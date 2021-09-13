CEO Confidence Continues To Slide In September As Labor, Washington And Covid Worries Grow

“Economic growth in 2021 has benefitted substantially from federal and state fiscal stimulus, and the rebound from Covid-19-induced economic contraction in the first half of 2020. As stimulus is withdrawn, growth will slow,” says D Michael Wilson, president and CEO of Prince International, a large producer of engineered minerals and specialty chemicals based in Houston, Texas. He also believes growth will be impacted “by the ongoing struggle to find qualified workers [which] continues to impact our ability to meet demand. While widely understood to be an issue for small businesses, restaurants, and travel and leisure, skilled labor shortages are also significantly impacting manufacturing.”

Chris Matthews, CEO of family-owned manufacturer National Custom Hollow Metal Doors & Frames based in Little Rock, Arkansas, agrees that there are significant challenges for the manufacturing sector because, he says, “this administration is killing incentives in traditional manufacturing…unless you are in ‘green’ technologies.”

“The current administration seems to be oblivious to the current reality that most, if not all, domestic businesses are contending inflation and difficulty hiring. I don’t see this changing the next three years,” says John W. Gessert, president and CEO of American Plastic Toys.

“The success of Biden passing unfavorable tax policy is in my mind the one thing that could quickly derail our strong economic recovery,” says Jim Nelson, president of Parr Instrument Company, a manufacturer of laboratory instruments in Moline, Illinois.

“While our company has rebounded during the pandemic, I have noticed that with the news of the new surges in the Delta variant that clients are becoming reluctant to spend again. They are fearful of the unknown. Therefore, that could make the overall business environment weaker in 2022,” says Karen Cole, CEO of Assura, a cybersecurity services firm based in Richmond, Virginia.

For Dann H Bowman, president and CEO of Chino Commercial Bank in California, expectations that business conditions will worsen by this time next year are due to “the deterioration of productive efficiency,” he says. “When a large part of the working force is not producing goods and services, the result is reduced supply. This reduced supply constrains economic recovery. Throwing money at the problem only results in rapidly rising prices and monetary inflation; not an improved standard of living,” he says.

Matt Ashwood, executive chairman of BFC Solutions, says wage inflation and continuing supply chain issues are primarily why he foresees business conditions to fall to a 4 out of 10—or “weak” according to our 10-point scale. “Despite an increase of 25%+ in wages, we still can’t get enough workers to fill all of our positions,” he says.

Despite the challenges, 40 percent of the CEOs we polled now say they expect conditions to improve by next year, up slightly from August—a gain that’s largely due to the improving assessment of the most optimistic CEOs we polled.