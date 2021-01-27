CEO Podcast: Beck Group’s Fred Perpall On Creating Informal Time For Teams To Grow Together

Perpall used his sports experience to develop a corporate culture rooted in his conviction that successful teams create “a collective vision of success.”

Fred Perpall, CEO of the prestigious architecture firm The Beck Group, sat down with longtime Sports Illustrated Associate Editor Don Yaeger on our Corporate Competitor Podcast to discuss how sports shaped Perpall’s views on winning teams and mentorship. You will learn how to develop a deep understanding of your team members and apply the three pillars of effective mentorship.

Fred Perpall moved to the United States from the Bahamas to play basketball and study architecture at the University of Texas at Arlington. When his father admonished him for the mediocre grades earned in his first two years, he decided to apply the discipline he brought to athletics to the classroom. The move turned Perpall into a top student at UTA.

Chosen to compete on the Bahamas Men’s Basketball Team at the 1994 Olympics, his experience there convinced him he “was never going to be a professional basketball player,” so he poured himself into architecture, eventually rising through the ranks to become CEO at The Beck Group.

As a business leader, Perpall used his sports experience to develop a corporate culture rooted in his conviction that successful teams create “a collective vision of success” that also satisfies the ambitions of a diverse array of individual team members.

His belief that “success and succession go hand in hand” offers powerful implications for other leaders charged with building pipelines of talent in their organizations.

Listen now!

YOU WILL LEARN:

3:30 How to make your routines more effective.

14:15 How the buildings in which we live, shape the way we live.

18:15 The difference between a team and a collection of individuals.

28:15 Fred’s definition and application of inclusion.

34:30 How to script a leadership transition.

39:00 Three ways to inspire and maintain mentorship.

CHECK OUT THE FULL CORPORATE COMPETITOR PODCAST INTERVIEW ARCHIVE.