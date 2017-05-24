CEOs have finally gotten their first chance to argue their cases for and against a proposed border-adjustment tax publicly in front of lawmakers. And the lowdown is that divisions remain deep, potentially obstructing its passage into law.

Juan Luciano, the CEO of grain handler Archer Daniels Midlands, was among supporters of the tax who appeared yesterday before a House Committee.

Proposed by House Republicans, including Speaker Paul Ryan, the plan would impose a 20% tax on imports and render exports tax free, ultimately encouraging U.S. companies to make more goods at home.

“We must have a globally competitive U.S. tax code,” Luciano said. “We must encourage the return of capital to the U.S. and enable companies, like ADM, to create and maintain jobs here in the United States. The proposal we’re discussing today will accomplish those goals.”

Backers of the tax, who also include the heads of other major exporters, such as Boeing and GE, maintain that it would push up the value of the U.S. dollar, helping to lighten the burden on importers. But CEOs in the retail sector remain concerned the tax would force them to pay more for scores of products, raising prices for consumers.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said that although the current U.S. tax code was “broken”, funding reforms with a tax on imports wasn’t the answer.

“It’s simple math,” Cornell told lawmakers. “If the government takes nearly four out of every five dollars we make, there’s no capital to invest and no prospects for growth. And that matters a lot. Both to us and to the American economy. Instead of investing and creating American jobs, we’d be pushed in the other direction.”

Wal-Mart Stores is among hundreds of other retailers who have vocally opposed the border tax. Interestingly, though, one of its former leaders is an unlikely backer.

Previous Wal-Mart CEO William Simon, who also addressed Tuesday’s hearing, said that while he understood Cornell’s concerns, he needed to consider the long-term benefits that a border tax could create for retailers.

“Once the middle-class jobs start to return to the country, and the wage increases that would come with that, retail will start to see a new sort of resurgence and a period of growth,” Simon said. “Right now the wind is coming out of retail sales because the wind is coming out of the middle class.”