April 23, 2018: Board Committee Peer Exchange
April 24-25, 2018: Boardroom Summit, Featuring Keynote Speaker Ram Charan

Ram Charan is a world renowned consultant, speaker and author on board management.

The leading educational and networking event for public company directors is back for 2018!

The Boardroom Summit, featuring the original Board Committee Peer Exchange, will provide an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas and exchange solutions to today’s greatest board leadership and governance challenges.

Through a mix of energizing keynotes and panels, interactive breakouts, and roll-up-your-sleeves committee workshops, participants will gain actionable best practices and guidance to make an immediate impact in their boardrooms.

Featured Topics

  • KEYNOTE: What Makes Great Boards Great with Ram Charan, world-renowned business advisor and author of Boards That Lead
  • Fireside Chat: Shareholder Activism in 2018
  • Board’s Eye View of Strategy and Risk
  • The Investors’ Perspective – Fundamental Expectations for Today’s Boards
  • Cybersecurity: It’s Not If, But When … Is Your Board Prepared?
  • The Role of Board Evaluations in Building High-Performing Boards
  • Capital Allocation as a Key to Success
  • The Boards Role in Talent and Culture as Strategic Drivers
  • The Gold Standard for CEO Succession
  • Understanding the Impact of Digital Disruption and Major Technology Shifts
  • How Leading Companies Pay for Performance
  • Beating the M&A Odds; The Board’s Role in Improving Deal Outcomes
  • Why Investors Care About ESG … And How Boards Should Respond
  • The Next-Generation Boardroom: Recruiting the Directors of the Future
  • Ask the Experts: What Every Board Member Needs to Know
  • Industry Roundtables
  • Committee-Specific Workshops

Chief Executive
