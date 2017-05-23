Take, make, waste. It’s the traditional linear economic model that most companies still apply to their procurement and manufacturing processes.

An increasing number, however—including GE, Apple, Walmart, Unilever, Dell, DuPont, HP and Kimberly-Clark—are gravitating toward the circular economy. And their CEOs often have played a critical role in ensuring they’ve successfully made the commitment.

To provide a blueprint for leaders interested in creating more sustainable business models, executive peer group The Conference Board performed a deep dive into practices at seven companies that adopted a more circular approach. It also surveyed more than 50 senior executives to understand what drove them to start recovering, reusing and regenerating materials, rather than making products that ultimately ended up in landfills or oceans.

It turned out that many weren’t simply inspired by a desire to enhance their company’s reputation, though 12% of respondents said this was indeed an important benefit. A greater proportion, 37%, said cost savings were the main benefit, while 35% said it was creating new revenue streams.

DuPont, for example, decided to apply a circular model to its polymers business that focused on waste reduction, waste recovery, recyclability and reducing its dependence on oil. The chemicals company has since developed solutions for meat packaging that doubled the product’s shelf-life, reducing in-store food waste by half.

“Businesses can reap impressive savings by adopting attributes of the circular economy—and at the same time, secure revenue opportunities by winning over the growing number of customers who seek products and services that align with their own sustainability goals,” said Thomas Singer, the report’s author.

Participants identified the biggest hurdle to making a change as “business case and leadership buy-in”, trumping other concerns, such as supply infrastructure constraints, product development changes and marketing and customer education requirements.

For CEOs to successfully adopt a circular approach, the report makes these four recommendations.

1. Convey the value of the circular economy to stakeholders. It takes a visionary leader, with good communication skills, to instill cultural change throughout an organization. HP and Phillips are among companies whose leaders regularly speak about the importance of the circular economy to their respective strategies, as shown in this great example.

2. Foster a culture of experimentation. The kind of initiatives applied by DuPont don’t just fall into leaders’ laps. They’re the product of bright ideas generated across business functions that are confirmed by trial and error. But if you’re going to fail, do it fast and move on.

3. Remain focused on the long-term. A recent slump in commodity prices, including oil, could prompt companies to revert to old habits. Don’t be distracted: prices will move up and down throughout any cycle, reinforcing the importance of building resilient business models.

4. Elevate sustainability within the organization. Most companies are led from the top and it’s crucial that sustainability issues are dealt with in the C-suite. It may sound obvious, but it’s often a hindrance to generating leadership buy-in.