2021 Patriots In Business Award: Bristol Myers Squibb, USAA, Greencastle Associates and Principle Services Honored

Amid one of the toughest talent markets in history, Bristol Myers Squibb, USAA, Greencastle Associates Consulting and Principle Services were honored today as the winners of the 4th annual Patriots in Business Award.

Presented each year by Chief Executive magazine and Thayer Leadership, the award is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness of best practices among America’s corporate leaders when it comes to helping military veterans and their families. It recognizes outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active-duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the U.S. Military Academy’s values of Duty, Honor and Country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry. The awards will be presented during the 9th annual Veterans Day event, hosted by Thayer, Chief Executive Group and Nasdaq online on November 11, 2021, at 11 AM Eastern.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of Bristol Myers Squibb and in recognition of the many individuals who make sacrifices for their country every day,” said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb, the winner in the Large Enterprise category. “At Bristol Myers Squibb, we have a deep respect for our military members, veterans and their families, and this award reflects the great work being done by many on their behalf. We remain committed to becoming a top employer for veterans by offering benefits that address the unique needs that arise for employees and their families when they are called to duty.”

“We value the Patriots in Business Award because it signals to the military community that USAA understands and supports them through great advice, products and service, hiring and community outreach,” said Wayne Peacock, CEO of USAA, winners in the Military Service Business category. “USAA was founded nearly 100 years ago with a mission to care for those who serve and to help them build financial security—and it’s been our North Star ever since.”

Joe Crandall, a former Navy SEAL and CEO of Pennsylvania-based project-management firm Greencastle Associates Consulting, winner in the Medium-sized Business category, said: “This award is special for our company because of our deep military roots and dedication to hiring veterans—many who are graduates from West Point and the other academies. Thank you to Chief Executive magazine and the Thayer Leadership team. We are humbled to be recognized and thrilled to share with our team.”

Troy Vaughn, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2004, President and majority owner of Texas-based project management firm Principle Services, the winner in the Small-Business category, said: “On behalf of the entire Principle Services team, we are honored to receive this award. Our mission statement and core values were inspired by military culture and by lessons learned during my time in the Army. Being recognized for those values and for support of the military is not only an honor to us, but we believe it comes full circle to further honor the military community and pay forward the same support that we’ve received in starting Principle Services.”

A panel of veterans-affairs experts from Thayer Leadership, former Patriots in Business winners and CEOs with military backgrounds selected this year’s winners from a large pool of nominees from across the nation. They were judged on their efforts to make hiring veterans and military spouses a priority; to train and retain veterans, National Guard and Reserve and their spouses; and to promote awareness and support of veterans’ initiatives.

“At a time when talent acquisition and retention are the top issues for most CEOs we know, the winners of the Patriots in Business Awards really showcase how smart veterans’ policies can be a difference maker,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. “We thank them for their great work showing the way.”

“We are proud of the companies who have won this year’s award and who continue to go above and beyond to support our nation’s veterans and their families,” said Dan Rice, a veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and President of Thayer Leadership. “We strongly believe the Patriots in Business Award helps close the civilian-military gap by showcasing gold standard practices of military support and encouraging other corporations to hire and honor veterans with strong values and skillsets.”