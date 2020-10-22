2020 CEO OF THE YEAR

Brian Moynihan

Chairman and CEO, Bank of America

Since its inception in 1986, The Chief Executive of the Year has honored a who’s who of extraordinary American business leaders.

Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America was selected by his peers to receive the 2020 Chief Executive of the Year award.

Brian Moynihan: 'What Does Society Want From We CEOs?'

‘We as CEOs…have a duty,’ says Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, our 2020 CEO of the Year. ‘That duty is to drive the genius of the “and.” To deliver profits and purpose.’

Read Brian's Acceptance Speech>>

America’s Banker: Brian Moynihan, 2020 CEO Of The Year

Analytical, deliberate and deeply principled, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan led one of the most impressive turnarounds in Wall Street history. And he did it just in the nick of time.

Read the Interview>>

The ‘Unique Obligation’ Of CEOs

‘This world is desperate for effective leadership,’ Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group, told attendees at this year’s virtual celebration. ‘And CEOs are uniquely well equipped to serve society and advance humankind.’

Read Marshall's Comments>>

Lessons in Leadership: Featured Panel with Brian Moynihan, Arne Sorenson, Marillyn Hewson and Michael Dell

Four CEO of the Year award winners gather virtually for an inspiring conversation about what it takes to be an effective leader.

Play Video

Chief Executive of the Year Award Presentation

Chief Executive Group, AlixPartners and Arne Sorenson, the 2019 Chief Executive of the Year, honor Brian Moynihan with the 2020 CEO of the Year award.

Download the Event Program>>
Play Video

Top CEOs Salute Brian Moynihan for 2020 CEO of the Year Award

Peers and colleagues congratulate Brian for being named Chief Executive of the Year.

Play Video

2020 CEO of the Year Sponsors

© 2019 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive Group