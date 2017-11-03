April 23, 2018: Board Committee Peer Exchange

April 24-25, 2018: Boardroom Summit, Featuring Keynote Speaker Ram Charan

The leading educational and networking event for public company directors is back for 2018!

The Boardroom Summit, featuring the original Board Committee Peer Exchange, will provide an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas and exchange solutions to today’s greatest board leadership and governance challenges.

Through a mix of energizing keynotes and panels, interactive breakouts, and roll-up-your-sleeves committee workshops, participants will gain actionable best practices and guidance to make an immediate impact in their boardrooms.

Featured Topics

KEYNOTE: What Makes Great Boards Great with Ram Charan, world-renowned business advisor and author of Boards That Lead

Fireside Chat: Shareholder Activism in 2018

Board’s Eye View of Strategy and Risk

The Investors’ Perspective – Fundamental Expectations for Today’s Boards

Cybersecurity: It’s Not If, But When … Is Your Board Prepared?

The Role of Board Evaluations in Building High-Performing Boards

Capital Allocation as a Key to Success

The Boards Role in Talent and Culture as Strategic Drivers

The Gold Standard for CEO Succession

Understanding the Impact of Digital Disruption and Major Technology Shifts

How Leading Companies Pay for Performance

Beating the M&A Odds; The Board’s Role in Improving Deal Outcomes

Why Investors Care About ESG … And How Boards Should Respond

The Next-Generation Boardroom: Recruiting the Directors of the Future

Ask the Experts: What Every Board Member Needs to Know

Industry Roundtables

Committee-Specific Workshops

REGISTRATION OPENING SOON! Save the date and check back for speaker announcements.

