A LIVE, ONLINE EVENT

CEO TALENT SUMMIT

Radically Rethink Your Workforce Strategy

September 28, 2022

11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

When it comes to the future of work, there is no one-size-fits-all model.

There’s no question the employer-employee dynamic has forever changed coming out of the 2-year pandemic. Add on top of that the tightest labor market seen in decades, rising wages, and the “Great Resignation.” Amid uncertainty, one thing is certain: the future of work will look very different than it has in the past, demanding new management strategies and tactics from you and your leadership team.  

When it comes to the future of work, there is no one-size-fits-all model. But smart executives are re-imagining how they work, how they lead and how they organize their companies. If you intend to lead a high-performance organization and be an employer of choice, the risks—and rewards—have never been greater.  

Join mid-market CEOs and C-Suite Executives from across industries to tackle your biggest workforce challenges—and opportunities—in the year ahead. We’ll move beyond high-level discourse and provide tangible frameworks to help you and your executive team:

Build a more adaptable organization that thrives in-person or remote.

Create a culture of trust, candor and empowerment.

Establish a results-only revolution in your organization.

Implement feedback systems your employees will embrace, and appreciate.

Optimize employee meetings—in every environment.

Retain your most critical talent by meeting their evolving expectations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Inspiring Speakers

Our diverse group of talent leaders and veteran executives will share concrete, actionable experiences to help you improve on your current workforce strategies.

Peer Roundtables

Special tracks for CEOs and CHROs will allow you to connect with other executives in interactive discussions to share challenges and best practices to hire, onboard, motivate and retain high performers.

INTERACTIVE FORMAT

All sessions are livestreamed, allowing participants the chance to ask their most pressing human capital questions in real-time.

AGENDA OVERVIEW

All times Eastern

What Past Attendees Have to Say:

We found the event enjoyable and walked away with many new finds and things to discuss further. Nice job!
Joe JeffriesWestlake Ace Hardware
Thank you for the opportunity to participate in this summit. It was informative and worthwhile.
Jim ScarfoneMidOcean Partners
This topic is so relevant and the concepts presented were on point; it was very thought-provoking.
David MartinTitan International
The speakers and the sharing of their stories, experiences, and models were exceptional!
Chuck HughleyFLEXcon Company
