.39%96.80%A12.94%-18.2%17.7%28.3%54.3%$498.2160.4%64.91%-4.5%5.00%89%50.85%1.15%88.14%81.3%39.89%
449348MERIDIAN BANCORP INC (MD)EBSBBiotechnologyThrifts & Mortgage Finance22202$122.132-3.9%10.74%D-8.0%20.77%D148%66.73%2.01%C2.01%76.53%B23.68%17.1%8.9%26.7%58.0%$732.35011.7%94.74%615%100.00%2.37%97.22%
450FOUNDATION MEDICINE INCFMIAuto & SuppliersBiotechnology22202$110.065-19.5%3.29%E-40.2%8.04%E406%87.38%9.64%B9.64%92.85%A-7.2%54.4%4.4%62.8%$765.258-0.3%29.17%6.2%89.80%187%87.76%0.89%79.59%-13.1%11.87%
451440HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN INCHCCICommercial PrintingEnvironmental & Facilities & Security and Alarm Services21175$342.046-0.9%27.67%C-3.7%29.21%C26%30.78%0.57%C0.57%55.03%C-7.94%9.3%15.4%-3.7%47.1%$567.1810.5%57.14%0.7%52.38%34%28.57%0.13%33.33%3.8%4.88%
452INVESTORS TITLE COITICResearch & Consulting ServicesDiversified Support Services21210$122.104-0.9%27.76%C4.6%74.77%C33%33.76%-0.37%C-0.37%8.08%E10.87%45.7%53.4%64.2%41.2%$542.336-4.8%32.63%1,629%95.83%16.73%93.75%
453518ORBCOMM INCORBCSoftwareAlternative Carriers21165$184.704-7.5%6.82%E-13.0%16.23%D220%75.81%3.31%B3.31%83.23%B26.04%64.8%-25.5%-39.9%27.1%$653.785-3.3%7.14%-9.9%14.29%-13%28.57%1.26%71.43%14.0%-20.06%
454MODEL N INCMODNNon-Spread FinancialsSoftware2025-5$103.844-7.6%6.58%E-19.2%12.43%D196%73.43%4.62%C4.62%87.11%B-10.13%4.8%
45583ESCALADE INCESCALeisure & Photographic Products2045-25$161.359-1.0%26.05%C-1.6%36.70%C27%31.45%0.40%C0.40%48.36%C15.58%-29.7%
456196FUTUREFUEL CORPFFSpecialty Chemicals1937-18$255.440-1.2%22.56%D9.0%88.31%B22%29.33%-1.04%C-1.04%3.09%E-11.29%10.8%
457111LIBERTY TAX INCTAXEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services1974-55$158.825-0.9%26.80%C5.1%76.93%B26%30.82%-0.50%C-0.50%6.30%E-7.28%-39.3%
45821SYNERGY RESOURCES CORPSYRGOil & Gas Exploration & Production1922-3$108.676-19.2%3.33%E-46.4%7.41%E327%83.96%8.63%B8.63%92.03%A-11.43%-28.4%
459212COMPUTER PROGRAMS & SYSTEMSCPSIHealth Care Technology1971-52$226.906-2.0%17.39%D6.3%81.76%B71%47.97%-0.29%C-0.29%9.39%E-19.75%-39.8%
460524ANGIODYNAMICS INCANGOFood & BeverageHealth Care Equipment1999$353.890-1.0%25.26%C-11.0%17.57%D8%22.29%1.39%D1.39%71.24%C13.90%13.1%42.6%53.9%86.2%$640.8682.1%95.45%12.9%100.00%271%100.00%0.44%52.00%47.7%48.00%
461459LIVEPERSON INCLPSNFood & Staples RetailingInternet Software & Services18162$232.052-3.7%11.11%D-11.2%17.45%D95%55.49%2.44%C2.44%79.36%B-6.13%-13.1%22.9%116.7%32.9%$735.5320.2%60.00%-0.8%21.62%-5%8.11%0.02%10.81%-52.3%8.30%
462DEL FRISCOS RESTURNT GRP INCDFRGRestaurants1822-5$343.844-0.9%27.13%C-0.8%41.53%C27%31.30%0.25%C0.25%39.16%C-7.49%14.4%
463UMH PROPERTIES INCUMHHomebuilders1719-1$101.077-6.4%7.57%E-22.4%11.65%D155%67.81%3.89%C3.89%85.47%B14.07%36.0%
464300OFG BANCORPOFGCommercial Banks17314$384.637-0.1%44.32%C2.2%61.37%C-100%4.17%-1.27%E-1.27%2.38%E-12.84%24.9%
465AGILYSYS INCAGYSTechnology Distributors1724-7$123.828-3.4%12.19%D-14.1%15.15%D93%54.71%2.55%C2.55%79.77%B-3.31%16.0%
466454ULTRATECH INCUTEKSemiconductor Equipment17134$155.503-6.1%7.74%E-15.6%14.25%D126%62.41%3.68%C3.68%84.61%B-7.17%40.2%
467350SPARTON CORPSPAAerospace & Defense1719-2$438.788-0.9%27.13%C-0.1%45.89%C26%30.85%0.18%C0.18%34.13%C1.78%2.7%
468314WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP/DEWRLDDiversified Financial Services1746-29$395.884-1.5%20.02%D13.2%93.41%A8%22.22%-1.78%D-1.78%1.34%E-18.13%38.7%
469435INVENTURE FOODS INCSNAKFood & Beverage17161$277.647-1.3%21.81%D-2.7%32.12%C42%37.14%0.53%C0.53%53.47%C0.39%17.8%
470478DESTINATION XL GROUP INCDXLGTechnology Hardware Storage & PeripheralsApparel Retail17124$449.435-0.8%29.38%C-7.2%22.11%D-12%13.84%0.78%D0.78%60.58%C-10.91%-29.6%-8.7%149.3%65.5%$578.7041.4%90.00%3.0%80.95%48%57.14%0.05%14.29%50.6%50.77%
471438SAGA COMMUNICATIONS -CL ASGABroadcasting & Cable & Satellite17125$138.620-0.5%34.33%C0.8%53.03%C17%26.61%-0.07%C-0.07%16.43%D-2.19%25.2%
472USMD HOLDINGS INCUSMDHealth Care Services16611$329.529-1.4%21.35%D-5.6%24.90%D30%32.08%0.85%C0.85%62.33%C-6.64%231.4%
473422IXIAXXIACommunications Equipment1617-0$497.136-2.3%16.06%D-7.8%21.18%D45%38.11%1.41%C1.41%71.65%C-8.47%-22.8%
474230FEDERAL AGRICULTURE MTG CPAGMThrifts & Mortgage Finance1655-38$129.457-1.6%19.60%D15.8%95.61%A-9%14.77%-2.25%D-2.25%0.86%E8.80%59.2%
475NIMBLE STORAGE INCNMBLTechnology Hardware Storage & Peripherals16$354.346-8.4%6.16%E-18.5%12.77%D133%63.86%3.88%C3.88%85.43%B-68.1%
476467BOINGO WIRELESS INCWIFIWireless Telecommunication Services16133$149.531-6.5%7.53%E-15.4%14.37%D145%65.91%2.77%C2.77%80.81%B7.80%16.5%
477240EMC INSURANCE GROUP INCEMCIInsurance1650-34$134.070-0.4%37.29%C2.6%64.76%C-21%10.98%-0.71%D-0.71%4.73%E16.32%21.7%
478423EXAR CORPEXARSemiconductors16142$138.592-1.4%20.81%D-39.8%8.22%E-28%9.60%4.98%E4.98%87.82%B-11.12%50.0%
479310INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GP INCITGCapital Markets1655-40$450.590-0.8%28.21%C-16.9%13.51%D-74%5.32%1.44%E1.44%72.28%C-2.76%12.5%
480503FIRST FINANCIAL CORP/INTHFFCommercial Banks15214$141.703-1.1%24.64%D0.2%48.64%C36%35.06%0.13%C0.13%30.66%C12.44%29.3%
481247INVENSENSE INCINVNElectronic Equipment & Instruments & Office Electronics and Electonic Componenents1541-25$372.735-3.1%13.36%D-0.3%44.99%C52%40.83%0.44%C0.44%49.96%C-26.59%-28.7%
482437WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INCWSBFThrifts & Mortgage Finance1597$148.793-2.4%15.69%D-5.6%24.86%D52%41.09%1.03%C1.03%65.98%C24.07%31.1%
483391CRA INTERNATIONAL INCCRAIResearch & Consulting Services15132$312.504-0.4%37.74%C-3.1%31.11%C-19%11.57%0.21%D0.21%36.21%C13.14%13.9%
484170FUELCELL ENERGY INCFCELElectrical Equipment1539-24$135.230-2.3%16.15%D-40.9%8.00%E9%23.04%5.40%D5.40%88.30%B-31.80%-53.6%
485GLOBAL SOURCES LTDGSOLInternet Software & Services1415-1$171.025-1.6%19.43%D6.0%80.57%B33%33.68%-0.53%C-0.53%6.00%E7.36%0.7%
486CLAYTON WILLIAMS ENERGY INCCWEISoftwareOil & Gas Exploration & Production1469$165.401-10.2%5.33%E-103.8%4.73%E106%57.83%13.84%C13.84%94.60%A10.31%52.6%165.0%-16.9%46.3%$981.008-0.8%41.67%-5.3%15.38%48%46.15%1.06%84.62%-47.7%4.80%
487427BENEFICIAL BANCORP INCBNCLHealth Care FacilitiesThrifts & Mortgage Finance1496$160.012-3.3%12.36%D-29.9%9.97%E47%38.82%3.97%C3.97%85.66%B20.41%16.6%44.6%28.5%21.8%$706.428-1.9%9.28%-3.1%17.00%-112%12.12%-0.95%50.51%-4.1%21.22%
488500KONA GRILL INCKONAHousehold DurablesRestaurants1420-6$156.564-2.8%14.07%D-5.8%24.56%D57%43.06%1.04%C1.04%66.21%C-24.0%16.3%84.3%50.1%$600.5712.3%71.79%3.0%66.00%155%18.37%0.68%12.24%23.1%38.20%
489366HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INCHAYNCommodity Chemicals & Industrial GasesAluminum & Steel1486$415.837-1.0%25.68%C-9.8%18.76%D-20%11.39%1.03%D1.03%65.98%C-5.59%-0.8%92.9%-22.0%30.4%$374.265-0.6%32.50%-1.0%59.09%-6%20.45%-0.05%2.27%-17.5%7.46%
490483ZAGG INCZAGGOil & Gas Equipment & ServicesHousehold Durables1427-14$307.672-1.2%23.39%D-0.8%41.76%C21%29.03%0.25%C0.25%39.16%C17.50%7.6%-72.5%29.1%$787.476-3.1%0.00%33%52.17%0.53%95.65%
49174HCI GROUP INCHCIPrecious Metals & MineralsInsurance1485-71$107.513-5.0%8.82%E14.7%94.60%A72%48.16%-1.42%C-1.42%1.79%E-0.35%-16.3%19.4%-19.3%15.2%$914.955-1.6%3.57%-0.5%25.42%32%18.64%0.28%22.03%-16.1%-6.87%
492ROSETTA STONE INCRSTSoftware14113$205.135-3.1%13.23%D-18.7%12.65%D39%36.03%2.87%C2.87%81.26%B-19.14%21.8%
493512NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS INCNATRHousehold & Personal Products1395$331.348-1.4%20.81%D-0.1%46.22%C32%33.49%0.21%C0.21%36.21%C-1.41%23.1%
494REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORPRMDiversified Financial Services1367$159.354-2.0%17.19%D6.2%81.39%B30%32.60%-0.62%C-0.62%5.22%E-9.55%35.0%
49544RIGNET INCRNETHealth Care ServicesOil & Gas Equipment & Services1328-16$233.456-3.2%12.94%D-8.2%20.32%D42%37.10%1.39%C1.39%71.24%C-30.14%-53.7%
496219ALBANY MOLECULAR RESH INCAMRILife Sciences Tools & Services1352-39$457.380-1.8%18.35%D-5.3%25.68%C22%29.51%0.77%C0.77%60.25%C8.46%-27.9%
497311ASTORIA FINANCIAL CORPAFCommercial BanksThrifts & Mortgage Finance1228-16$385.394-1.0%25.01%C-14.0%15.30%D-57%6.66%1.18%E1.18%68.55%C8.62%-2.8%62.6%58.6%76.5%$510.6513.3%94.29%7.9%94.59%145%83.78%0.17%27.03%0.8%37.49%
498126BANNER CORPBANRReal Estate Management & DevelopmentCommercial Banks1268-56$400.560-0.3%40.91%C-2.4%33.46%C-12%13.58%0.02%D0.02%22.13%D8.68%-0.9%20.6%26.9%73.8%$742.9491.6%77.42%16.6%100.00%417%100.00%0.62%31.43%21.9%23.08%
499354AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPAVDEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesFertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals1212-0$298.492-4.0%10.57%D-4.2%27.88%C55%42.17%0.95%C0.95%64.46%C-14.74%32.6%40.2%19.5%61.1%$579.1851.0%93.55%0.1%45.45%77%39.39%0.77%33.33%-14.3%12.82%
500262SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPSNAuto & SuppliersOil & Gas Exploration & Production1257$414.842-7.2%7.03%E-26.7%10.61%D70%47.64%3.72%C3.72%84.80%B-27.10%54.3%28.0%0.7%63.2%$558.8422.8%85.53%6.2%75.79%226%40.63%1.73%23.96%-28.9%-2.86%
501462ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPETMCommercial BanksBroadcasting & Cable & Satellite1274$448.947-0.1%45.03%C-8.2%20.39%D-103%4.09%0.14%E0.14%31.48%C17.06%30.7%-7.7%17.0%38.3%$545.162-0.5%50.00%-0.4%66.67%-14%16.67%-0.15%0.00%-7.9%-0.20%
502260ENERNOC INCENOCHomebuildersSoftware1283$462.607-1.9%17.94%D-11.0%17.53%D-1%17.71%1.42%D1.42%71.87%C-27.65%-36.6%20.1%-5.8%44.4%$761.897-2.1%44.00%1.1%80.00%47%48.00%0.36%8.00%11.5%8.06%
503504QUINSTREET INCQNSTElectrical EquipmentInternet Software & Services11111$297.706-1.4%21.22%D-13.7%15.56%D-38%8.19%1.40%E1.40%71.39%C-30.11%-44.3%13.5%6.2%22.6%$987.900-0.5%29.41%-0.6%26.47%2%5.88%0.08%14.71%8.3%9.30%
504390FLUIDIGM CORPFLDMLife Sciences Tools & Services1115-4$116.536-15.0%3.83%E-42.2%7.85%E84%51.99%5.79%C5.79%89.05%B-27.29%-25.7%
505376BANKRATE INCRATEInternet Software & Services1118-7$384.340-1.6%19.60%D-17.7%13.14%D-36%8.60%1.85%E1.85%75.67%B-23.02%-21.8%
506APPLIED MICRO CIRCUITS CORPAMCCSemiconductors1165$162.972-2.4%15.31%D-314.8%2.98%E-1,689%0.30%21.77%E21.77%95.57%A-16.96%18.6%
507DYNAMIC MATERIALS CORPBOOMHotels Resorts & Cruise linesIndustrial Machinery1091$163.207-1.9%17.85%D-7.7%21.32%D-1%17.98%0.95%D0.95%64.46%C-22.60%9.9%47.1%11.6%41.1%$677.854-0.5%21.43%1.9%85.71%46%57.14%0.26%21.43%-48.3%-5.33%
508443HOMESTREET INCHMSTInsuranceThrifts & Mortgage Finance1054$470.431-1.5%19.81%D3.9%71.94%C14%25.34%-0.45%C-0.45%7.00%E9.51%16.3%
509430VEECO INSTRUMENTS INCVECOSemiconductor Equipment1073$400.646-2.3%16.02%D-20.3%12.02%D-29%9.30%2.37%E2.37%78.76%B-18.24%-13.8%
510KEARNY FINANCIAL CORPKRNYThrifts & Mortgage Finance1054$105.712-14.4%4.00%E-54.0%6.51%E54%41.68%6.97%C6.97%90.46%A26.59%22.5%
511HAWAIIAN TELCOM HOLDCO INCHCOMIntegrated Telecommunication Services911-2$398.445-0.6%32.13%C0.9%53.78%C-22%10.87%-0.25%D-0.25%10.32%D-4.89%2.4%
512424AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATIONAPEICommercial BanksEducation Services & Specialized Consumer Services910-0$322.914-2.8%14.19%D6.5%82.40%B14%25.16%-0.75%C-0.75%4.51%E-20.19%-11.7%23.4%10.1%82.9%$531.6933.8%100.00%-2.0%100.00%112%71.43%0.91%42.86%-2.5%9.85%
513481TIPTREE FINANCIAL INCTIPTBiotechnologyDiversified Financial Services963$365.289-0.8%28.80%C-3.9%28.69%C-22%10.90%0.27%D0.27%40.54%C-7.97%-6.2%16.2%-26.3%43.0%$519.5070.5%70.59%-3.5%5.56%14%22.22%0.48%44.44%-4.1%-6.35%
514516CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORPCECEHome Improvement and Homefurnishing RetailEnvironmental & Facilities & Security and Alarm Services937$414.909-1.8%18.64%D-1.3%38.56%C20%28.66%0.26%C0.26%39.79%C23.8%-14.7%11.6%32.9%$943.454-0.8%40.91%1.2%52.17%81%13.04%0.44%8.70%15.1%3.11%
515344SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INCSPPIOil & Gas Exploration & ProductionBiotechnology910-1$156.772-7.5%6.78%E-33.8%9.16%E23%29.77%4.66%C4.66%87.18%B-12.93%-15.0%27.3%9.1%15.0%$587.035-0.3%0.00%0.1%44.44%82%11.11%0.45%11.11%2.0%12.33%
516NOODLES & CONDLSOil & Gas DrillingRestaurants914-5$469.850-3.2%12.86%D-7.6%21.62%D20%28.47%1.00%C1.00%65.31%C-48.24%-49.3%
517197STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPSTFCOil & Gas DrillingInsurance955-46$169.399-4.2%10.03%D-24.1%11.39%D11%24.08%2.99%D2.99%81.74%B8.25%-4.0%
518499RTI SURGICAL INCRTIXHealth Care Supplies954$277.621-0.3%39.12%C-8.5%20.13%D-108%3.87%0.18%E0.18%34.13%C-3.65%-48.5%
519LUBYS INCLUBRestaurants811-3$427.051-0.7%30.13%C-4.3%27.76%C-39%8.08%0.23%E0.23%38.08%C-18.11%-18.0%
520JONES ENERGY INCJONEOil & Gas Exploration & Production824-16$140.388-3.1%13.23%D-62.9%5.77%E-215%1.90%6.16%E6.16%89.53%B-41.70%-39.8%
521NORTHERN OIL & GAS INCNOGOil & Gas Exploration & Production863$221.919-2.6%14.73%D-29.0%10.23%D-84%4.76%2.91%E2.91%81.52%B-37.90%-36.2%
522492LIQUIDITY SERVICES INCLQDTInternet Software & Services844$317.234-3.5%11.90%D-9.0%19.43%D6%21.44%1.23%D1.23%69.49%C-34.45%29.5%
523408KVH INDUSTRIES INCKVHICommunications Equipment813-5$184.820-2.1%16.73%D-5.6%24.93%D-3%16.67%0.67%D0.67%57.86%C-13.67%-19.4%
524UCP INCUCPHomebuilders88-0$331.605-2.0%17.31%D-5.5%25.08%C-7%15.33%0.63%D0.63%56.86%C-13.79%12.9%
525230PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORPPESOil & Gas Drilling770$349.195-3.9%10.86%D-38.1%8.52%E-52%7.00%4.42%E4.42%86.59%B-20.17%43.1%
526GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INCGDENHotels Resorts & Cruise lines710-2$342.539-3.1%13.15%D-4.7%26.61%C13%24.75%0.65%D0.65%57.45%C20.77%61.4%
527MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INCMXWLElectronic Manufacturing Services714-7$164.244-3.4%11.99%D-16.9%13.51%D-14%12.91%2.09%D2.09%77.05%B-18.76%-3.4%
528179STRATTEC SECURITY CORPSTRTNon-Spread FinancialsAuto & Suppliers736-29$401.419-0.8%27.88%C-1.5%37.66%C-9%14.85%0.08%D0.08%26.60%C1.12%-38.6%19.2%46.2%$421.3436.7%72.00%212%92.00%0.77%76.00%
529SALEM MEDIA GROUP INCSALMReal EstateBroadcasting & Cable & Satellite761$268.992-1.0%25.80%C-4.0%28.32%C-25%10.09%0.28%D0.28%41.17%C-4.28%6.1%18.3%43.2%58.1%$829.729-0.5%63.44%-40.3%68.97%2,316%53.45%30.21%40.52%7.6%22.12%
530223GLU MOBILE INCGLUUReal EstateSoftware742-35$227.172-1.6%19.56%D-13.1%15.97%D-66%5.95%0.99%E0.99%65.16%C-2.10%-49.1%-14.8%-34.7%32.1%$660.424-1.7%19.23%-20.0%3.85%-82%4.00%1.82%92.00%-74.3%-47.73%
531NEFF CORPNEFFWater UtilitiesTrading Companies & Distributors716-9$394.792-3.6%11.65%D-5.2%25.87%C20%28.62%0.70%C0.70%58.61%C54.9%-11.0%-32.5%30.5%$533.444-0.5%27.27%-20.5%12.50%-79%8.33%1.79%62.50%-38.5%-28.23%
532416LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPLSCCIndustrial MachinerySemiconductors714-7$406.630-4.2%10.11%D-24.4%11.28%D-14%12.95%3.02%D3.02%81.89%B6.79%42.0%31.5%146.7%61.0%$988.1620.6%66.67%1.3%61.29%51%61.29%0.31%51.61%-5.5%45.29%
533494ACACIA RESEARCH CORPACTGFood & BeverageResearch & Consulting Services733$116.563-16.0%3.58%E-94.5%4.88%E7%21.70%12.16%D12.16%94.04%A-31.95%-28.1%14.2%40.4%51.8%$1,006.1131.0%74.29%-2.2%39.47%61%50.00%0.66%28.95%-0.9%16.68%
534533SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INCTRKHealth Care ServicesHotels Resorts & Cruise lines611-5$490.732-0.9%26.63%C-8.1%20.73%D-66%5.92%0.37%E0.37%46.68%C2.00%-3.8%18.4%-0.2%37.4%$649.067-3.1%8.33%-5.4%14.81%229%81.48%2.51%88.89%-40.5%-11.06%
535520SPOK HOLDINGS INCSPOKReal EstateWireless Telecommunication Services651$183.544-1.1%23.51%D-39.9%8.15%E-483%0.52%1.03%E1.03%65.98%C10.17%4.7%57.1%71.7%41.0%$760.5111.5%60.00%-7.7%20.00%9%20.00%0.98%40.00%64.5%64.33%
536335TESCO CORPTESOIndustrial MachineryOil & Gas Equipment & Services67-2$182.656-5.8%8.03%E-47.6%7.29%E-64%6.18%5.67%E5.67%88.79%B-23.66%-8.0%13.4%34.4%70.2%$680.55221.6%100.00%50.5%100.00%82%52.38%-5.73%0.00%-5.3%12.99%
537535TELENAV INCTNAVHotels Resorts & Cruise linesSoftware66-0$183.346-7.1%7.12%E-17.4%13.25%D2%19.43%2.35%D2.35%78.69%B-2.50%-18.8%
538168AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INCAMAGBiotechnology669-63$441.605-1.6%19.73%D-10.6%17.90%D-59%6.55%0.69%E0.69%58.38%C-3.49%-63.0%
539DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CODWSNOil & Gas Equipment & Services66-0$192.769-4.6%9.28%E-17.7%13.06%D-18%12.13%2.18%D2.18%77.53%B-28.65%72.0%
540RETAILMENOT INCSALEHealth Care SuppliesInternet Software & Services55-0$254.450-3.0%13.73%D-3.0%31.37%C9%22.89%0.37%D0.37%46.68%C-30.69%27.5%31.0%41.0%87.0%$837.2451.5%84.21%7.4%85.00%304%91.53%1.46%91.53%35.0%35.62%
541HARDINGE INCHDNGReal EstateIndustrial Machinery532$301.772-0.9%27.30%C-6.6%23.11%D-62%6.29%0.25%E0.25%39.16%C-10.74%-0.9%17.2%24.4%68.1%$585.1245.4%66.67%34.6%94.44%345%94.44%-1.02%33.33%-0.1%13.37%
542211VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS INCVRTSInternet & Catalog RetailCapital Markets538-33$335.144-2.6%14.77%D-8.7%19.76%D-25%10.12%0.79%D0.79%60.88%C-19.08%-10.0%19.4%11.1%69.7%$901.0041.7%69.74%17.0%96.84%528%77.08%2.58%39.58%-8.1%6.83%
543176RPX CORPRPXCEducation Services & Specialized Consumer ServicesResearch & Consulting Services540-35$303.887-2.8%14.32%D2.3%62.71%C18%27.13%-0.21%C-0.21%11.51%D-14.51%-23.0%154.8%47.4%74.4%$643.5451.8%100.00%6.9%100.00%47%94.12%-0.60%0.00%17.6%64.07%
544205COWEN GROUP INCCOWNCommercial BanksCapital Markets540-36$391.941-4.5%9.36%E-25.8%10.83%D-79%5.10%2.60%E2.60%80.03%B1.78%-32.4%44.1%33.4%51.3%$454.8965.3%78.72%-2.9%30.81%33%39.09%0.10%32.99%17.7%31.30%
545267BLUCORA INCBCORHotels Resorts & Cruise linesInternet Software & Services510-5$291.613-5.0%8.78%E-30.3%9.86%E-91%4.47%2.90%E2.90%81.48%B-19.84%-19.6%47.7%7.0%47.7%$672.063-2.9%18.18%-2.0%35.71%648%84.62%6.47%92.31%92.6%44.93%
546536PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COPLPCSpecialty ChemicalsElectrical Equipment55-1$342.910-1.5%20.39%D-2.2%34.28%C-7%15.37%0.18%D0.18%34.13%C-11.85%44.5%50.4%-1.6%39.2%$540.221-5.6%28.21%1.6%62.00%219%32.65%1.90%36.73%-7.0%11.23%
547321W&T OFFSHORE INCWTICapital MarketsOil & Gas Exploration & Production44-0$407.662-8.1%6.33%E-54.7%6.40%E-145%2.98%5.76%E5.76%88.97%B-51.64%-48.7%22.5%53.1%32.4%$911.6261.4%63.64%87%60.47%0.51%41.86%
548387CARBO CERAMICS INCCRRSoftwareOil & Gas Equipment & Services45-0$186.328-8.9%5.74%E-62.6%5.81%E-177%2.42%6.51%E6.51%90.09%A-46.94%-47.4%3.0%79.6%66.1%$504.851-0.3%21.74%4.6%91.30%154%95.65%0.82%100.00%-37.2%5.09%
549401EXCO RESOURCES INCXCODiversified Support ServicesOil & Gas Exploration & Production47-3$254.139-11.7%4.66%E-185.5%3.61%E-1,209%0.37%13.43%E13.43%94.45%A-45.72%41.1%7.5%53.3%5.0%$473.947-0.8%0.00%0.7%0.00%37%8.33%0.05%16.67%-6.4%15.56%
550522BANCORP INCTBBKConstruction & EngineeringCommercial Banks440$160.111-10.8%4.95%E-35.3%8.93%E-56%6.74%4.07%E4.07%85.95%B-20.9%6.3%18.3%37.0%$498.9081.7%42.02%1.7%55.56%19%30.46%-0.23%13.20%14.2%12.82%
551AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPAPCommercial BanksAluminum & Steel312$270.299-1.6%19.48%D-13.0%16.19%D-104%4.06%0.53%E0.53%53.47%C-11.64%-2.5%-5.5%54.3%35.3%$476.8130.2%43.86%1.2%40.00%31%22.03%0.03%22.03%29.7%23.69%
552C&F FINANCIAL CORPCFFICommercial Banks321$103.545-2.0%17.19%D2.4%62.97%C-14%13.03%-0.51%D-0.51%6.22%E-2.28%20.9%
553SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INCSQBGTextiles Apparel & Luxury Goods33-0$122.572-15.0%3.79%E-13.5%15.63%D5%20.73%1.42%D1.42%71.87%C9.35%-52.3%
554151GLOBAL INDEMNITY PLCGBLIInsurance254-52$126.057-4.5%9.40%E-28.5%10.42%D-226%1.75%1.59%E1.59%73.66%C6.28%4.8%
555514PEOPLES BANCORP INC/OHPEBOCommercial Banks212$153.242-3.7%11.40%D-5.6%25.01%C-13%13.06%0.47%D0.47%51.34%C7.32%20.1%
556ERA GROUP INCERACommunications EquipmentOil & Gas Equipment & Services28-6$269.617-2.7%14.44%D-15.2%14.59%D-122%3.61%0.78%E0.78%60.58%C-34.47%-53.2%8.3%51.3%$565.8024.4%66.67%361%96.30%1.66%100.00%
557FIRST NBC BANK HOLDING COFNBCReal EstateCommercial Banks219-17$128.257-13.1%4.33%E-31.1%9.64%E-125%3.46%2.86%E2.86%81.22%B-20.30%-65.2%78.5%68.8%82.9%$451.4944.7%92.11%13.8%91.58%521%75.00%4.25%62.50%32.7%58.72%
558231HORNBECK OFFSHORE SVCS INCHOSRestaurantsOil & Gas Equipment & Services202$335.493-6.4%7.62%E-39.7%8.30%E-360%1.08%1.85%E1.85%75.67%B-54.29%-68.4%51.3%10.7%81.4%$715.9753.6%95.45%13.3%86.96%521%73.91%2.92%56.52%46.8%34.95%
559493CAI INTERNATIONAL INCCAISoftwareTrading Companies & Distributors110$270.417-5.8%8.03%E-14.7%14.89%D-132%3.28%0.88%E0.88%62.97%C-28.83%-29.9%-3.6%40.3%74.4%$541.9230.7%73.68%3.8%60.00%201%83.05%1.08%86.44%-14.9%4.81%
560281COMTECH TELECOMMUNCMTLInternet & Catalog RetailCommunications Equipment138-37$336.090-0.6%32.54%C-3.9%28.62%C-69%5.69%-0.37%E-0.37%8.08%E-15.25%-46.6%40.2%41.0%$537.030-7.4%26.32%2,955%98.96%27.10%97.92%
561532MBIA INCMBIMovies & EntertainmentInsurance101$128.936-23.9%2.95%E-166.8%3.80%E-2,205%0.22%2.35%E2.35%78.69%B-12.87%15.3%8.0%76.0%62.7%$730.6141.3%79.17%8.3%84.00%109%60.00%-0.23%16.00%31.5%35.69%
562517BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INCBHLBReal EstateCommercial Banks12-1$285.988-1.3%22.14%D-3.7%29.10%C-59%6.59%-0.20%E-0.20%11.70%D5.88%2.5%10.9%29.7%70.4%$872.3001.6%96.30%1.6%59.26%54%59.26%0.09%44.44%13.7%17.83%
563530IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INCIRDMReal EstateAlternative Carriers100$425.849-0.8%27.88%C-8.6%20.06%D-168%2.49%-0.34%E-0.34%8.68%E0.10%2.7%41.9%46.4%$450.21514.6%96.61%379%75.86%1.64%58.62%
564DORIAN LPG LTDLPGReal EstateOil & Gas Storage & Transportation1$304.082-1.0%25.80%C-3.9%28.73%C-217%1.79%-1.31%E-1.31%2.12%E-54.2%74.3%28.1%51.7%$543.8170.2%58.33%-4.6%8.33%27%33.33%0.84%91.67%22.9%39.95%
565490ICONIX BRAND GROUP INCICONReal EstateTextiles Apparel & Luxury Goods11-0$376.360-3.1%13.44%D-0.6%43.25%C-124%3.50%-0.99%E-0.99%3.17%E-38.18%-39.0%-8.4%173.1%76.6%$461.2861.7%96.77%0.7%39.47%144%58.33%1.21%88.89%-32.8%18.89%
566403HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPHMNInsuranceInsurance01-0$279.046-3.6%11.49%D-4.0%28.40%C-43%7.74%-0.08%E-0.08%15.69%D12.62%10.9%20.0%106.0%67.7%$913.4741.4%86.67%3.1%74.19%53%64.52%0.13%32.26%5.5%37.63%
567491NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUPNWLIRestaurantsInsurance000$226.168-1.8%18.19%D-7.4%21.85%D-451%0.67%-3.08%E-3.08%0.67%E-0.11%-10.0%36.6%28.1%71.4%$599.4131.1%81.82%3.4%81.82%128%90.91%0.23%36.36%-15.9%13.76%
568161AMERICAN EQTY INVT LIFE HLDGAELBuilding ProductsInsurance078-78$290.195-8.4%6.20%E-15.3%14.51%D-393%0.89%-1.62%E-1.62%1.56%E-4.10%-24.6%35.4%62.6%51.2%$501.9920.3%40.91%-1.4%41.67%133%66.67%1.82%70.83%88.8%60.78%

A look at one company’s success
wealth-4a

How to Increase your WCI Score

