James Hackett, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company, No. 10 of the 1,000 Largest Public/Private Companies

Ford CEO James Hackett has only been in the hot seat since May, when Mark Fields stepped down. However, he is already making an impact. A veteran of the furniture industry, Hackett is known for a creative management approach to business. He also is recognized for his innovative design skills.

Currently, Hackett is keep the ship facing forward while also attempting to keep up with what is behind him by fostering a culture across the firm where people take care of their own. While any and all companies are making donations, Ford has gone one step further to offer to sell new cars to victims of the hurricanes at its employee discount rate.

While the Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, Mark LaNeve, is on the ground doing all the hard work restoring dealerships and replace vehicles destroyed by the hurricanes, that kind of caring mentality comes straight from the top.

Meanwhile, he still has an eye on innovation. For instance, the company is using virtual reality to advance how cars are designed and tested. The firm is also researching human-machine interaction, battery life, and is dedicated to getting more young girls involved in STEAM. (science, technology, engineering, art and math).

James Hackett

President and CEO (Since May 22, 2017), Ford

Previous Position: Chairman of Ford Smart Mobility

Company start date: March 2016

First Position at Company: Chairman of Ford Smart Mobility

Age: 62

Education: Bachelor’s degree in finance from University of Michigan