$0.00 Cart

A LIVE, ONLINE EVENT

How to Build Better Leaders and Managers–Today

A masterclass featuring Ken Blanchard and Margie Blanchard

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

REGISTER

The author of the One Minute Manager and over 60 other best-selling business books has discovered the keys to help you unlock the potential in your organization. In just 2 hours, he will help you lead and manage your team more effectively—and show you how to create more leaders and managers in your organization to help you scale your business.

Ken Blanchard and his wife, Dr. Margie Blanchard, are two of the most influential leadership experts in the world, renowned for their groundbreaking research and insights into leadership and management. In this 2 hour session, they will share with you the keys to managing your time better and leading others more effective, as well as offer practical tactics to lead with your hear, mind, hands and habits. 

Ken Blanchard is the author of The One Minute Manager, The Secret, Leading at a Higher Level, Raving Fans and over 60 other best-selling business books.  He is one of the most prominent, sought-after authors, speakers and business consultants of our time.

ken blanchard books

His business and life partner, Dr. Margie Blanchard, is also a leading author, motivational speaker, consultant and trainer. Margie is the co-author of The One Minute Manager Balances Work and Life, Working Well and Leading at a Higher Level, and is an expert on leadership, balance, managing change and life planning.

marjie blanchard books
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

WHY YOU AND YOUR TEAM SHOULD ATTEND

Learn the keys to managing your time better and leading others more effectively

Get practical tips to enhance your leadership skills, build relationships and overcome challenges

Provide senior leaders with the tools they need to tackle tough business challenges and seize new opportunities

Learn to develop strategies and action plans to accomplish your goals

EVENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Choose your ticket type

Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and recording on-demand for 30 days.

Individual

Single pass
$695
$ 495 Early rate expires Nov. 12
  •  
REGISTER

Small Group

For teams up to 5
$1695
$ 1495 Early rate expires Nov. 12
  •  
REGISTER

Large Group

For teams up to 10
$2395
$ 2195 Early rate expires Nov. 12
  •  
REGISTER

CONTACT US

JOIN OUR EMAIL COMMUNITY

Get insights and analysis from top leaders on the latest issues and trends impacting CEOs.

© 2021 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive Group | Privacy Policy