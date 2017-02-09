Home » Leadership & Strategy » Leadership » Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Profile

Founded in 1950, Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) is a nonprofit organization that connects young chief executives and presidents of non-competing companies and businesses around the globe for mutual exchange of ideas and expertise.

By: Ghazal Hashemipour February 9, 2017

201-500 employees
Global Headquarters:
600 East Las Colinas Boulevard, Suite 1100
Irving, Texas 75039 USA
Tel: +1 972 587 1500 or 800 773 7976
Fax: +1 972 587 1611

Business Summary
Founded in 1950, Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) is a nonprofit organization that connects young chief executives and presidents of non-competing companies and businesses around the globe for mutual exchange of ideas and expertise. Business leaders worldwide who become a member of YPO can have access to peer network groups by attending local “chapters” that are further broken down into various “forums.” Moreover, more than 150 international events are held outside of the chapters. YPO’s peer networking system creates a community for young presidents to rely on when faced with challenges.

Details

  • Its 20,000+ members are from 130+ countries
  • Members have a combined 15 million employees
  • Member companies have a combined annual revenue of $6 trillion
  • Members must be younger than 45 to join

Types of member:

  • 38% of YPO members are entrepreneurs
  • 36% of members are family business owners
  • 26% are professional managers
  • After 45 years of age, members are transitioned to World Presidents’ Organization (WPO)
  • There are 400+ chapters around the globe
  • And 50+ networks for members of different background and interests

Through annual chapters and events, YPO strives to create a safe and supportive community of leaders internationally who can rely on one another’s experience and advice during challenging times.

For more information regarding YPO and peer networking in general, click here.

Source: Guide to CEO Peer Networks.

About Ghazal Hashemipour

Ghazal Hashemipour
Ghazal Hashemipour is a Summer Intern at Chief Executive Group who is fluent in three languages and interested in journalism. She is part of Brandeis University’s class of 2020.
