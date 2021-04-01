CEO TALENT SUMMIT

There’s no question the employer-employee dynamic has forever changed coming out of the 2-year pandemic. Add on top of that the tightest labor market seen in decades, rising wages, and the “Great Resignation.” Amid uncertainty, one thing is certain: the future of work will look very different than it has in the past, demanding new management strategies and tactics from you and your leadership team.
When it comes to the future of work, there is no one-size-fits-all model. But smart executives are re-imagining how they work, how they lead and how they organize their companies. If you intend to lead a high-performance organization and be an employer of choice, the risks—and rewards—have never been greater.
Inspiring Speakers
Our diverse group of talent leaders and veteran executives will share concrete, actionable experiences to help you improve on your current workforce strategies.
Peer Roundtables
Special tracks for CEOs and CHROs will allow you to connect with other executives in interactive discussions to share challenges and best practices to hire, onboard, motivate and retain high performers.
INTERACTIVE FORMAT
All sessions are livestreamed, allowing participants the chance to ask their most pressing human capital questions in real-time.
All times Eastern
Andrew McAfee, Co-Founder and Co-Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; Author of New York Times best-seller, The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies
Attendees will be divided into peer groups based on title
Discussion topics may include:
- Leading Hybrid: How to Optimize Engagement with a Blended Workforce
- Why Employees Leave and How to Stop Them
- Establishing Onboarding Best Practices in a Remote Work Environment
Ticket purchase provides access to the live event and session recordings on-demand for 30 days.