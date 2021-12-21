CEOs, CFOs Predict ‘Red Wave’ In Congress and Strong Inflation for 2022 In New Survey

“Rapid inflation, shortages, regulatory overreach, increased taxes and polarization will lead to a loss in government confidence,” said the CEO of a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based small media company, who expects deep stagflation in 2022. He says combined with social unrest and polarization, “2021 will be considered a ‘calm and boring’ year compared to 2022.”

“Inflation is my biggest worry that leads us to a recession. Somewhere the amount of debt the U.S. consumer and government has taken on has to be paid back,” said the CEO of a mid-sized industrial manufacturer headquartered in California.

But not everyone agrees:

“Inflation fears are overblown,” said Robert Hensel, president of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based industrial manufacturer Multi-Fab Products. “The order pipeline is full for the next 9 months, demand will stay strong until the supply chain clears, so the chance of a recession in 2022 is very low.”

“2022 will be ok to good,” said the CFO of a large credit union in the south. “[But] 2023 will be horrible when tax increases fully kick in and inflation is still here.”

When asked about the trajectory of interest rates, the majority of respondents in both roles say they don’t expect the Fed to increase them by more than three-quarters of a point. Still, 27 percent of CEOs and 37 percent of CFOs forecast them to be 1 percent or higher.