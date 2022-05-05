Amazon’s Carla Vernon On Team Synchronization

In this special Mother’s Day edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, we are "rewinding" to one of the first episodes we recorded with Amazon VP of Consumables Carla Vernon. Carla's mother Cynthia was a NASA Hidden Figure, and in this episode, she describes her as a brave trailblazer.

When Carla Vernon joined Amazon to run a $56 billion portfolio, she could look back at a dozen milestones that made her present job possible. Not least among these was mile marker one: an opportunity in a ballet studio in upstate New York as a young girl.

That’s when nine-year-old Carla was paired with the famous Arthur Mitchell, the first African-American dancer with the New York City Ballet and founder of his own legendary company. She went on to dance competitively at Princeton and is here to argue that dance is a sport.

Since then, Carla has been applying the lessons learned on stage to a stellar career, which previously included serving as president of General Mills Natural & Organic and which has led to recognition as one of Savoy Magazine‘s Top 25 Women in Retail and Most Influential Women in Corporate America.

You will learn:

11:00 The lessons she learned from partnering with the “Jackie Robinson” of ballet.

16:00 The “warm-up” exercise your team should do at the beginning of a new season.

36:30 How to carry yourself with confidence and not let your mistakes show.

41:00 Carla’s key factor in a strong team and how to implement it.

50:00 How to create synchronization, unity and team alignment.

