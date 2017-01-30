Home » Daily Best of the Web » Trump Immigration Ban Strains Relations with CEOs

The CEOs of Google, GE, Nike and Starbucks are among leaders who voiced their concerns about the potential negative impacts of Trump’s ban on their operations.

By: Ross Kelly January 30, 2017

GettyImages-172347109-compressorTies between Donald Trump and the business community have been stretched by his executive order to ban citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S, with the CEOs of Google, GE and Starbucks among leaders voicing concerns about the potential negative impacts on their operations.

Their open displeasure came despite the risk of falling out of favor with a president partial to singling out individual businesses and leaders for attack. To be sure, the CEOs of many other companies have so far decided to remain quiet on the issue. Few appear to have voiced open support for the immigration curbs.

Silicon Valley, which had reacted coolly to Trump’s election in November, voiced the loudest opposition. One of the strongest rebukes came from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who noted in a post on the social media site that his great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland. “We are a nation of immigrants, and we all benefit when the best and brightest from around the world can live, work and contribute here,” he wrote.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport, telling a Forbes journalist: “I am here because I am a refugee.” Brin’s family emigrated from the Soviet Union in 1979 to escape Jewish persecution.

Other tech sector leaders openly critical of the policy included Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Netflix’s Reed Hastings, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Uber’s Travis Kalanick.

Uber, however, suffered a Twitter backlash after it dropped ride prices near JFK Airport just as taxi drivers stopped working for an hour to protest the immigration ban. Perhaps seizing an opportunity, rival ride-sharing app Lyft subsequently announced it had donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union. “We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values our community,” Lyft’s co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, said of Trump’s order.

Musk, who only recently had endorsed Trump’s pick of former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State, on Sunday asked his near 7 million Twitter followers to suggest amendments to the immigration order. “Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the U.S.,” Musk said. “They’ve done right, not wrong, and don’t deserve to be rejected.”

Several CEOs outside the tech sector were also critical. Most notable among them was GE’s Jeff Immelt, who said the company would “stand by” affected staff and clients. “These employees and customers are critical to our success and they are our friends and partners,” Immelt wrote. GE will work with officials to find a balance between security and the movement of law-abiding people, he added.

Outgoing Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, already an outspoken critic of Trump, said the coffee chain planned to hire 10,000 refugees from 75 countries over the next five years, starting in the U.S. JPMorgan, meanwhile, said it was reaching out to affected employees, while noting that the country “was strengthened by the rich diversity of the world around us.” The CEOs of Nike and Allergan directly criticized the ban.

The full ramifications of the order, enforced on Friday with little warning or a transition period, still weren’t clear by the start of business on Monday. The ban initially included green card holders; but by Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security had issued a statement declaring that legal residents were exempt. The ban still faces various legal challenges and was temporarily blocked on Saturday by a federal judge in New York.

JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Tesla’s Musk and Uber’s Kalanick sit on Trump’s 19-member economic advisory council, which is due to meet with the president next week.

