Stamford, CT (Sept. 15, 2017)—Chief Executive Group, LLC announced today that Dan Bigman, a longtime business editor for Forbes and The New York Times, has joined the company as Chief Content Officer and Editor-In-Chief.

“This is an extraordinary time for corporate leaders, and Dan’s hire reaffirms our deep commitment to serving and championing our vibrant communities,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group. “Dan has a long track record of editorial excellence and digital innovation, and we’re excited he’ll help lead our rapidly expanding operations. We have big plans for the next few years—especially online—and Dan will help make them a reality.”

In his new role, Bigman will lead all editorial operations for Chief Executive magazine, Chiefexecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine and BoardMember.com, as well as a host of exclusive leadership events, including the upcoming CEO Talent Summit in Orlando, Florida, the CEO2CEO Summit in New York this December, and the Smart Manufacturing Summit co-hosted by Honda in Columbus, Ohio, in June, 2018.

Prior to joining Chief Executive Group, Bigman served as Managing Editor and Executive Editor of Forbes for more than a decade, where he ran print and online coverage of energy, healthcare, manufacturing, media and other industries. Earlier, he was the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com and co-founded the Times’s popular Dealbook franchise. Most recently he led business development at Verse.com, an interactive video startup.

“For more than 40 years, Chief Executive has focused on helping America’s corporate leaders meet their challenges, and the result is one of the most rabidly loyal audiences I’ve ever seen,” Bigman said. “In a time of ‘me-too’ media that’s chasing traffic and losing focus, we’ll be doing just the opposite, bringing in new voices and rapidly developing a slew of new products and services distinctly tailored to the needs of our community.”

As part of its expansion, Chief Executive Group earlier this month acquired Corporate Board Member, which had been part of NYSE Governance Services, Inc. Corporate Board Member magazine has been published quarterly since 1998. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of corporate directors in the world, provides ongoing Board training through its Board Leadership Program, and produces peer-driven conferences, including the Annual Boardroom Summit.

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group is the leading community for business leaders worldwide. It publishes Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977), chiefexecutive.net, Corporate Board Member and boardmember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

