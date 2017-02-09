Home » Leadership & Strategy » Leadership » Vistage Profile

Vistage Profile

Vistage is one of the leading peer networks for executives of small and mid-market companies.

By: Ghazal Hashemipour February 9, 2017

Vistage Worldwide Corporate Headquarters:
11452 El Camino Real, Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92130
858.523.6800 phone
800.274.2367 toll free
858.523.6802 fax

Business Summary
Vistage is one of the leading peer networks for executives of small and mid-market companies.  In 1957, Robert Nourse founded The Executive Committee (TEC). This group later changed its name to Vistage. With the goal of creating a community for business leaders, Vistage has private advisory groups for CEOs, senior executives and business owners. Vistage meetings are guided by coaches who are primarily retired CEOs or management consultants.

Members are assigned to intimate peer groups of 8 to 15 members with a facilitator who is called a “Chair.”  Through monthly group meetings and personal coaching sessions, business leaders have the opportunity to discuss business challenges and find resolutions with their peers and coaches.

Details:

  • 20,000+ members in 15 countries worldwide
  • 12,000+ annual meetings
  • 130,000+ personal coaching sessions
  • 870+ coaching chairs
  • Member industries are:
    • 27% from services
    • 22% from manufacturing
    • 13% from wholesale
    • 10% from finance/insurance
    • 10% from construction
    • 7%  from retail trade
    • 7% from transportation and other industries
    • 4%  from healthcare
  • Sale revenue for member companies:
    • 16% have revenues of  $50+ million
    • 35% have revenues of $10 million to $49 million
    • 19% have revenues of $5 million to $9 million
    • 30% have revenues of less than $5 million

By having access to a network of peers and Vistage coaching chairs, business leaders have the opportunity to receive constructive advice, develop successful strategies, and feel the support of a community they can relate to.

For more information regarding Vistage and peer networking in general, click here.

Source:  The 2016 Guide to CEO Peer Networks

Read more about peer networks:

Vistage Helps Create a Community for Business Leaders

How Peer Networks Can Help CEOs Become Better Leaders

Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO)

Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Brings Business Leaders Together to Discuss Challenges

 

About Ghazal Hashemipour

Ghazal Hashemipour
Ghazal Hashemipour is a Summer Intern at Chief Executive Group who is fluent in three languages and interested in journalism. She is part of Brandeis University’s class of 2020.
© 2017 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine