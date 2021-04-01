CEO TALENT SUMMIT

There’s no question the employer-employee dynamic has forever changed coming out of the 2-year pandemic. Add on top of that the tightest labor market seen in decades, rising wages, and the “Great Resignation.” Amid uncertainty, one thing is certain: the future of work will look very different than it has in the past, demanding new management strategies and tactics from you and your leadership team.

When it comes to the future of work, there is no one-size-fits-all model. But smart executives are re-imagining how they work, how they lead and how they organize their companies. If you intend to lead a high-performance organization and be an employer of choice, the risks—and rewards—have never been greater.