CEO Confidence Falls In August To Pre-Vaccine Levels Amid Covid Spikes and Talent Shortages

“I’m concerned about federal government taxation of the business owners that we need in order for our economy, and innovation, to continue to flourish,” says JD Harris, CEO of Ascent Solutions LLC. “I also don’t think the current economic recovery can continue without some ‘penalty’ in the form of a recession, increased interest rates, etc.”

Jason Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO at Idaho’s First Federal Savings Bank, says there’s general momentum coming out of the pandemic but believes it is “tempered by the uncertainties of the pandemic, potential higher interest rates, misdirected regulation and continued fiscal stimulus/deficit spending.”

Thomas Mercaldo, president and CEO of Connecticut-based Aquinas consulting, says “I think we have a good positive stretch for another 6 months. However, supply chain issues, inflation, expected new taxes and government regulations, in my view, will all have a negative long-term effect on the jobs market and economy, so I think the long-term picture is a little less optimistic.” He forecasts business conditions to fall to a 5 out of 10 within the next 12 months.

“Demand is very strong, but willing workers are in short supply,” says Richard E Durst, president and CEO of Ohio-based refrigerated trucking company Arctic Express. “We’re turning down business every day because we don’t have enough drivers to move all the freight our customers want us to move. This economy more than anything needs folks to get off the couch and back to work,” he says.

John Gessert, CEO of Michigan-based consumer manufacturer American Plastic Toys, agrees hiring is a concern. He says he expects conditions to deteriorate to a 4 out of 10—“weak” according to our scale—by this time next year because of “the recent increase in variants, continued difficulty hiring and supply chain problems—specifically raw material prices.”

“Orders are increasing, but shipments [are] limited because of supply line problems obtaining material,” echoes Steven Holzman, president and CEO of Colonial Electronic Manufacturers. He, however, expects conditions to improve over the coming months. “It is anticipated that the current supply issues will be significantly improved in one year,” he says.

“I believe that the fundamentals of the economy are strong, but continued virus spread is holding us back,” says Marc S. Rowland, president of Tennessee-based architectural firm TMPartners, adding that he is “hopeful that we will reach heard immunity within the next six months, and the virus will start to wane.”

But even if many of the polled CEOs share the same concerns, they are now more divided than ever about what the future may bring: 34 percent expect business conditions to improve by August 2022 vs. 34 percent who expect they will deteriorate—and 32 percent forecast no change year over year.