Although it has dipped slightly in the last two months, CEO confidence made significant strides in the last six months compared to the previous six months.
Stops and Starts Along the Road to Globalization
Globalization hasn't stopped, it's simply on pause. What we’re seeing is not a reversal but a correction—a necessary rebalancing and search for equilibrium.
JEFF SONNENFELD: Back to the Future: How 40 Years has Changed the CEO Post
Would a CEO of 1977 want the job today?
MICHAEL ARENA: How the Org Chart has Given Way to the Network and Why...
As they try to keep up with disruptive forces, companies shift their focus from human capital to social capital.
MARK VERGNANO: How He Turned Around DuPont’s Failing Spin-Off
Stepping into a negative situation is never easy, but Mark Vergnano's step-by-step plan to turn around the company is proving successful.
CEO CONFIDENCE INDEX
Last 12 Months: CEO Confidence is on a Steady Uptick
