Ken Blanchard and his wife, Dr. Margie Blanchard, are two of the most influential leadership experts in the world, renowned for their groundbreaking research and insights into leadership and management. In this 2 hour session, they will share with you the keys to managing your time better and leading others more effective, as well as offer practical tactics to lead with your hear, mind, hands and habits.

Ken Blanchard is the author of The One Minute Manager, The Secret, Leading at a Higher Level, Raving Fans and over 60 other best-selling business books. He is one of the most prominent, sought-after authors, speakers and business consultants of our time.