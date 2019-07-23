The Slippery Slope: What Elizabeth Holmes and Bernie Madoff Have In Common

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) founder Bruce Henderson never imagined his simple strategy called the BCG Matrix would play a starring role in the movie Wall Street. The main character, Gordon Gekko, ruefully admitted the reason he planned to destroy a company was a line borrowed from Henderson, “because it’s a dog…with different fleas.”

The BCG Matrix recognized that different companies in a portfolio reflect different rates of growth. To figure which had the best chance of earning a good return, Henderson captured their prospects in a diagram that labeled them a star, question mark, cash cow, or a dog. As Gekko made clear, no one wants to be a dog.

The sheer genius and simplicity of the BCG Matrix became fodder for corporate honchos like Jack Welch. When the GE chief told his troops, “If you are not number one or two, either fix, sell, or kill it,” he was saying if your business is not a star, it’s a dog and get rid of it.

It struck me as ironic that Welch and Gekko were saying the same thing, yet ruthlessness in one was the stuff of legend, while in another became the road to prison? I began to look into the backgrounds of business “stars” like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and compared them to failures like Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes. I was hoping to find out whether intrinsic evil drives unethical behavior or was it something more mundane, a version of “there but for the sake of God go I?”

The findings were both startling and worrisome.

The Leadership Matrix

What my discovery boiled down to was that much like the Portfolio Matrix imagined by Bruce Henderson, there is a portfolio of leadership. Every CEO starts either as an Ace, Wizard, or Centurion, and hopes to find extraordinary success by excelling in that approach. A very special few, the equivalent of Nobel Prize winners in business, rise to the level of stars.

I had to make a few slight changes in terminology and imagery to reflect the leadership types, and came up with a new matrix: Star, Ace, Wizard, and Centurion. It doesn’t matter which quadrant you start in, as long as you are genuinely superb at it. It is when someone fails and tries to shift gears that the problems begin.

Here is my BCG Matrix re imagined for business leaders.

Star:

• Definition: If there were a Nobel Prize for business, the finalists would be here. As golfer Bobby Jones said about Jack Nicklaus: “he plays a game with which I am not familiar.” They have exceptional longevity because they are not replaceable.

• Best example: Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway. The test of stardom is whether a crisis helps or hurts their reputation. Buffett was the only financial CEO to come out of the financial crisis of ’08 with his reputation enhanced.

• Potential negative: They may have a hard time admitting setbacks or dealing with challenges to authority.

• Potential positive: Buffett is notorious about creating transparency in the face of mistakes.

Ace

• Definition: Technical genius that can figure out probabilities better than anyone, and we like to say, “they cracked the code.” They win games of chance like investing, hedge funds, and biopharma, and that’s where you will find them.

• Best example: Tim Cook, Apple

• Potential negative: Can be prone to egotism or arrogance due to technical superiority.

• Potential positive: They realize they are gifted and they are often transparent and are willing to undergo scrutiny.

Wizard

• Definition: They are the ‘pull a rabbit out of a hat’ CEOs and appear to have near-magical powers to avoid disaster. They excel in businesses where “feel” is critical, like Hollywood or venture capital.

• Best example: Elon Musk, Tesla

• Potential negative: They trust their instincts to the point they may feel infallible.

• Potential positive: True wizards do their best work outside of the glare of publicity, and they rarely do things just for the sake of getting their name in print.

Centurion

• Definition: They are the tortoise in the race. If there is something they don’t know, they will learn. People worship Centurions because no one sacrifices more or works harder or cares more about their people. You will find them running retail and consumer product companies that require more substance than flash.

• Best example: Mary Winston, Bed Bath and Beyond

• Potential negative: They may resort to cutting corners if threatened with defeat.

• Potential positive: they develop people to lead because their style demands delegation.