Home » Economic Development »

SPONSORED CONTENT
Getting in the Startup Investment Game Away from Silicon Valley


SPONSORED CONTENT
Getting in the Startup Investment Game Away from Silicon Valley

While often thought of as the dominion of VCs, early-stage startup investment can be the way for your company to get ahead of industry-disrupting technology. In 2017, this technology is being built across the country. Here’s how a few companies are getting in the startup game thousands of miles away from Silicon Valley—in Iowa.

By: Chief Executive January 30, 2017

GettyImages-518351399-compressorInnovation is a drumbeat pounded into the head of every CEO in 2017. While creating it internally is ideal, looking outside your organization is often a necessity. This means investing in a tech startup, and it isn’t restricted to the Intels or the Googles of the world.

Getting in the startup investment game does not have to be as intimidating as it sounds. Find an accelerator that serves your industry—and don’t be afraid to look outside of Silicon Valley.

“Getting in the startup investment game does not have to be as intimidating as it sounds. Find an accelerator that serves your industry—and don’t be afraid to look outside of Silicon Valley.

Take the case of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company. Grinnell Mutual is a 100-year old company headquartered in Grinnell, Iowa, a town of less than 10,000 people. In 2016, Grinnell Mutual led investment in seed-stage financing rounds for two insurance technology startups: one which analyzes truck driver performance, and one which helps insurance agents more effectively market themselves online. Grinnell Mutual plans to deploy the startup’s technology in its own business, and believes the technology has the potential for further adoption in its industry.

Both startups came out of the Global Insurance Accelerator, a startup accelerator in Des Moines, Iowa, which just welcomed a new class of startups from Belgrade, Boston, Detroit, Munich, Toronto and Tucson. The Des Moines metro area is a national insurance hub, and the accelerator was formed to benefit from the mentorship the insurance companies in the area could provide.

These specialized startup accelerators are forming across the country, usually near high concentrations of the industries they plan to serve, and in places with lower overhead costs than the Bay Area. In Iowa alone, there are five operating accelerators with two additional accelerators under development. The two new accelerators both will seek to foster tech companies that serve the agriculture industry—which makes sense in a state that is the number one producer of corn, eggs, pork and soybeans. Being located away from the deep pockets of Silicon Valley venture capital means startups in accelerators like these can be more accessible for smaller investors.

Furthermore, some states in places with nascent startup scenes are offering creative programs to encourage investment in their companies. For example, the state of Iowa offers a tax credit program for investors in Iowa businesses that meet certain requirements.

This mixture of accelerator specialization, potentially undervalued startups away from the coasts and state incentives makes seed investing more accessible for CEOs looking for innovation. Find out more at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com.

About Chief Executive

Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine