The financial markets are entering 2022 much like they did the beginning of 2021: uncertain. The newest uncertainty is perhaps the most significant: inflation – which is why central banks are now pivoting away from an “easy money” regime. Other issues will also be in investors’ sights: COVID, consumer excess savings and market concentration, among others. But earnings growth will matter above all else since it’s the end-result of every uncertainty and controversy. Markets will take notice if those earnings figures need to be revised lower… or higher from current consensus.

Uncertainty exists on the tax front as well. Although Senator Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned fellow Democrats by announcing in late December that he would not vote for the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, democrats are now working to restructure their tax and spending bill around a narrower set of priorities. In our view, a revised bill will likely retain at least some of the proposed tax hikes from BBB.

Join Chief Executive Group on Thursday, January 27, 2:00 – 2:50 pm ET to glean insights from AllianceBernstein on financial projections for 2022, including inflation, GDP, interests rates and stock market returns. We will also summarize BBB’s tax proposals that are likely to be part of a revised bill and discuss planning strategies to consider implementing in advance of any tax law changes.

*This material contains the opinions of the speaker(s), but not necessarily those of AllianceBernstein or its affiliates and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Bernstein does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. In considering this material, you should discuss your individual circumstances with professionals in those areas before making any decisions.