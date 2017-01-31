Home » Daily Best of the Web » Product Boycott Risks Surface Again as Trump Stirs Controversy

Product Boycott Risks Surface Again as Trump Stirs Controversy

It’s beginning to look a lot like Donald Trump’s policy moves over the next four-to-eight years will be just as divisive as his most incendiary remarks on the campaign trail, perhaps even more so.

By: Ross Kelly January 31, 2017

GettyImages-503865868-compressorIt’s beginning to look a lot like Donald Trump’s policy moves over the next four years will be just as divisive as his most incendiary remarks on the campaign trail, perhaps even more so. For CEOs, that could mean the president’s Twitter account isn’t the only one to watch.

In the wake of Trump’s immigration ban, Starbucks, Uber and Tesla are among companies that have found themselves targeted by angry citizens, some adamant they’ll no longer use their products or services again. On the flipside, some also have won praise for criticizing the president’s order.

Although it’s hard to determine how many customers may have been won or lost, it’s clear the public is paying heightened attention to what CEOs are saying at a time when they’re perhaps being more vocal on controversial issues.

“The public is paying heightened attention to what CEOs are saying at a time when they’re perhaps being more vocal on controversial issues.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s announcement that the coffee chain would hire 10,000 refugees has sparked the creation of a #BoycottStarbucks movement, though several “drink Starbucks” hashtags are also making the rounds.

“Anyone else sick of @Starbucks CEO’s pushing HIS political agenda through our coffee and down our throats,” read one Twitter post, while another claimed: “I shredded my @Starbucks “Gold card”, now I just deleted my app! Never again!”

It wasn’t just people on the right of the political spectrum who were annoyed. Despite CEO Travis Kalanick’s earlier criticism of Trump, Uber received flack for dropping ride prices after cab drivers posted a one-hour strike to protest the immigration ban. Uber denied it was trying to “break the strike,” but that didn’t stop some customers from pledging a newfound allegiance to rival Lyft. “Giving all my business to Lyft! Uber can suck it!,” one man posted on Facebook.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, discovered that even taking a diplomatic and carefully-worded approach to political commentary won’t necessarily please everyone. Musk and Kalanick sit on the president’s economic advisory committee and some critics feel both men should quit it in protest. Musk also was lambasted for not using harsh enough language to reject the immigration ban.

“Hey @elonmusk, that squeak you’re hearing is @tesla’s brand integrity leaking out. Might want to patch the leak with a rejection of Trump,” one person wrote.

Musk’s diplomacy was welcomed, though, by at least one member of the public. “Maybe he likes to actually accomplish things instead of whining from the sidelines,” they said.

About Ross Kelly

Ross Kelly
Ross Kelly is a London-based business journalist. He has been a staff correspondent or editor at The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance and the Australian Associated Press.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine