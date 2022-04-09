April Poll Finds CEO Optimism At Lowest Level Since Fall 2016

Sector & Size View

CEO optimism in future business conditions is down across nearly all industries this month. Advertising and wholesale CEOs’ ratings fell the furthest, both down more than 25 percent. They share concerns over talent availability and labor costs constricting their ability to expand their business. Separately, fuel and transportation costs are a major reason why wholesale/distribution CEOs’ forecast dropped. And adv./mktg./PR CEOs are troubled by slowed projections and business.

“We have seen a number of clients slow their projections for the near term. Store traffic is down, etc. Our domestic policies seem to be causing a big increase in core inflation which effects everyone,” says the CEO of an upper-mid sized ad agency.

On the other hand, CEOs in professional services have dampened their rating of current conditions but boast the only month-over-month increase to their rating of future conditions. Their hope stems from the prediction of a legislative change in the midterm elections, bringing a more business-friendly and -forward legislative branch of government.

Year-over-year ratings are down by both size and industry. In April of 2021, many Americans were receiving Covid-19 vaccinations and businesses began to open up as states abandoned mask mandates and regulations related to the virus—plus, the variants of the future (namely, highly-transmissible Omicron) had yet to develop.

Compared to last month, CEOs in companies with under $10 million in revenues are the only ones whose rating did not drop but increased slightly. Their concerns with inflation and staffing and balanced by hope for a favorable outcome in the midterm elections and increased demand.

CEOs in larger companies are concerned with inflation and political missteps which will lead to a recession in the future, even with a change in Washington.

Paul Hylbert, CEO of Kodiak Building Partners, a real estate firm with over $1 billion in revenues says plainly, “Inflation is the number one issue. The end of this story is recession.”