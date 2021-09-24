Ken Blanchard and his wife, Dr. Margie Blanchard, are two of the most influential leadership experts in the world, renowned for their groundbreaking research and insights into leadership and management. In this 2 hour session, they will share with you the keys to managing your time better and leading others more effective, as well as offer practical tactics to lead with your hear, mind, hands and habits.
Ken Blanchard is the author of The One Minute Manager, The Secret, Leading at a Higher Level, Raving Fans and over 60 other best-selling business books. He is one of the most prominent, sought-after authors, speakers and business consultants of our time.
His business and life partner, Dr. Margie Blanchard, is also a leading author, motivational speaker, consultant and trainer. Margie is the co-author of The One Minute Manager Balances Work and Life, Working Well and Leading at a Higher Level, and is an expert on leadership, balance, managing change and life planning.
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET
Leading vs. Managing – Why Both Are Important
The Keys to Servant Leadership
Setting Strategy and Direction
What You Should Do vs. Delegate
Better Meetings, Better Decisions, Better Engagement and Better Execution
Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and recording on-demand for 30 days.