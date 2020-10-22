‘We as CEOs…have a duty,’ says Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, our 2020 CEO of the Year. ‘That duty is to drive the genius of the “and.” To deliver profits and purpose.’
Analytical, deliberate and deeply principled, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan led one of the most impressive turnarounds in Wall Street history. And he did it just in the nick of time.
‘This world is desperate for effective leadership,’ Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group, told attendees at this year’s virtual celebration. ‘And CEOs are uniquely well equipped to serve society and advance humankind.’
Four CEO of the Year award winners gather virtually for an inspiring conversation about what it takes to be an effective leader.
Chief Executive Group, AlixPartners and Arne Sorenson, the 2019 Chief Executive of the Year, honor Brian Moynihan with the 2020 CEO of the Year award.
Peers and colleagues congratulate Brian for being named Chief Executive of the Year.
